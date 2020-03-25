 Skip to content
(UPI)   Italian priest accidentally live streams mass with Facebook AR filters active, causing him to appear in various disguises.. Cartoon hilarity ensues   (upi.com) divider line
    Streaming media, Paolo Longo, Italian priest, live stream, parish priest of the Church of San Pietro  
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If I hadn't taken this screenshot myself, I would have thought it was real.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sure, accidentally
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" accidentally "

/ Ill_allow_it.jpg
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake!
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't get in his way, he's on a mission from god.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was great!  Praise Mark.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conspiracies are getting silly these days
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another ploy to get me to church, subby.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's perfect!!!
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Right now if something makes us smile, it's OK. What I really want to know is if that is a cat tree with the lantern hanging on it. If it is, that's really cool. If it isn't, it would be at my house.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

It's the Bishop!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Or the alterboy set him up.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are you sure this isn't a Monty Python sketch?!
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

yeaaaah I'm agonna leave that one alone.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was hesitant to click the video on the phone, but it turned out to be 32 seconds long.

32 seconds well spent.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Call the Church Police.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
if he did this all the time, i would actually watch it...!!!!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Isn't it? I saw this on the local noon news and they showed every filter while cracking up.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kushtaka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sanctus Christus, that's funny.
 
