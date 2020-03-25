 Skip to content
(RTHK News, Hong Kong)   Here comes the second wave
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll wait till The 5th wave.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay, we good?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary tag used the stupid tag as a human shield.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be endemic with outbreaks until either 1/3rd to 2/3rds of people on planet Earth get it or there's a vaccine.  We're just managing it right now.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be a resurgence but I'm expecting some hyper-aggressive testing, contact tracing, and quarantine to continue and keep it under some control. But just imagine, people have to have a "health card" that declares they have been tested and found disease free. That's something you'll not see happen in the US, for diverse and divergent reasons.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for the tropical variant that is heat/humidity resistant.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hope/assume that China did rigorous testing before doing this.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
大脑!
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: I'm waiting for the tropical variant that is heat/humidity resistant.


Countries like Singapore with a tropical climate are already infected. This thing doesn't give a shiat about temperature.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: [Fark user image image 600x399]


Pangolin!  Getcher pangolin here!  Fresh pangolin!
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not allowing flights inbound from China without quarantine, are we?

Make anyone who's set foot in China quarantine for two weeks before setting foot in the US or Canada. We're going to see more infections.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just hope they don't make me eat any of those damn fish eggs....
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IF China did not lie and the lockdown was held tightly throughout, there's likely to be very little to no infected people left in Wuhan. They either recovered or died. As far as we know, there's no reservoir species that would cause dramatic infection issues (maybe avoid bats, people.)

IF it isn't, then yeah, there might be a new outbreak.

As to those people getting out of town after being stuck in their houses for two months. I completely get it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's going to be endemic with outbreaks until either 1/3rd to 2/3rds of people on planet Earth get it or there's a vaccine.  We're just managing it right now.


Or stay home, expect for food and work? Why are we acting like that is as difficult as going to the damn 🌕 moon? ☠☠☠☠☠☠☠
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homo Erroneous is still out in force, I see.

Burning down the world economies and support structures out of irrational fear will result in far more deaths than this virus.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: There will be a resurgence but I'm expecting some hyper-aggressive testing, contact tracing, and quarantine to continue and keep it under some control. But just imagine, people have to have a "health card" that declares they have been tested and found disease free. That's something you'll not see happen in the US, for diverse and divergent reasons.


The idiots in this nation will never agree to that. They can't even stay home for two weeks
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: We're not allowing flights inbound from China without quarantine, are we?

Make anyone who's set foot in China quarantine for two weeks before setting foot in the US or Canada. We're going to see more infections.


That's racist and xenophobic.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: I'd hope/assume that China did rigorous testing before doing this.


This is China's testing. If people start to die, they know it did not work out as they hoped.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: IF China did not lie and the lockdown was held tightly throughout, there's likely to be very little to no infected people left in Wuhan. They either recovered or died. As far as we know, there's no reservoir species that would cause dramatic infection issues (maybe avoid bats, people.)

IF it isn't, then yeah, there might be a new outbreak.

As to those people getting out of town after being stuck in their houses for two months. I completely get it.


I don't get it. Not one bit.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Marine1: We're not allowing flights inbound from China without quarantine, are we?

Make anyone who's set foot in China quarantine for two weeks before setting foot in the US or Canada. We're going to see more infections.

That's racist and xenophobic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: IF China did not lie and the lockdown was held tightly throughout, there's likely to be very little to no infected people left in Wuhan. They either recovered or died. As far as we know, there's no reservoir species that would cause dramatic infection issues (maybe avoid bats, people.)

IF it isn't, then yeah, there might be a new outbreak.

As to those people getting out of town after being stuck in their houses for two months. I completely get it.


There's no evidence that having it once grants immunity. Quite the contrary actually.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual article aside,
That is about the least friendly URL I've ever seen...
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: We're not allowing flights inbound from China without quarantine, are we?

Make anyone who's set foot in China quarantine for two weeks before setting foot in the US or Canada. We're going to see more infections.


Quarantine so far has been "voluntary". Quotations because there is the public expectation that you're going to do it, but there are zero repercussions if you don't. It's been a major driver of cases in both Washington and to the north, BC, that people aren't bothering because they feel healthy. Asymptomatic cases for the.... lose. That's why that province and state are such a hotbed of the virus.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: We're not allowing flights inbound from China without quarantine, are we?

Make anyone who's set foot in China quarantine for two weeks before setting foot in the US or Canada. We're going to see more infections.


Put that toothpaste back in the tube!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: We're not allowing flights inbound from China without quarantine, are we?

Make anyone who's set foot in China quarantine for two weeks before setting foot in the US or Canada. We're going to see more infections.


The Chinese authorities are more afraid of people returning from Europe and the US than further infections from internal sources.

https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/a​r​ticle/3075947/coronavirus-hong-kong-co​nfirms-16-new-cases-health-officials-p​robe
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: We're not allowing flights inbound from China without quarantine, are we?

Make anyone who's set foot in China quarantine for two weeks before setting foot in the US or Canada. We're going to see more infections.


China's rate of infection per capita is much less than ours.  If anything, they should be restricting Americans from entering.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Marine1: We're not allowing flights inbound from China without quarantine, are we?

Make anyone who's set foot in China quarantine for two weeks before setting foot in the US or Canada. We're going to see more infections.

The Chinese authorities are more afraid of people returning from Europe and the US than further infections from internal sources.

https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/ar​ticle/3075947/coronavirus-hong-kong-co​nfirms-16-new-cases-health-officials-p​robe


I don't see a good reason to trust the Chinese authorities. After all, they censored the doctors who broke the news on this thing, and let five million people leave Wuhan for LNY. Had they not done those things, literally none of this is happening.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Marine1: We're not allowing flights inbound from China without quarantine, are we?

Make anyone who's set foot in China quarantine for two weeks before setting foot in the US or Canada. We're going to see more infections.

China's rate of infection per capita is much less than ours.  If anything, they should be restricting Americans from entering.


Fine by me. Why the fark is anyone flying right now?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Since they've been under quarantine for over two months at this point, the disease should have run its course for the entire population. The questions remaining are as follows:

1) Will infection flare up again in people who survived the disease?
2) Can people who survive infection still infect others?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Pro-tip: if a totalitarian state doesn't care to risk maintaining a lockdown for more than two months, maybe lengthy lockdowns really aren't sustainable, and your government should focus on ramping up their testing instead.

Including, and especially, people who refuse to co-operate because China virus and Democrat hoax.
 
bughunter
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


/yes, am old
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Luse: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: IF China did not lie and the lockdown was held tightly throughout, there's likely to be very little to no infected people left in Wuhan. They either recovered or died. As far as we know, there's no reservoir species that would cause dramatic infection issues (maybe avoid bats, people.)

IF it isn't, then yeah, there might be a new outbreak.

As to those people getting out of town after being stuck in their houses for two months. I completely get it.

There's no evidence that having it once grants immunity. Quite the contrary actually.


If that's true, there's no reason to have a lockdown. We're all going to get it again and again and again. We're not going to be able to control it. Every six weeks or so, you're going to have to roll a d100 to see if you die of it this time.

There is TONS of evidence that we will become immune, and little to no actual evidence that it's not and if you don't believe me?

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama​/​pages/coronavirus-alert
https://www.thelancet.com/coronavirus​
https://thelancet.com/coronoavirus

Dig through the literature. Find the papers that say that reinfection has been proven, or is even likely. Make sure they have not been retracted or a followup hasn't been published questioning the results.

And pray that you're wrong because you have no idea what the implications of "you cannot become immune to this virus" are. "The end of humanity" and "The end of human civilization" are not farfetched in such a scenario.
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: [cdn.shopify.com image 600x225]

/yes, am old


Not related:

snatch production - second wave
Youtube RuSdILGJ3vY
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
<ctrl-f> "test". No results in the article body.

You would think they would at least test these people before getting on a train. "No temperature, ahhhh you're all right". FFS.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marine1: I don't see a good reason to trust the Chinese authorities. After all, they censored the doctors who broke the news on this thing, and let five million people leave Wuhan for LNY. Had they not done those things, literally none of this is happening.


Oh, so you understand why people all over the world no longer trust US foreign policy after we lied our way into Iraq :/

Yes, the Chinese government lied. But then they obviously handled things differently after the initial cover up. Or do you not believe that Wuhan was under quarantine for the last two months either?
 
Worksucks370
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Luse: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: IF China did not lie and the lockdown was held tightly throughout, there's likely to be very little to no infected people left in Wuhan. They either recovered or died. As far as we know, there's no reservoir species that would cause dramatic infection issues (maybe avoid bats, people.)

IF it isn't, then yeah, there might be a new outbreak.

As to those people getting out of town after being stuck in their houses for two months. I completely get it.

There's no evidence that having it once grants immunity. Quite the contrary actually.



Not really - nobody who has it has experienced any actual symptoms again, and nearly all thoughts of the virus coming back have really appeared to be false negatives. 

There are arguments that it may be possible in a year or so if antibodies follow the same lifespan that other SARS strains did, but otherwise you're really not going to find experts that truly think you're going to get it twice.
 
aungen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm also interested in the 5th wave.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Luse: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: IF China did not lie and the lockdown was held tightly throughout, there's likely to be very little to no infected people left in Wuhan. They either recovered or died. As far as we know, there's no reservoir species that would cause dramatic infection issues (maybe avoid bats, people.)

IF it isn't, then yeah, there might be a new outbreak.

As to those people getting out of town after being stuck in their houses for two months. I completely get it.

There's no evidence that having it once grants immunity. Quite the contrary actually.

If that's true, there's no reason to have a lockdown. We're all going to get it again and again and again. We're not going to be able to control it. Every six weeks or so, you're going to have to roll a d100 to see if you die of it this time.

There is TONS of evidence that we will become immune, and little to no actual evidence that it's not and if you don't believe me?

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/​pages/coronavirus-alert
https://www.thelancet.com/coronavirus
https://thelancet.com/coronoavirus

Dig through the literature. Find the papers that say that reinfection has been proven, or is even likely. Make sure they have not been retracted or a followup hasn't been published questioning the results.

And pray that you're wrong because you have no idea what the implications of "you cannot become immune to this virus" are. "The end of humanity" and "The end of human civilization" are not farfetched in such a scenario.


I have and your absolute statements are part of what caused this thing to get out of hand in the first place. The CDC says "Jury still out" as recently as today. A guide in Japan tested positive after recovering.

You have an incredibly simplistic view of it. It's not absolute. It may be that you get a resistance/immunity for a period of time. Whether that true and if it's true what that period of time is WE DON'T KNOW so stop spreading bullshiat.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Luse: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: IF China did not lie and the lockdown was held tightly throughout, there's likely to be very little to no infected people left in Wuhan. They either recovered or died. As far as we know, there's no reservoir species that would cause dramatic infection issues (maybe avoid bats, people.)

IF it isn't, then yeah, there might be a new outbreak.

As to those people getting out of town after being stuck in their houses for two months. I completely get it.

There's no evidence that having it once grants immunity. Quite the contrary actually.


Cite sources if you're going to make claims like that.

Here's one debunking your claim:

https://www.wired.com/story/coronavir​u​s-interview-larry-brilliant-smallpox-e​pidemiologist/

"There are cases where people think that they've gotten it again, [but] that's more likely to be a test failure than it is an actual reinfection."
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marine1: We're not allowing flights inbound from China without quarantine, are we?

Make anyone who's set foot in China quarantine for two weeks before setting foot in the US or Canada. We're going to see more infections.


We're well past that having any real affect.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Worksucks370: Luse: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: IF China did not lie and the lockdown was held tightly throughout, there's likely to be very little to no infected people left in Wuhan. They either recovered or died. As far as we know, there's no reservoir species that would cause dramatic infection issues (maybe avoid bats, people.)

IF it isn't, then yeah, there might be a new outbreak.

As to those people getting out of town after being stuck in their houses for two months. I completely get it.

There's no evidence that having it once grants immunity. Quite the contrary actually.


Not really - nobody who has it has experienced any actual symptoms again, and nearly all thoughts of the virus coming back have really appeared to be false negatives. 

There are arguments that it may be possible in a year or so if antibodies follow the same lifespan that other SARS strains did, but otherwise you're really not going to find experts that truly think you're going to get it twice.


Again, NOT TRUE.
https://www.newscientist.com/article/​m​g24532754-600-can-you-catch-the-corona​virus-twice-we-dont-know-yet/

We simply don't know. The ONLY way to guarantee that you'll get it no more than once is if you die of it. The end.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Luse: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: IF China did not lie and the lockdown was held tightly throughout, there's likely to be very little to no infected people left in Wuhan. They either recovered or died. As far as we know, there's no reservoir species that would cause dramatic infection issues (maybe avoid bats, people.)

IF it isn't, then yeah, there might be a new outbreak.

As to those people getting out of town after being stuck in their houses for two months. I completely get it.

There's no evidence that having it once grants immunity. Quite the contrary actually.

Cite sources if you're going to make claims like that.

Here's one debunking your claim:

https://www.wired.com/story/coronaviru​s-interview-larry-brilliant-smallpox-e​pidemiologist/

"There are cases where people think that they've gotten it again, [but] that's more likely to be a test failure than it is an actual reinfection."


Hadn't thought of that angle. The tests they used did have a high false positive.   I just figured it was people that thought they got over it but didn't.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No worries, the progressive government of China says there's no new cases.  We can trust them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

starsrift: Marine1: We're not allowing flights inbound from China without quarantine, are we?

Make anyone who's set foot in China quarantine for two weeks before setting foot in the US or Canada. We're going to see more infections.

Quarantine so far has been "voluntary". Quotations because there is the public expectation that you're going to do it, but there are zero repercussions if you don't. It's been a major driver of cases in both Washington and to the north, BC, that people aren't bothering because they feel healthy. Asymptomatic cases for the.... lose. That's why that province and state are such a hotbed of the virus.


No picking a fight. Don't want to fuel misinformation. But, I'm curious why more people didn't get HIV. I'm surprised I'm not HIV positive. Odd. Luck I guess.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marine1: Arkanaut: Marine1: We're not allowing flights inbound from China without quarantine, are we?

Make anyone who's set foot in China quarantine for two weeks before setting foot in the US or Canada. We're going to see more infections.

The Chinese authorities are more afraid of people returning from Europe and the US than further infections from internal sources.

https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/ar​ticle/3075947/coronavirus-hong-kong-co​nfirms-16-new-cases-health-officials-p​robe

I don't see a good reason to trust the Chinese authorities. After all, they censored the doctors who broke the news on this thing, and let five million people leave Wuhan for LNY. Had they not done those things, literally none of this is happening.


Nice nice to see the xenophobia have survived the pandemic
 
Flagg99
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: starsrift: Marine1: We're not allowing flights inbound from China without quarantine, are we?

Make anyone who's set foot in China quarantine for two weeks before setting foot in the US or Canada. We're going to see more infections.

Quarantine so far has been "voluntary". Quotations because there is the public expectation that you're going to do it, but there are zero repercussions if you don't. It's been a major driver of cases in both Washington and to the north, BC, that people aren't bothering because they feel healthy. Asymptomatic cases for the.... lose. That's why that province and state are such a hotbed of the virus.

No picking a fight. Don't want to fuel misinformation. But, I'm curious why more people didn't get HIV. I'm surprised I'm not HIV positive. Odd. Luck I guess.


The odds of contracting HIV from straight up P in V sex is roughly 1 in 500, without protection. It's not something you're bound to catch every time. So a lot of people probably luck out.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Pro-tip: if a totalitarian state doesn't care to risk maintaining a lockdown for more than two months, maybe lengthy lockdowns really aren't sustainable, and your government should focus on ramping up their testing instead.

Including, and especially, people who refuse to co-operate because China virus and Democrat hoax.


Or they rounded up everyone and killed them?
I mean, as long as we're going to keep acting like China is 1 million percent different than the United States?
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Marine1: Arkanaut: Marine1: We're not allowing flights inbound from China without quarantine, are we?

Make anyone who's set foot in China quarantine for two weeks before setting foot in the US or Canada. We're going to see more infections.

The Chinese authorities are more afraid of people returning from Europe and the US than further infections from internal sources.

https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/ar​ticle/3075947/coronavirus-hong-kong-co​nfirms-16-new-cases-health-officials-p​robe

I don't see a good reason to trust the Chinese authorities. After all, they censored the doctors who broke the news on this thing, and let five million people leave Wuhan for LNY. Had they not done those things, literally none of this is happening.

Nice nice to see the xenophobia have survived the pandemic


Nice to see that the trade in wild animals has also. Sure they "banned" them for food but still allowed for TCM which is then consumed. So yeah, until their less than third world barbaric trade markets are buttoned down I'm 100% ok with blocking them from entry.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wuhan Flu II: Electric Boogaloo
 
