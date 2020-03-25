 Skip to content
(Slate)   Queer Zoom Sex Party? Just make sure your background is appropriate   (slate.com) divider line
Polezni Durak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queer zoom sex party is just a long winded way of saying the internet.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is worse than bugchasers.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
OK boys, watch me fit this whole container of Chlorox wipes in my [CONNECTION LOST]
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
You never know what you'll find on the Deep Web...

Oh wait, the Zoom meeting link was sent through normal e-mail??
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hope chat rooms come back. I miss ASL. LOL
 
Uzzah
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


You're disgusting, subby.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shouldn't that be Gay Man  Zoom Sex Party?

Pretty sure the non-binary crowd has laid claim to Queer.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hopefully, Zoom is keeping these pretty separate from everyone else using it (especially schools seem to be a big user of Zoom from what I can see during the outbreak).

Although now I am fully expecting the "Mrs. Smith's 3rd-grade class ended up watching a lemon party" article.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Uzzah: [i.pinimg.com image 350x263] [View Full Size image _x_]

You're disgusting, subby.


Great.

One more happy childhood memory utterly and completely destroyed by Fark.

Bastard.

/actually I laughed
//harder than I really should
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Really, Fark?  It took this long to post this here?
Wreck-X-N-Effect - Rump Shaker
Youtube u4whhkvNAtI
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [Fark user image image 287x420]


Few things on the internet bring me as deep and enduring joy as this gif.
 
orbister
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When did "queer" stop being an insulting term for gay people and start meaning "insufferable self-centred arsehole"? I seem to have missed a memo.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

orbister: When did "queer" stop being an insulting term for gay people and start meaning "insufferable self-centred arsehole"? I seem to have missed a memo.


They took it back about half a generation ago.

cdn3.movieweb.comView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: This is worse than bugchasers.


it is not. It is the absolutely opposite if bug chasers.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*** sigh ***

OF bugchasers
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Uzzah: [i.pinimg.com image 350x263] [View Full Size image _x_]

You're disgusting, subby.


"cum on give it a try...
We're-a-gonna teach you to fly HIGH!"

/ onlyover18andconsentuallyagreedsexpart​ners
 
