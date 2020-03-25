 Skip to content
(Centers for Disease Control)   Fark COVID-19 Prepper/Survival Thread: Help other farkers out with support, snark, survival/coping information, and links to goods/resources for those in need
95
•       •       •

95 Comments     (+0 »)
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you see anybody out walking, crack open their skull and eat their brains.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother got me a rice cooker for Christmas years ago. I highly recommend it. You can make much more than rice in it. I've baked a cake in it. If I had to give up all my little appliances but one, that would be the one I keep.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow the roll on the prepper/survival talk. If you are freaking out:

Bob Newhart - "STOP IT!"
Youtube 4BjKS1-vjPs
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toenail clippings are a surprising source of protein.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: If you see anybody out walking, crack open their skull and eat their brains.


And get infected?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TP is an easy problem. Don't eat, and you won't need it.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by the number of spring breakers, should we rethink who we allow to get a higher education?
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: My brother got me a rice cooker for Christmas years ago. I highly recommend it. You can make much more than rice in it. I've baked a cake in it. If I had to give up all my little appliances but one, that would be the one I keep.


Rice cookers are amazing devices, they both inexpensive and very useful. Mine died over the weekend though* and I tried my instant pot last night and it did a great job too.

*I bought it when I was in college for like $30 I'm not even upset that it died I'm impressed it lasted so long. Hell if I didn't have the instant pot I likely could have just fixed the switch and had it working for another decade or so.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lysol supersoaker.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep well stocked.

My basement:
2012patriot.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Over a decade before the crisis, become afflicted with panic, leading to moderate agoraphobia.
2. Spend the next decade or so in therapy and on your own, learning how to overcome panic and anxiety.
3. Achieve an uneasy, fragile peace while you slowly recover from the underlying anxiety issues and PTSD.
4. Spend the next three years developing a good remote working arrangement with two or three contracting agencies.
5. WATCH THE PRESIDENT FARK UP A PANDEMIC RESPONSE
6. Realize that you're no longer just a recovering agoraphobic, but ahead of the curve as a coronavirus hipster.
 
bentheguard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: If you see anybody out walking, crack open their skull and eat their brains.


Re: Your Brains
Youtube 8tmzjaN2DWc
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy a second plunger before you need a second plunger.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start some container gardening.  Use empty (and cleaned) recyclable containers.  Or non-recyclable.  If you can, get seeds from the grocery store/hardware store/pharmacy seasonal aisle if they have them.  Peas and beans are easy to start.  I've had some luck with tomatoes from seed (from grocery store tomatoes).  Just check to see what's toxic to your pets if you keep the plants indoors.

If you have a yard,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Egoy3k: Ambivalence: My brother got me a rice cooker for Christmas years ago. I highly recommend it. You can make much more than rice in it. I've baked a cake in it. If I had to give up all my little appliances but one, that would be the one I keep.

Rice cookers are amazing devices, they both inexpensive and very useful. Mine died over the weekend though* and I tried my instant pot last night and it did a great job too.

*I bought it when I was in college for like $30 I'm not even upset that it died I'm impressed it lasted so long. Hell if I didn't have the instant pot I likely could have just fixed the switch and had it working for another decade or so.


Rice also binds you up, so will save on TP.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be an asshole, even if assholes are giving you the green light to be an asshole. History will remember how much of an asshole you were, or you weren't.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Toenail clippings are a surprising source of protein.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a great time to pull out your favorite albums, crank to 11, and rock the neighborhood.  Ain't nobody gonna get in your face and complain, especially when you open the door coughing and wheezing.
If they get ugly, a side of Throbbing Gristle should neutralize them.

That creep bragging about all the toilet paper he scored?  Set fire to his house, see where he goes to save what he values most right now.  Put out the fire, break in later and take the paper.
Play the other side of the Throbbing Gristle album to neutralize.

And seriously, this is an excellent time to tune out the outside.  Read that book you've been meaning to read, make that (whatever you've been wanting to make), let yourself be peaceful.  This will pass.  Whether it passes with the majesty of a tropical thunderstorm or the pain of a kidney stone, it'll move to history.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a serious note. If you've been placed on hiatus from your job, the following sites have remote opportunities available. Some with minimal skill sets required.

www.weworkremotely.com
www.remote.io
www.workingnomads.com
www.jobspresso.com
https://appen.com/careers
Mods, if this isn't okay to post, my apologies.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should have done all your preparations last month.

/ hope this helps
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: If you can, get seeds from the grocery store/hardware store/pharmacy seasonal aisle if they have them.


Plant your seeds now, indoors. Egg cartons make good little planters.

Every April I realize, "I should have started my seeds in February!".
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: 1. Over a decade before the crisis, become afflicted with panic, leading to moderate agoraphobia.
2. Spend the next decade or so in therapy and on your own, learning how to overcome panic and anxiety.
3. Achieve an uneasy, fragile peace while you slowly recover from the underlying anxiety issues and PTSD.
4. Spend the next three years developing a good remote working arrangement with two or three contracting agencies.
5. WATCH THE PRESIDENT FARK UP A PANDEMIC RESPONSE
6. Realize that you're no longer just a recovering agoraphobic, but ahead of the curve as a coronavirus hipster.


I keep hearing Bane's voice in the back of my head, mumbling "...you think social distancing is your ally? You merely adopted social distancing; I was born into it."
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find if you put a little salt on a tin of sardines, that enhances the flavor and you can have a "meal" with that and crackers. I feel like I'm living during war time.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are missing companionship and have cats turn the temperature down a few degrees and you'll have all the cuddles you can handle.

Lots of streaming services have free 1 month promos.

If you send me nudes you'll get a nice compliment in response.

Frequent hand washing/sanitizing can leave your hands dry and cracked. Moisturizer is your friend, even you tough guys.

Take extra care with food handling and any other things that might get you hurt or sick, now is not the time to need a doctor for any reason.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Start some container gardening.  Use empty (and cleaned) recyclable containers.  Or non-recyclable.  If you can, get seeds from the grocery store/hardware store/pharmacy seasonal aisle if they have them.  Peas and beans are easy to start.  I've had some luck with tomatoes from seed (from grocery store tomatoes).  Just check to see what's toxic to your pets if you keep the plants indoors.

If you have a yard,
[Fark user image 736x940]


Our climate/soil isn't really conducive to that type of gardening. plus ongoing water restrictions due to a near decade-long drought.
 
think_balance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a way to make a little extra money off the stock market fluctuations?
 
chatikh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My schedule is about the same as it was, except I do my classes online now. I go to work at a pharmacy, answering stupid questions from stupid people. No, we don't have toilet paper, alcohol, peroxide, or thermometers. No, we don't know when we'll get more.

I go on my normal walks alone and see people in my neighborhood having children's parties and it sickens me. Children should be neither seen nor heard.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conducting virtual meetings sucks ass. We don't have the right tools and the IT shop doesn't want to release them for some reason. So we can't schedule meetings with Skype from Outlook web access unless we have VPN. Not everyone has laptops or employer issued equipment and they're all trying to download the various bits of software to make the bits of software work. Skype works on my employer issued machine but not my home laptop so I literally have two machines open. My home machine has almost all the software I need except office and has a larger screen. They all need different chargers so I'm trailing around the house with different cords trying to keep them all charged. The employer laptop (a Surface pro) apparently has the weakest battery of all and the shortest and weirdest cord.

And not everyone has the personality to conduct meetings from home. Two of the bosses have ADD and if we're not in person it's harder to tactfully tackle them to the ground and get them to the point. Someone emailed me after the meeting suggesting an agenda change. Dude, the agenda isn't the problem.

And meetings generally suck ass (although I secretly like them) but they are sometimes useful for getting groups of people aligned or for resolving sticky issues or just for reminding everyone they are part of a team.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Start some container gardening.  Use empty (and cleaned) recyclable containers.  Or non-recyclable.  If you can, get seeds from the grocery store/hardware store/pharmacy seasonal aisle if they have them.  Peas and beans are easy to start.  I've had some luck with tomatoes from seed (from grocery store tomatoes).  Just check to see what's toxic to your pets if you keep the plants indoors.

If you have a yard,
[Fark user image 736x940]


I'm on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


And I will be sharing with the neighbors and food bank, as always (that is, unless we go all Mad Max and people pilfer).
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: kittyhas1000legs: Start some container gardening.  Use empty (and cleaned) recyclable containers.  Or non-recyclable.  If you can, get seeds from the grocery store/hardware store/pharmacy seasonal aisle if they have them.  Peas and beans are easy to start.  I've had some luck with tomatoes from seed (from grocery store tomatoes).  Just check to see what's toxic to your pets if you keep the plants indoors.

If you have a yard,
[Fark user image 736x940]

Our climate/soil isn't really conducive to that type of gardening. plus ongoing water restrictions due to a near decade-long drought.


Any chance of growing peppers? Or does your region have a plethora of 'em? They prefer dry soil, hot temps and not a lot of fertilizer. Apologies if you already know that.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went grocery shopping at the Publix that serves the local University.  Place was cleaned out of prepared food, but all the good stuff was there except for rice and meat.   Literally no red meat anywhere.  I found TP and rice at the local mexican bodega. Looking a bit more I went to the oriental market and found more rice and TP.

Get you a hot pot and a bread maker.  Makes lentil soup in like 15 minutes and tastes great.  It's fun, too.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

think_balance: Is there a way to make a little extra money off the stock market fluctuations?


Yes.  Open a brokerage and charge commissions on trades.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: My brother got me a rice cooker for Christmas years ago. I highly recommend it. You can make much more than rice in it. I've baked a cake in it. If I had to give up all my little appliances but one, that would be the one I keep.


I mean, I'm not going to favor my rice cooker over a small pot on my stove in which I could certainly cook rice or other things in, with more care, but yes, they are fantastic devices.

Rice cookers are life changing. The only thing you can ever regret about them is having to take the time to wash them, because doing dishes is dumb. :( (That is like, my only motivation to have children, to get gremlins that do my washing for me.)
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: If you see anybody out walking, crack open their skull and eat their brains.


Be sure you wear proper head protection though before going after them. They sometimes like to aim for the head.

gamepedia.cursecdn.comView Full Size
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: I keep hearing Bane's voice in the back of my head, mumbling "...you think social distancing is your ally? You merely adopted social distancing; I was born into it."


Fark user imageView Full Size

/today's comic, in fact
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Start some container gardening.  Use empty (and cleaned) recyclable containers.  Or non-recyclable.  If you can, get seeds from the grocery store/hardware store/pharmacy seasonal aisle if they have them.  Peas and beans are easy to start.  I've had some luck with tomatoes from seed (from grocery store tomatoes).  Just check to see what's toxic to your pets if you keep the plants indoors.

If you have a yard,
[Fark user image 736x940]


My mother-in-law was a nurse during the war. She's 98 and still keeps a full garden year round. I think she'll out-live all of us.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.news18.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Artist: Smoking GNU: kittyhas1000legs: Start some container gardening.  Use empty (and cleaned) recyclable containers.  Or non-recyclable.  If you can, get seeds from the grocery store/hardware store/pharmacy seasonal aisle if they have them.  Peas and beans are easy to start.  I've had some luck with tomatoes from seed (from grocery store tomatoes).  Just check to see what's toxic to your pets if you keep the plants indoors.

If you have a yard,
[Fark user image 736x940]

Our climate/soil isn't really conducive to that type of gardening. plus ongoing water restrictions due to a near decade-long drought.

Any chance of growing peppers? Or does your region have a plethora of 'em? They prefer dry soil, hot temps and not a lot of fertilizer. Apologies if you already know that.


Nah, that's fine. We got hard, rocky soil mostly full of mica. Just about good enough for acacia trees and cacti. We got a few pepper-like plants in pots, but that's about it.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If zoom is effing up due to it getting slammed like it did between me and my father's bad wifi last night, sylaps is a good free alternative.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: My brother got me a rice cooker for Christmas years ago. I highly recommend it. You can make much more than rice in it. I've baked a cake in it. If I had to give up all my little appliances but one, that would be the one I keep.


Just wait until you discover the instapot. Now those things are life changing.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

think_balance: Is there a way to make a little extra money off the stock market fluctuations?


Go back to February and put all of your money into a leveraged Inverse ETF, for example (NYSEMKT: TZA)

Poof, now you have all the monies
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/window seat, please.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a better buffer, face tattoos or a fake cough?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news if you live in the UK:

UK to make 15-minute at-home kits available within days

Thousands of tests will be sold on the high street or delivered by Amazon to people with symptoms who are self-isolating as soon as next week.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk​/​home-news/coronavirus-test-uk-kit-home​-nhs-cases-symptoms-public-health-engl​and-a9424741.html

If you live in the US? F*ck you, I guess.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Limeyluv: kittyhas1000legs: Start some container gardening.  Use empty (and cleaned) recyclable containers.  Or non-recyclable.  If you can, get seeds from the grocery store/hardware store/pharmacy seasonal aisle if they have them.  Peas and beans are easy to start.  I've had some luck with tomatoes from seed (from grocery store tomatoes).  Just check to see what's toxic to your pets if you keep the plants indoors.

If you have a yard,
[Fark user image 736x940]

My mother-in-law was a nurse during the war. She's 98 and still keeps a full garden year round. I think she'll out-live all of us.


Did you stop by to see her on your way back from spring break?
 
