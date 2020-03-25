 Skip to content
(River Bender)   Man licks deodorants at Walmart, posts on social media, given third Degree. Bravo. Very Suave   (riverbender.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like a man volunteering to work as a nurses' assistant in a big city coronavirus ward.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Sounds like a man volunteering to work as a nurses' assistant in a big city coronavirus ward.


Do you really want him licking the patients?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Sounds like a man volunteering to work as a nurses' assistant in a big city coronavirus ward.

Do you really want him licking the patients?


Actually.....
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Sounds like a man volunteering to work as a nurses' assistant in a big city coronavirus ward.

Do you really want him licking the patients?



Just giving Darwin a hand
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weirdos gonna weird....
 
coffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you do that? It doesn't make scents.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brad Marchand went stir crazy?

_/ I miss Fark hockey threads
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yo, you dat lickin' dude?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffee: Why would you do that? It doesn't make scents.


Let's just be glad he didn't keep it a Secret.
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really Fark? Nothing? Really?

Did he get Axe'd?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rico
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images3.static-bluray.comView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's still alive a year from now, it would be fun to ask him if it was worth it.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
these people need to be doxxed.

Yeah, that's a nasty thing to do.


still....
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Really Fark? Nothing? Really?

Did he get Axe'd?


Banned, I'll bet.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that needs to happen is for one of these people to be dragged out in the town square, and be placed in shackles to be ridiculed by people.

Yeah, it's a few centuries old, but public shaming seems to work.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
God willing, he'll die painfully, choking on his own bloody sputum. But good on him for living a life without apologies, and having the strength of spirit to kill painfully and die painfully for his art.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter they will still roll on spraying their disease trying to stick it to the Man. These people are the pits.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well, when you have the president making jokes about it saying things like the cure is worse than the disease and it's no more than the flu and the information being put out is a liberal hoax - this is what happens. People don't stop to think (or care) that while the vast majority of people will survive this, a lot won't. They think it's a big joke. Almost 20,000 worldwide and climbing higher and faster every day. Yep - just a big farking joke.
 
phenn
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That website was something.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Staffist: Harlee: Really Fark? Nothing? Really?

Did he get Axe'd?

Banned, I'll bet.


Sure, sure....
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Amateur. You don't go announcing your misdeeds and expect to get away with it. He should just act like a normal person and furtively ejaculate into the hand soap dispensers.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Staffist: Harlee: Really Fark? Nothing? Really?

Did he get Axe'd?

Banned, I'll bet.


Replies on the subject are very terse.

In fact, they're downright guarded.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not so CSB

Was once at a party where a guy that dropped acid started licking a stick of deodorant because he thought it tasted delicious.  He ate quite a bit of it before his GF managed to take it away from him.  She was the only one he wouldn't throw punches at.  He was horribly sick the next day.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: [images3.static-bluray.com image 728x410]


That makes me want to doctor a Reddi-Whip can to look like a shaving cream can, then sit on the bus squirting it into my mouth while someone secretly records peoples' reactions.

/Might want to wait until after the pandemic has passed
 
Linkster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People won't figure it out until they start seeing real bodies in real bags.  Then just bodies, stacked like cord wood.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Tom-Servo: [images3.static-bluray.com image 728x410]

That makes me want to doctor a Reddi-Whip can to look like a shaving cream can, then sit on the bus squirting it into my mouth while someone secretly records peoples' reactions.

/Might want to wait until after the pandemic has passed


I read on RT that craziness like that is a sure sign of massive, massive infection.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Tom-Servo: [images3.static-bluray.com image 728x410]

That makes me want to doctor a Reddi-Whip can to look like a shaving cream can, then sit on the bus squirting it into my mouth while someone secretly records peoples' reactions.

/Might want to wait until after the pandemic has passed


I did something similar when I was a kid, maybe 8-9 years old.

Did you know that white bread, after you remove the crust, can be squished and forged and molded into something that looks almost exactly like a bar of soap?

The look on my mom's face when I casually grabbed some "soap" and started eating was priceless.
 
Harlee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Staffist: Harlee: Really Fark? Nothing? Really?

Did he get Axe'd?

Banned, I'll bet.

Sure, sure....


It's Truly's true. They treated him like a Brut.
 
Harlee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gotta go and read a story to a temporarily blind friend.

But it would be awesome to see more puns. There's a whole list of names out there.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harlee: Turnip_the_radio: Staffist: Harlee: Really Fark? Nothing? Really?

Did he get Axe'd?

Banned, I'll bet.

Sure, sure....

It's Truly's true. They treated him like a Brut.


That's how they treat Mennen
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Linkster: People won't figure it out until they start seeing real bodies in real bags.  Then just bodies, stacked like cord wood.


static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
GaryM
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm ashamed to say that's the Walmart I shop at. :-(

About 7 miles from my house. He's been charged with making a terroristic threat.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GaryM: I'm ashamed to say that's the Walmart I shop at. :-(

About 7 miles from my house. He's been charged with making a terroristic threat.


:-(   sorry... that's the pits, man
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Tom-Servo: [images3.static-bluray.com image 728x410]

That makes me want to doctor a Reddi-Whip can to look like a shaving cream can, then sit on the bus squirting it into my mouth while someone secretly records peoples' reactions.

/Might want to wait until after the pandemic has passed


Clean out a Hellmann's Mayo jar (or a Miracle Whip jar) and fill it back up with vanilla or tapioca pudding. Grab a spoon and a park bench.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I heard that he's got a terrible axe-scent when he speaks now
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: KRSESQ: Tom-Servo: [images3.static-bluray.com image 728x410]

That makes me want to doctor a Reddi-Whip can to look like a shaving cream can, then sit on the bus squirting it into my mouth while someone secretly records peoples' reactions.

/Might want to wait until after the pandemic has passed

Clean out a Hellmann's Mayo jar (or a Miracle Whip jar) and fill it back up with vanilla or tapioca pudding. Grab a spoon and a park bench.


Go to the mall or the airport with a small squirt gun.  Stand on a balcony that overlooks a lower floor.  When someone walks by below you fake a loud sneeze and squirt them.  When they look up show them the squirt gun.  Everyone will have a good laugh.

Disclaimer, this may not go over as well now as it did years ago.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Please, please cops. Take him out back of the jail and shoot him in the head.

I hear you all need the practice since crime is down.
 
