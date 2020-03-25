 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Your GPS tracker is being used to show how well social distancing is going in your state, a virtual report card on who's behaving and who's not   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
239 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 8:50 PM



snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ruby, don't take your phone to town.
 
potierrh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That map is so flawed I can't believe they published it.  Wyoming and Montana have very low population densities, meaning long trips on average just to get supplies.  Compared to the top states which all have large cities with groceries and pharmacies within walking distance.
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And you will be automatically fined - three strikes and it's a two week jail sentence in heavily over-crowded jail cell
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's showing raw GPS traffic levels.  It can't measure how frightened they are.

/yet
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you're going to break quarantine and cough on rich people, for fark's sake leave your phone at home and drive an old car.
 
6nome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Will GPS still work when we're the United States of Trump?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jokes on you, I'm an essential employee and I'm going all over the place with my bottle of hand sanitizer and will to live manifesting as I'M NOT TOUCHING A MF THING I DON'T HAVE TO.

Hopefully I don't catch it before I go on call next week and someone else gets to be here. I'd really rather be on the back part of the curve when they've sorted out what to do instead of act like some doctor in NY has that magic cure you have to click the link to see to believe. Lumpy totes had him on!
 
gojirast
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ah, it's the Daily Fail so I'm sure this is 100% correct!
 
phenn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

6nome: Will GPS still work when we're the United States of Trump?


DRINK!!
 
