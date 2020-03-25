 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Prince Charles finally gets his corona-ation   (theguardian.com) divider line
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So this what it'll take to bring down the ancient regime...
 
hershy799
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yikes. Should have been Prince Andrew.
 
centaur5ball
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Great headline, subby.
 
ingo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Since the royal family are firm believers in homeopathy it'll be interesting to see what kind of treatments they get.
 
TexasPeace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well done Smitty
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If Kate Middleton gets it too, hoo boy will that be a scandal.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What about his horse?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've always thought him kind of a dim bulb and the standard-bearer for heredity mediocrity, but he is really not in a great age bracket for this thing. I hope he makes it through, poor bastard.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

"Hereditary mediocrity"
 
H31N0US
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's good to be the king.

Meanwhile in regularland

https://www.northjersey.com/story/new​s​/columnists/christopher-maag/2020/03/2​5/coronavirus-nj-sick-residents-wait-a​ll-night-hopes-test/2905859001/
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Queen may very well outlive him.
 
LucklessWonder
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That'll bump William up one in the line of succession.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The unavailability of and restrictions on tests are a scandal. We need capacity a month ago. God-dammit.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Corona is in fact Latin for crown, which is where we get "coronation"
 
Hopjes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

His father is a bit of genius. Really.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

'ee's nawt dead yet.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The unavailability of and restrictions on tests are a scandal. We need capacity a month ago. God-dammit.


Yeah, well, you see. This isn't important, and if it was, the rich and powerful would be tested first!
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I know this is fark...is this good news or bad?
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Have you got Prince Edward in a can? No but I've got Prince Charles in an ICU ward.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ahh, I see you are a fellow KMFDM fan?
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What? I figured that Camilla could scare away anything....
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This headline is like David Letterman bad
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So the British royals are now in on the hoax?
Wow, all to destroy our president!
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh and, HoTY material, subby.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

If you arent kidding, then understand that removing the most politically sound institution in the UK is not the best idea, especially in times like these.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

She might outlive many of us.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

His father is a bit of genius. Really.


I don't care about royalty, and harbor a typically American disdain for it, but among them Phillip's been my fave for a long time.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The unavailability of and restrictions on tests are a scandal. We need capacity a month ago. God-dammit.


If Donnie Dipshiat wants to get the "US Open for Business", widespread, unrestricted proactive testing is literally the only way to do it.

We need to vote these assholes out in November and clean house at the CDC because if people like me understand the situation, so do they, and they are issuing guidance in direct opposition to the interests of the people, and there is one person coercing them to do that.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This seems like an especially good moment to say God Save The Queen!

She's a good 'un.  I have a lot of respect for her.

Did you know that she was trained and worked as Military Mechanic during World War II?
Fark user imageView Full Size


And no, it wasn't all show; she actually worked on the trucks
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now Charles? (Cough)Too Bad (Cough)
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I don't care about royalty, and harbor a typically American disdain for it, but among them Phillip's been my fave for a long time.


He favored the Nazis, though, didn't he?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Harry will take the throne after being the only one left alive. muhahahahaha
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The King Ralph scenario is now in play.
 
