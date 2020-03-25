 Skip to content
(Page Six)   Won't someone think of the poor divorce attorneys who have received a 50 percent rise in inquiries from potential clients since couples have been forced to stay home with each other   (pagesix.com) divider line
    Jack Welch, Divorce filings, Marriage, George Soros, wave of wealthy divorces, Howard Stern, clinical director of the Ackerman Institute, Melissa Thoen  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I AN NOT WATCHING ANOTHER F*CKING EPISODE OF DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES!!! GET OUT!!!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I AN NOT WATCHING ANOTHER F*CKING EPISODE OF DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES!!! GET OUT!!!


The one with the ass-cancer?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what have farkers learned about their significant others.

I bet you never knew they had a phone voice for work
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet some of them are finding this to be a real drag on their dating activities.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck, most courts are going to be closed for non-essential stuff.  you're stuck with him/her a while longer.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: I bet some of them are finding this to be a real drag on their dating activities.


How many side pieces are now upset cause they just figured out that THEY are in fact the side piece whom is being left on the side?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fiance still has to go to work. But I think my cat is starting to get sick of me being home all day.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Andy Andy: Good luck, most courts are going to be closed for non-essential stuff.  you're stuck with him/her a while longer.


Not if I cough on her. One of us is going.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember which movie it was..

'The secret of our marriage's longevity has been our LACK of communication.  Are you trying to jeopardize that?'
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. We're into a groove here. My wife has never cooked, in over 10 years of marriage, but now we take turns and sometimes combine forces to make dinner.

Also, she seems to be pretty good at her job, from what I can tell.

She still reserves her worst for me though. Everyone else gets the sugar; I get the salt.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA is Page Six, so while we've all seen the funny memes on this topic, I'm calling bullshait
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50% of marriages end in divorce.

Of the remaining marriages, less than half are considered to be consistently happy ones.

Conclusion: It is technically abnormal to have a happy marriage.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some similar was the death of my marriage. we lived in the city with a big group of friends.  There were always other people around.  We then moved out to the country and it was just her, me and a baby.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, most people are too stupid to understand that finding someone you can sit in a room with forever while you each do your own shiat and still be in love is why our grandparents were married forever


Most people are deluded enough to believe you have to constantly do things together
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Like post retirement divorce in Japan, salaryman retires and thinks his wife is going to play mommy/maid for him the rest of his life, divorce quickly happens.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: AngryDragon: I bet some of them are finding this to be a real drag on their dating activities.

How many side pieces are now upset cause they just figured out that THEY are in fact the side piece whom is being left on the side?


Really would like to subscribe to your news letter:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've seen this in my neighborhood already. Had initially assumed he was away on business--was worried for him that his business travel is usually in a current hot spot--but that's not the word around town. His problems are more certain, immediate and long-lasting for a young man.
 
vtstang66
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

H31N0US: now we take turns and sometimes combine forces to make dinner.


I swear I saw "combine feces to make dinner."

Interesting the part in the article about the rich folks taking this dip in their net worth as an opportunity to break out with a lower divorce settlement. Like the whole thing is just another financial market move.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Alphax: I don't remember which movie it was..

'The secret of our marriage's longevity has been our LACK of communication.  Are you trying to jeopardize that?'


Actually, I guess that was Babylon 5.. Timov talking to Londo Mollari.
 
KB202
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At home for ten days. Found out the spouse thinks Trump is doing a better job than any other candidates would have done, and that Putin is the best world leader and Russian news is the only news we can trust. He is not kidding. I am saving up for divorce.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: AngryDragon: I bet some of them are finding this to be a real drag on their dating activities.

How many side pieces are now upset cause they just figured out that THEY are in fact the side piece whom is being left on the side?


*who
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vtstang66: Like the whole thing is just another financial market move.


Historically speaking, that's pretty much all marriage is anyway.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vtstang66: Like the whole thing is just another financial market move.


Marriage has been a property contract since at least the fall of the Roman Empire, if not longer.
 
soporific
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I got divorced last year, so I guess I'm ahead of the curve.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm sure my wife is wondering "when will all these people leave my house."
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KB202: At home for ten days. Found out the spouse thinks Trump is doing a better job than any other candidates would have done, and that Putin is the best world leader and Russian news is the only news we can trust. He is not kidding. I am saving up for divorce.


That is terrible.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KB202: At home for ten days. Found out the spouse thinks Trump is doing a better job than any other candidates would have done, and that Putin is the best world leader and Russian news is the only news we can trust. He is not kidding. I am saving up for divorce.


Imagine wrecking your marriage because you took the politics tab too seriously.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KB202: At home for ten days. Found out the spouse thinks Trump is doing a better job than any other candidates would have done, and that Putin is the best world leader and Russian news is the only news we can trust. He is not kidding. I am saving up for divorce.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
