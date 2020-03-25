 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Everybody wants a coronavirus mask, just not like this (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe it's a prize like in a Happy Meal.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 800x800]


I think that would be considered an amuse bouche.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there a fortune inside?
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two (2) different types of currency in the article yet I have no clue how much this shiatty pho cost.
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy in Tennessee would be happy to sell that mask for at leas $50.00
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the Daily Star. Their source is "some dude who told my roommate".
 
mononymous
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: Ah yes, the Daily Star. Their source is "some dude who told my roommate".


All you need to know about the Daily Star is right here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

