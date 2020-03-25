 Skip to content
(MTV UK)   Can't find eggs at the supermarket? Just get some chickens like Tom Holland. With pics of Tom Holland holding chickens   (mtv.co.uk) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All set!...
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have chickens. It's brilliant. When the freezer is out of meat, even the freezer burnt, unlabeled mystery lump way in the back. we will have protein. I actually have more eggs than I can use, but I can't share right now as I am quarantined.

/rly I'm sick of eggs
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We have chickens too, we were scheduled to get a few more beginning of April.  But we get ample eggs as long as we don't have to rely on that as a sole protein source.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Chickens are wonderful... until you want to go on vacation, then you have to find someone competent that you trust to come over and open the coop every morning, feed and water them (especially watering in the summer), and close up the coop every night.

Sometimes I fantasize about keeping a Silkie or two on the back patio (we have a humongous patio) but then if I go back on the road for any reason, carrying two chickens around is a lot more problematic than four cockatiels.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gopher321: All set!...


Uh... what's the pulley for? ((O_o))?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Shiat, you know the economy's in rough shape when chickens have to get a gig as a superhero sidekick.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
According to the BBC a couple days ago, live chickens were being rationed in the UK because people were panic-buying them the way Americans bought toilet paper.
 
Insain2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just so long as he's not really "Hangin out w/the Chickens"!!!!!
 
Abox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We have one major store here that hasn't had eggs for a couple weeks.  We have a smaller store that never seems to run out...they also have a sign up 'one per customer'.  Meaning one pack, not one egg.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Aw damn it! I was thinking of Dexter Holland and concluded "... Yeah, I do want to see the lead singer of The Offspring chicken farming" ... Never really liked Spider Man *shrugs*.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: gopher321: All set!...

Uh... what's the pulley for? ((O_o))?


Shame on you for not knowing about the Rubber Chicken With A Pulley In the MiddleTM.

© LucasArts Entertainment
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ZAZ: According to the BBC a couple days ago, live chickens were being rationed in the UK because people were panic-buying them the way Americans bought toilet paper.


My local news reported all the live chicken suppliers in the area were sold out.

Not a fan of chickens. They're little disease carriers with toxic poop. Also, not a fan of birds as pets. Seems gross.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ZAZ: According to the BBC a couple days ago, live chickens were being rationed in the UK because people were panic-buying them the way Americans bought toilet paper.


Then, according to Rabelais, they should have been buying geese.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Aw damn it! I was thinking of Dexter Holland and concluded "... Yeah, I do want to see the lead singer of The Offspring chicken farming" ... Never really liked Spider Man *shrugs*.


Why do you hate America?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's a Chicken Hawk joke in there somewhere, but I'm way too tired.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tractor Supply has chickens


it takes about 6 months for a hen to start laying eggs!   But only 6 weeks for meat!
media.tractorsupply.comView Full Size
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Our hens are starting to lay again as the sun sometimes shines in the great PNW, plus they are just fun and goofy to be around.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abox: We have one major store here that hasn't had eggs for a couple weeks.  We have a smaller store that never seems to run out...they also have a sign up 'one per customer'.  Meaning one pack, not one egg.


Yeah, the grocery store I went to had tons of eggs with a "two cartons per customer" limit.

/Mainly went there to try, yet again, to buy a thermometer... no luck.
//I'm an "essential worker like... just about everybody apparently" but I can't come in if I have a fever above 100.4"
///The Back of my hand isn't accurate to 1.8 degrees F.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ZAZ: According to the BBC a couple days ago, live chickens were being rationed in the UK because people were panic-buying them the way Americans bought toilet paper.


Are people in the UK crazy? Who uses a chicken as toilet paper? They'd peck your acorns!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: ZAZ: According to the BBC a couple days ago, live chickens were being rationed in the UK because people were panic-buying them the way Americans bought toilet paper.

Then, according to Rabelais, they should have been buying geese.


Just buy your 5-year-old a drum set, it'll be quieter.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: electricjebus: Aw damn it! I was thinking of Dexter Holland and concluded "... Yeah, I do want to see the lead singer of The Offspring chicken farming" ... Never really liked Spider Man *shrugs*.

Why do you hate America?


I don't think he's a bad guy or anything... just like... Come on.  If you only had enough cash as a kid to buy the new X Men comic or the new Spidey one... I have to believe the better kid would go for Wolvie and Gambit.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Costco had pallet-loads of eggs when I was there a week ago, no limits. Based on other comments I've seen, I'd say that shortages differ by region. San Diego didn't get stripped bare of toilet paper and hand sanitizer until long after I started reading about it here and in the news.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Skeleton Man: electricjebus: Aw damn it! I was thinking of Dexter Holland and concluded "... Yeah, I do want to see the lead singer of The Offspring chicken farming" ... Never really liked Spider Man *shrugs*.

Why do you hate America?

I don't think he's a bad guy or anything... just like... Come on.  If you only had enough cash as a kid to buy the new X Men comic or the new Spidey one... I have to believe the better kid would go for Wolvie and Gambit.


Spider-Man comics were fun. The X-Men spent a lot of time moaning about how angsty they were because nobody liked them. Most introverted kids prefer wish fulfillment stories where putting on the costume makes them popular and awesome, not even more of an outcast.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Shiat, you know the economy's in rough shape when chickens have to get a gig as a superhero sidekick.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jjorsett: yakmans_dad: ZAZ: According to the BBC a couple days ago, live chickens were being rationed in the UK because people were panic-buying them the way Americans bought toilet paper.

Then, according to Rabelais, they should have been buying geese.

Just buy your 5-year-old a drum set, it'll be quieter.


Meh.  You kill the roosters when they mature, and you won't have a problem.

Neighbor up the street got chickens a few years ago, still has them.   I had to show him how to ambient-temperatureify them and disassemble them.  He grew up in the city and didn't know of such things.

Anyhoo, you never really hear them unless there is something going on like a fox or coyote poking around the coop.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gopher321: thespindrifter: gopher321: All set!...

Uh... what's the pulley for? ((O_o))?

Shame on you for not knowing about the Rubber Chicken With A Pulley In the MiddleTM.

© LucasArts Entertainment


Wasn't sure if you were going for "pullet" or something else. Still have no idea.
 
Creoena
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Last time I went to the store they were out of eggs, and there was some lady complaining loudly about how she couldn't have her scrambled eggs in the morning.  The section right next to it that had those egg beaters in the box was completely stocked. Not the same thing, but instead of standing around complaining about it, you can always just make due.
 
