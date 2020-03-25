 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Bored student thinks there isn't enough misery in the world during these coronavirus times, spends her quarantine time messaging her exes about 'where it all went wrong'   (metro.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Dumbass, Better, Rebecca Lockwood, better alternative, hard part, Ed's relationship, bored student, Mum's snack baskets, Rebecca's first kiss  
•       •       •

867 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 11:20 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Girls like her were the reason I just said "to hell with it" and didn't even try dating for almost a decade.
Didn't blame women, just those crazys
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Every one of her exes: "JFC, won't this girl ever let it go?"
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dating someone who would message her exes about 'where it all went wrong" is likely where it all went wrong.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The common factor to all those failed relationships?
 
bekovich
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I dont understand people saying they're bored. Do they not have hobbies and stuff they like to do other than deal with other human beings ?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Corn Teen is hell
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baka-san: Girls like her were the reason I just said "to hell with it" and didn't even try dating for almost a decade.
Didn't blame women, just those crazys


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxx2112
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I used to wonder where it all went wrong.

Now I know.

Also, did you know mild autism is frequently interpreted as fun quirkiness for short periods of time?


/ very short
// twss
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She's 19 and the article mentions only three "ex's"

One didn't know who she was, and one was clingy, and one is dating a dude now.

None she dated more than a few months

I'm sure she learned a lot about herself
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark needs a "Cringe" tag for stories like this. Kiddo, take some advice from your hero Elsa and Let It Go.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

akya: Dating someone who would message her exes about 'where it all went wrong" is likely where it all went wrong.


Better hook her up with a suicide hotline, I knew someone who did something similar and then he killed him self.

/ Not all cries for help are straight forward.
 
bekovich
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I honestly dont know how I'd respond to any exes who called me up with such a question. Other than "how the fark did you get this number".
 
Two16
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Rebecca claims he was impossible to break up with - even when she lied that she was confused about her sexuality, he offered to work it out together."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChibiDebuHage [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was actually helpful to do an "exit interview' with an ex whom I stayed friends with, when it was clear neither of us still had romantic feelings. We gave each other helpful insights into what it's like from the other point of view. Gently. With some laughs, for sure

But to do that with any exes that you aren't now friends with? No, not advisable. For starters, you aren't even going to get honest feedback. I would probably hold back on the most important criticism if I got a cold call like that too.
 
geduld
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd say that I'm the only common factor in all of my failed relationships.


Sometimes you just have to look in the mirror and be honest with yourself.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who calls someone you dated 3 years ago out of the blue? I would be concerned for my safety if that happened.  And when you're 19, 3 years ago is an eternity...
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The only ex I dated any length of time I still talk to occasionally.  We didn't work as a couple, but she's a good person so I wouldn't wish her ill.

Beyond that, if I called any they would be like WTF?   Granted, I've been married 25 + years, so I would have last spoken to them around 30 years ago.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At 19 I would have been hard pressed to remember all of my exes.
 
aungen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

akya: Dating someone who would message her exes about 'where it all went wrong" is likely where it all went wrong.


I've dated people with some unreasonable expectations. A few of them even wrote me again, saying they realized the mistake and got it right eventually.

If all they can do is write about what you did wrong, they aren't there yet.
 
hej
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is important and something that definitely really happened.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hej: This is important and something that definitely really happened.


People are crazy.  I can believe it happened
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

labman: The only ex I dated any length of time I still talk to occasionally.  We didn't work as a couple, but she's a good person so I wouldn't wish her ill.

Beyond that, if I called any they would be like WTF?   Granted, I've been married 25 + years, so I would have last spoken to them around 30 years ago.


Mmm. I'm on good terms with all of my random collection of sexy people. I've fallen out of touch with some but, if I contacted them again, I'm sure we would be agreeable. They might be annoyed a bit if I called them at 3am drunk or... possibly not, I did that once with a woman whose new boyfriend was a little ticked off. She wasn't. I suppose that didn't help her boyfriend's mood any. ...no worries, they're fine. They claim not to be married but, they've been living together for enough decades that this is just a technicality.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The only exes I would bother contacting in chronological order.

1)Things went wrong when she got into bed with another dude
2)Things went wrong when she got shiatty with me for not going to a party with her when I had work in the morning and at that moment I realized I didn't give a shiat if she was pissed at me. It was deeper than just knowing she was being unreasonable and ignoring her in that instance I just didn't give a shiat about any of it. It seemed wrong to stick around with someone that I didn't care about.
3) When she accused me of cheating on her (I wasn't) any time that she felt insecure and wanted me to profess love and devotion to her and tell her she was the only one for me. I got tired of being accused of being a scumbag just to make her feel better.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's good to see in this nation's time of need its still all about her.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I literally had one do this last night.  Thinking about you.  Why did we break up? I've been married for almost eight farking years.  She texted me this at almost 11:00 pm.  I wrote back "been so long I forget, but glad we did.  Sorry."  She texted back and I deleted it without even looking.  People are weird.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bekovich: I dont understand people saying they're bored. Do they not have hobbies and stuff they like to do other than deal with other human beings ?


Plus, it's spring. Plant a garden. Do some landscaping. Clean out your house. Organize. Start a fitness regimen. Initiate your plans to take over the world. There is a lot to do.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meaning she needs to tell you where you screwed up.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I literally had one do this last night.  Thinking about you.  Why did we break up? I've been married for almost eight farking years.  She texted me this at almost 11:00 pm.  I wrote back "been so long I forget, but glad we did.  Sorry."  She texted back and I deleted it without even looking.  People are weird.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I mean, part of me would want to troll the hell out of her.

Like
"Oh, yeah! you... Well, now that all these years have passed, I gotta be honest, you have the worst breath I've ever experienced.  Being near you was like being next to a sewage treatment center that was built specifically for processing dirty diapers and Indian food."
 
jimjays
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, Donna, we both know I really did sleep with Kathy; I've always felt bad for that lie. But for what it's worth, we were only freshmen, you knew Kathy and I already had a thing--and we kicked it around for 35 years. There was no way I could tolerate your hygiene problem for 35 years. (I hope someone taught you how to fix that.)
 
Two16
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AlHarris31: bekovich: I dont understand people saying they're bored. Do they not have hobbies and stuff they like to do other than deal with other human beings ?

Plus, it's spring. Plant a garden. Do some landscaping. Clean out your house. Organize. Start a fitness regimen. Initiate your plans to take over the world. There is a lot to do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: FLMountainMan: I literally had one do this last night.  Thinking about you.  Why did we break up? I've been married for almost eight farking years.  She texted me this at almost 11:00 pm.  I wrote back "been so long I forget, but glad we did.  Sorry."  She texted back and I deleted it without even looking.  People are weird.

[Fark user image 850x793]


Yeah, I doubt she woke up this morning and thought "that was a really great idea!"  Assuming she even remembers doing it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bekovich: I honestly dont know how I'd respond to any exes who called me up with such a question. Other than "how the fark did you get this number".


I'm actually surprised my ex fiancee from 2005 hasn't tried to get a hold of me. She usually does try to contact me every 2-4 years to catch up and I have ignored her every time.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.