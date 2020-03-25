 Skip to content
(MSN)   I never thought a leopard would come for MY school   (msn.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well there's a turn I didn't expect.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate. Take a bow, subby.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


Nice subby. Nice.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: HOTY candidate. Take a bow, subby.


Came here for this, leaving curiously chipper.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This seems to happen a lot in India.
Leopard attacks
Monkey attacks.
Rape attacks.
Attacks in general.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think it was just a small bite....

Monty Python - Meaning of Life
Youtube rObSWkQA7og
 
Pestifer [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"The dramatic video shows rescue personnel trying to debate and catch the leopard, before it pounced on one man."

Never try to debate a leopard. They natural rhetoricians.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The best scene was Cary Grant wearing a woman's dress leaping in the air and declaring that he had just "went gay all of a sudden".
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's surprising is the leopard is still alive. We in the US will just shoot an animal if it attacks a human.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: This seems to happen a lot in India.
Leopard attacks
Monkey attacks.
Rape attacks.
Attacks in general.


Don't forget tiger attacks...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Well there's a turn I didn't expect.


Indeed. Came expecting to see Republicans gutting education to pay for tax cuts or something, instead left pleasantly surprised and a bit horrified.
 
Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's Natassja Kinski doing in In....*checks article*

Oooooh..
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: This seems to happen a lot in India.
Leopard attacks
Monkey attacks.
Rape attacks.
Attacks in general.


Narendra tax.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not at all uncommon, sadly.
 
