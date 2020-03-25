 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto)   Is rivers running red as blood the sixth or seventh plague?   (cp24.com) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the first one. buckle up.
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it's a coincidence that this is Doug Ford's neighborhood.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let's see. Rivers running red, plague, Cubs won the World Series. Anybody seen any frogs raining from the sky?
 
EL EM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sno man's right. The blood made the frogs leave the river, then they died, and so on.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And shiat I just remembered I'm firstborn so fark it I'm partying.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Weren't all the Christians supposed to be Raptured like three and a half years ago according to the prophecy?

It sure seems like a bunch of those jerks are still around.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Let's see. Rivers running red, plague, Cubs won the World Series. Anybody seen any frogs raining from the sky?


Spring has only just begun.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Metallica - Creeping Death
Youtube lXWq3f01e2U
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I hated that dude.  Didn't feel the slightest bit sorry when I found him hanging from a tree.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
400 liters of ink?  That's worth more than the stock market!  Especially recently.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't really know.

All I remember is when the river is flowing red take the dirt road home.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why couldn't we have the plague of frogs instead?

That would at least be funny (afterwards). The viral video possibilities boggle the mind.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Weren't all the Christians supposed to be Raptured like three and a half years ago according to the prophecy?

It sure seems like a bunch of those jerks are still around.


According to most interpretations, the number of Raptured will be 144,000; 12,000 for each of the 12 tribes of Israel.* To me, that number sounds about right. In fact, you might be hard-pressed to find 144,000 genuinely righteous people in this world (I leave it as an exercise for the reader to speculate how many are on Fark). And if that many random unrelated people suddenly disappeared from random unrelated locations around the globe, who would notice? That many disappear just in random (and non-random) acts of violence every day. And if something distracting were happening at the time, like a new US President being elected, it would easily go unnoticed.

*Limitations and Exclusions apply. See your Holy Scripture for more details.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let's please not goad the nutters on, they don't need any help.
 
p51d007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Let's see. Rivers running red, plague, Cubs won the World Series. Anybody seen any frogs raining from the sky?


Didn't a plane with a bunch of French folk crash recently?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Blood, frogs, lice, beasts*, cattle plague, boils, hail, locusts, darkness, death of first born.

*the word "arob" is ambiguous. Generic "beasts" is the translation I'm most familiar with, but apparently it's sometimes translated as flies or gnats. It means a bunch of bad living things.

/passover in two weeks.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mauro7inf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
(1) Blood, (2) frogs, (3) lice, (4) wild beasts, (5) plague, (6) boils, (7) hail, (8) locusts, (9) darkness, (10) death of the firstborn.

Same as every year.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Blood, frogs, lice, beasts*, cattle plague, boils, hail, locusts, darkness, death of first born.

*the word "arob" is ambiguous. Generic "beasts" is the translation I'm most familiar with, but apparently it's sometimes translated as flies or gnats. It means a bunch of bad living things.

/passover in two weeks.


Remember, the locusts are descending on Africa...
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Life of agony- River runs Red
Youtube IxeWIASqWqg
 
bdub77
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mauro7inf: (1) Blood, (2) frogs, (3) lice, (4) wild beasts, (5) plague, (6) boils, (7) hail, (8) locusts, (9) darkness, (10) death of the firstborn.

Same as every year.


Is Rand Paul a first born? Also, confirmed we have an antichrist.
 
gar1013
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This ain't the end times.

The folks that sincerely believe the end times are near are actually fairly consistent in saying that is not the end.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/religi​o​n/2020/03/17/not-end-of-the-world-coro​navirus-bible-prophecy/

I'm not trying to minimize COVID-19, but in the past 2,000 years, we've had much worse. I guess that is minimizing. Oh well.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gar1013: This ain't the end times.

The folks that sincerely believe the end times are near are actually fairly consistent in saying that is not the end.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/religio​n/2020/03/17/not-end-of-the-world-coro​navirus-bible-prophecy/

I'm not trying to minimize COVID-19, but in the past 2,000 years, we've had much worse. I guess that is minimizing. Oh well.


That's because they were left behind. It's just sour grapes.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hot take: what if the Mayans were dyslexic and instead of 2012, it's all supposed to end 2021?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTR: if you're going to explain to me why that can't be possible, save it, it was a joke.
 
