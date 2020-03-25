 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 New York)   Protip: If you see people wearing masks, they're probably doing it to protect you so there's no reason to go pointing guns at them. With mugshot goodness   (fox5ny.com) divider line
45
    More: Fail, Firearm, Handgun, Fulton County, Georgia, 75-year-old Harvey Joel Taratoot, Woman, Gun, Cannon, post office  
•       •       •

1467 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 11:59 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now, enjoy your stay in a cramped, crowded, poorly ventilated jail. Without a mask.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A friend's 16-yar old daughter wears a mask always having recently finished he chemo in her second years-long battle with leukemia. She's an impressive battler I'll tell you. She doesn't need nutjobs like that bothering her. And she might kick his ass.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure he isn't supposed to carry a gun in a Post Office. What Googling I have done says it's illegal, technically even in the parking lot. But of course, Georgia is a "shall issue" permit state, and an open carry state, so he can engage in his paranoid fantasies.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. If you walk into a bank wearing a mask?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he gets to keep all of his guns though even though he just demonstrated he's not fit to carry one.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hmm. If you walk into a bank wearing a mask?


at this point you'd get arrested as you bank is probably closed.
 
labman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: I bet he gets to keep all of his guns though even though he just demonstrated he's not fit to carry one.


I hope not.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy's mugshot is the textbook defintion of "ol' coot"
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And mere moments before he had been a Responsible Gun Owner (TM)
 
GasDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't it illegal to carry a gun onto Federal property - even if you have a permit (except LEOs)?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't even mention how the gun is doing, crap reporting strikes again.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: And mere moments before he had been a Responsible Gun Owner (TM)


You spell felon very strangely.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in a post office ?

should be charged federally
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't it illegal to carry a gun onto Federal property - even if you have a permit (except LEOs)?


committing a crime on federal property makes it an FBI matter
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stratohead: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hmm. If you walk into a bank wearing a mask?

at this point you'd get arrested as you bank is probably closed.


Most states with emergency closures specifically exempted banks.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: in a post office ?

should be charged federally


he probably will be.  The brandishing is a local charge
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harvey Joel Taratoot is my stage name in my barbershop armpit fart quartet.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a fan of XKCD:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Stratohead: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hmm. If you walk into a bank wearing a mask?

at this point you'd get arrested as you bank is probably closed.

Most states with emergency closures specifically exempted banks.


Only the drive up for banks is open in WI.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone picked the wrong week to stop huffing mustache wax fumes.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he owns an AR or some other "makes me feel like a tough guy" gun. They're all cowards.

Probably couldn't hit the broadside of a barn either.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DittoToo: I bet he owns an AR or some other "makes me feel like a tough guy" gun. They're all cowards.

Probably couldn't hit the broadside of a barn either.


Why stop there?  I'm sure we can make a lot more assumptions about this man.  He lives in a trailer, drives a gas guzzler, beats his wife (if she's still around), small dick, etc....
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Steakzilla: DittoToo: I bet he owns an AR or some other "makes me feel like a tough guy" gun. They're all cowards.

Probably couldn't hit the broadside of a barn either.

Why stop there?  I'm sure we can make a lot more assumptions about this man.  He lives in a trailer, drives a gas guzzler, beats his wife (if she's still around), small dick, etc....


Sure, if you want to cape for the nutter, I have no problem with any of those. Making a few assumptions about you now too.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: DittoToo: I bet he owns an AR or some other "makes me feel like a tough guy" gun. They're all cowards.

Probably couldn't hit the broadside of a barn either.

Why stop there?  I'm sure we can make a lot more assumptions about this man.  He lives in a trailer, drives a gas guzzler, beats his wife (if she's still around), small dick, etc....


I mean....probably.
 
jayphat
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Pretty sure he isn't supposed to carry a gun in a Post Office. What Googling I have done says it's illegal, technically even in the parking lot. But of course, Georgia is a "shall issue" permit state, and an open carry state, so he can engage in his paranoid fantasies.


No, he can't. The Post Office is federal land. He most certainly cannot do that.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Various governors and health authorities have told us that it isn't necessary to wear a mask unless you're infected and that's the only time you should so as to leave masks available for medical professionals. That leaves the impression that anybody in public you see wearing one is a plague carrier. Maybe their advice wasn't quite thought through.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Stratohead: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hmm. If you walk into a bank wearing a mask?

at this point you'd get arrested as you bank is probably closed.

Most states with emergency closures specifically exempted banks.


Our bank is "open".  The drive-thru.  Inside is closed except by special appointment, called ahead.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Pretty sure he isn't supposed to carry a gun in a Post Office. What Googling I have done says it's illegal, technically even in the parking lot. But of course, Georgia is a "shall issue" permit state, and an open carry state, so he can engage in his paranoid fantasies.


There's no doubt about it.  You CANNOT carry a gun in a post office.  The only time would be if you're shipping a long gun, and you certainly don't bring it in loaded.  Also, don't ever ship a gun through USPS.  There are way too many vague regulations about it.

But seriously, the biggest rule they teach you when you get a permit is NO CARRYING ON FEDERAL PROPERTY.  Thanks to George W I can carry in a national park.  But I can't carry into any building in a national park.  I don't even think I can carry into a bathroom.  The feds don't mess around.

Oh, and god help you if you're carrying and you accidentally drive into a port.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Pretty sure he isn't supposed to carry a gun in a Post Office. What Googling I have done says it's illegal, technically even in the parking lot. But of course, Georgia is a "shall issue" permit state, and an open carry state, so he can engage in his paranoid fantasies.


Lol, Georgia only allows open carry if you have a concealed weapon permit.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Various governors and health authorities have told us that it isn't necessary to wear a mask unless you're infected and that's the only time you should so as to leave masks available for medical professionals. That leaves the impression that anybody in public you see wearing one is a plague carrier. Maybe their advice wasn't quite thought through.


Uhm...my good friend who had a kidney transplant some 18 months ago has been told by her doctor to wear one.   She has a job that doesn't allow her to "work from home".
 
DittoToo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Various governors and health authorities have told us that it isn't necessary to wear a mask unless you're infected and that's the only time you should so as to leave masks available for medical professionals. That leaves the impression that anybody in public you see wearing one is a plague carrier. Maybe their advice wasn't quite thought through.


Maiking masks at home has been trending for a while.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: DittoToo: I bet he owns an AR or some other "makes me feel like a tough guy" gun. They're all cowards.

Probably couldn't hit the broadside of a barn either.

Why stop there?  I'm sure we can make a lot more assumptions about this man.  He lives in a trailer, drives a gas guzzler, beats his wife (if she's still around), small dick, etc....


It was Alpharetta so I doubt he lives in a trailer.  I'm not sure I've ever seen a trailer in Alpharetta, to be honest.  There probably are some.

Alpharetta is fairly upscale; it is certainly no out in the boonies deep South kind of town.  Lots of tech companies.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DittoToo: Steakzilla: DittoToo: I bet he owns an AR or some other "makes me feel like a tough guy" gun. They're all cowards.

Probably couldn't hit the broadside of a barn either.

Why stop there?  I'm sure we can make a lot more assumptions about this man.  He lives in a trailer, drives a gas guzzler, beats his wife (if she's still around), small dick, etc....

Sure, if you want to cape for the nutter, I have no problem with any of those. Making a few assumptions about you now too.


Apparently you have some issues with reading comprehension...  None of that was in defense of said person.  I would agree that what he did was completely wrong but we had enough people in here making that point and didn't think I had to explicitly mention it too.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Various governors and health authorities have told us that it isn't necessary to wear a mask unless you're infected and that's the only time you should so as to leave masks available for medical professionals. That leaves the impression that anybody in public you see wearing one is a plague carrier. Maybe their advice wasn't quite thought through.


i have a few n95s around that i use in my workshop.

if you think im leaving the house to go shop without it Sorry

people are stupid and selfish and one persons inability to control themseleves could easily put you at risk. Like coming up next to you in the grocery store and not waiting / practicing distancing and my experience at the store last weekend hammered that fact home and yes i was wearing a mask and gloves
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't it illegal to carry a gun onto Federal property - even if you have a permit (except LEOs)?


I fall under that exemption, if it indeed does exist.

I don't carry a firearm into a post office.  Ever.  It's just not worth it.

I rarely go into a bank branch.  Banks get robbed.  I don't like being caught in crossfire.  If I DO go into a bank branch I go in unarmed.  Let the robbers take the money, it's insured.  I was always taught to be a good witness so they can catch the robbers.

I never really was one of those "armed all the time" guys.  My philosophy is this:

If I were sitting in a room being grilled by a prosecutor, or at internal affairs being asked why I did what I did, would I rather give up all the stupid stuff a robber took from me in order to "buy" my way out of that chair.

I can't think of anything I own with the exception of maybe my home that would apply.  I never carry cash (too broke) if I do, it's under $100.  Credit cards are easily cancelled.  Driver's license is easily re issued by the DMV.

If my phone got stolen, well that's just a way to justify to the wife getting a new phone.  ROBBERY BONUS!

So, if you're not hell bent on rape or physical injury that would put me or my loved ones in the ER, you'll never even know I was armed.  Even if you car jack me (insured, it's a $500 hit.  NEW CAR!) take my watch, my wedding ring (it's a tungsten cheap-o) and all the other crap I have.  It's just MY CRAP.  No one else wants it anyway.

Lately, I've been carrying my issued weapon off duty basically because of idiots like this.  People do some really wacky irrational shiet when they get scared like they are now.  I just want an exit from it with a minimum of broken bones and cracked skulls (mine).
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't it illegal to carry a gun onto Federal property - even if you have a permit (except LEOs)?


And Scorpios.
 
Dakai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't drive, got on the city bus yesterday wearing gloves and a face mask.  A bit later a lady got on and was staring at her.  While she was starting at me I had to cough, I smoke, it was nothing but a smokers cough.  I coughed into my elbow as social awareness has taught me to do.

Her eyes got bit and she pulled the stop bell and got off on the next stop.  I've seen this lady on the same route before, this wasn't her stop.  I launched into uncontrollable snickers as I watched her get off the bus.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Various governors and health authorities have told us that it isn't necessary to wear a mask unless you're infected and that's the only time you should so as to leave masks available for medical professionals. That leaves the impression that anybody in public you see wearing one is a plague carrier. Maybe their advice wasn't quite thought through.


That was one of the most idiotic, pants-on-head stupid victim-blaming posts I've seen in a while.  Congratulations.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GasDude: [i.pinimg.com image 490x399]


<shakes tiny fist *from six feet away>
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kindms: in a post office ?

should be charged federally


Depends on whether there is a federal statute, but I believe it would be equivalent to trespassing, so a misdemeanor. They can ban his ass from going to the post office anymore.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thank you gun owners this is on you
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He was afraid of catching it? Then what were you doing in a f*cking post office you dumbass hillbilly gun nut?

By the way Cletus. You've got more pathological agents living in that filthy thing on your face that are a much greater risk.

Take a deep breath and relax. Lots of them. In public. Near other people.

/you get the idea
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.