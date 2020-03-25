 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   The Army's 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as the Old Guard, continues to watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Solider 24/7/365. "For us, it doesn't matter if it's a hurricane, or if it's the coronavirus. We are always here, we are always guarding"   (wusa9.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who've never been to Arlington Cemetery and seen it first hand, here's one of the watch changes in 4k with good audio.

Watch Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery in 4K
Youtube 4utXb3auOew
 
geom_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my college professors started a history podcast.  One of those dealt with interviewing a Tomb Guard.  Here's the link if interested:

https://professorbuzzkill.com/tomb-of​-​the-unknown-soldier/
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Well it's not like they'll give coronavirus to the unknown soldier
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We actually had one of these guys train our color guard unit several years ago.  Very impressive.

/csb
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If they've closed the cemetery to visitors, it's not like the handful of guys are going to be up close and personal for any length of time.  Maybe move their marching paths a few feet apart.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is a fine and honorable tradition but still I feel its kind of shameful that we don't hear more about the Tomb of the Unknown Waffle Iron.

Found on the beach at Normandy after the bloody fighting was over nobody knows how it got there or for whom it fought.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are they still afraid someone's gonna come in and rape the dude while he's sleeping?
 
Creidiki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is there a black market for fencing unkonw soldiers?
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
These guys are hardcore. They're virtually married to this job. Respect.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Unknown of World War I
On March 4, 1921, Congress approved the burial of an unidentified American soldier from World War I in the plaza of Arlington National Cemetery's new Memorial Amphitheater. The journey of the World War I Unknown to Arlington began in France in September 1921, when four American bodies were exhumed from unmarked battlefield graves. U.S. Army Sgt. Edward F. Younger (a World War I veteran who was wounded in combat and received the Distinguished Service Medal) selected the Unknown Soldier from among four identical caskets at city hall in Chalons-sur-Marne, France. Amid pomp and circumstance, the chosen casket was then transported to Washington, D.C. aboard the Navy cruiser USS Olympia. Those remaining in France were interred in the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery, one of several dozen foreign cemeteries operated by the American Battle Monuments Commission.
The World War I Unknown arrived in Washington on November 9, 1921 and lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda for two days. Some 90,000 visitors lined up to pay their respects. On Armistice Day (November 11) 1921, body bearers from the Army, Navy and Marine Corps transported the casket to a caisson for the large ceremonial procession to Arlington National Cemetery. At the Memorial Amphitheater, President Warren G. Harding officiated at a ceremony attended by over 5,000 people. The U.S. Marine Corps band played the national anthem, followed by the Army Chief of Chaplains' invocation and two minutes of silence. President Harding then addressed the crowd and placed the Medal of Honor and Distinguished Service Cross on the casket. Foreign dignitaries added more medals. The ceremony then moved to the east front of the Amphitheater, where, as a battery cannon fired three salvos, the casket was lowered into the crypt. A bugler played Taps, followed by the battery firing a 21-gun salute. The Unknown Soldier was home.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Are they still afraid someone's gonna come in and rape the dude while he's sleeping?


It's not about actually guarding the tomb.   That could be done with technology.

This is an *HONOR* guard, not a physical guard.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They could be doing something actually useful... like helping manage (something to do with) the pandemic.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Are they still afraid someone's gonna come in and rape the dude while he's sleeping?


Your pure existence is owed to people like this soldier. Unfortunately you're a rancid piece of shiat that doesn't deserve it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pretty impressive, but it's got nothing on the Air Force and the 51st Electrical Engineering Division's guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Solderer.
 
Two16
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: They could be doing something actually useful... like helping manage (something to do with) the pandemic.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Are they still afraid someone's gonna come in and rape the dude while he's sleeping?

Your pure existence is owed to people like this soldier.


Let's not get crazy.
 
Eravior
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Warthog: For those who've never been to Arlington Cemetery and seen it first hand, here's one of the watch changes in 4k with good audio.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4utXb3au​Oew]


This one's pretty good too:
Changing of the Guard Mishap
Youtube lxEi9eg44YU


Took a bayonet to the foot and barely moved then went on his appointed rounds. Fortunately, they saw fit to relieve him a short time later. Might have been because he was making a mess with all that blood.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We have to honor the dead military or else no one would want to fight.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is their job.  It's what they get paid to do.  They work their shift and then someone else shows up and works a shift.

Garbagemen are a shiatload more useful and are doing a much more dangerous job, and they don't get any wankery.  Maybe they need snappier uniforms.

Yeah, yeah. boohoo.  I hear your tears.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: This is a fine and honorable tradition but still I feel its kind of shameful that we don't hear more about the Tomb of the Unknown Waffle Iron.

Found on the beach at Normandy after the bloody fighting was over nobody knows how it got there or for whom it fought.


Discordian like typing detected
 
StillInFayettestan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Son of Still in dat stan (now STL Metro East Stan).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am motorcycling sick of religious worship of the military. Yeah, soldiers die. They deserve decent treatment. But we're at the point where the ONLY way we believe people should expect decency and compassion is it they've been paid to carry a gun. The poor? The sick? the homeless? The elderly? The mentally illegal aren't suffering from combat-related PTSD? fark 'em every one.

It's done in service of unquestioning obedience to the war machine and its profits. Because as we have seen all that red white and blue jacking off doesn't mean they actually get the (evil socialist) government services.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Are they still afraid someone's gonna come in and rape the dude while he's sleeping?

Your pure existence is owed to people like this soldier. Unfortunately you're a rancid piece of shiat that doesn't deserve it.


Yes, yes, the troops protect my freedom.  Funny, but I don't recall the troops protecting my freedom from Kelo vs. New London.  The troops didn't do anything to stop Obummer from making you buy healthcare and letting liberal governors steal everyone's guns.

The fact is that the troops don't protect anyone's freedom.  The citizenry does.  If the citizens decide they want to have political prisoners then we will have political prisoners, and the troops will be the ones rounding them up.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Two16: LiberalConservative: They could be doing something actually useful... like helping manage (something to do with) the pandemic.

[media.tenor.com image 220x216] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, I know... Fark and hero worship.
But, if these soldiers took time off from this post to help with the pandemic I would be more proud of them. Also, I doubt the unknown soldier would mind either. Likely, that is what he would prefer.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

anuran: I am motorcycling sick of religious worship of the military. Yeah, soldiers die. They deserve decent treatment. But we're at the point where the ONLY way we believe people should expect decency and compassion is it they've been paid to carry a gun. The poor? The sick? the homeless? The elderly? The mentally illegal aren't suffering from combat-related PTSD? fark 'em every one.

It's done in service of unquestioning obedience to the war machine and its profits. Because as we have seen all that red white and blue jacking off doesn't mean they actually get the (evil socialist) government services.



Who volunteers to be poor?  Sick?  Homeless?  Elderly?  Mentally ill (aside from the Poltab)?

There's your answer.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: nyseattitude: Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Are they still afraid someone's gonna come in and rape the dude while he's sleeping?

Your pure existence is owed to people like this soldier. Unfortunately you're a rancid piece of shiat that doesn't deserve it.

Yes, yes, the troops protect my freedom.  Funny, but I don't recall the troops protecting my freedom from Kelo vs. New London.  The troops didn't do anything to stop Obummer from making you buy healthcare and letting liberal governors steal everyone's guns.

The fact is that the troops don't protect anyone's freedom.  The citizenry does.  If the citizens decide they want to have political prisoners then we will have political prisoners, and the troops will be the ones rounding them up.


WWI was very real and threatening to the freedom of everyone. Go f*ck yourself, you're a vile piece of shiat.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Are they still afraid someone's gonna come in and rape the dude while he's sleeping?

Your pure existence is owed to people like this soldier. Unfortunately you're a rancid piece of shiat that doesn't deserve it.


It's a dead body.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Rapmaster2000: nyseattitude: Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Are they still afraid someone's gonna come in and rape the dude while he's sleeping?

Your pure existence is owed to people like this soldier. Unfortunately you're a rancid piece of shiat that doesn't deserve it.

Yes, yes, the troops protect my freedom.  Funny, but I don't recall the troops protecting my freedom from Kelo vs. New London.  The troops didn't do anything to stop Obummer from making you buy healthcare and letting liberal governors steal everyone's guns.

The fact is that the troops don't protect anyone's freedom.  The citizenry does.  If the citizens decide they want to have political prisoners then we will have political prisoners, and the troops will be the ones rounding them up.

WWI was very real and threatening to the freedom of everyone. Go f*ck yourself, you're a vile piece of shiat.


Area Man Has Childlike Understanding of WW1
 
Creidiki
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Honoring the war dead is a lot cheaper than providing care for those who returned.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Honoring the war dead is a lot cheaper than providing care for those who returned.


Exactly, whats your point?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Are they still afraid someone's gonna come in and rape the dude while he's sleeping?


The stand constant guard as people have died to get in there.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I want to see someone attack the tomb, so the guard has to do something other than be a scarecrow
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: nyseattitude: Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Are they still afraid someone's gonna come in and rape the dude while he's sleeping?

Your pure existence is owed to people like this soldier. Unfortunately you're a rancid piece of shiat that doesn't deserve it.

It's a dead body.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x812]


Username checks out
 
