Nothing to fear New Yorkers, don't worry about that makeshift morgue outside Bellevue Hospital being built by the military
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida, Michigan, Louisiana and Georgia giving each other nervous glances over whose turn it is next.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worry about it a lot. And stay the hell away from other people

This goes for everyone else as well
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These headlines are usually surrounding conspiracy moments like Jade Helm, not, you know, actual deadly pandemics. The joke is supposed to be that the military knows something they're not telling us.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going pear shaped.

/ we're so f*cked.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: These headlines are usually surrounding conspiracy moments like Jade Helm, not, you know, actual deadly pandemics. The joke is supposed to be that the military knows something they're not telling us.


Yeah, except in this case, they're telling us something most of already know.

Which is actually worse.

Looking forward to the "Fake News" cries.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: These headlines are usually surrounding conspiracy moments like Jade Helm, not, you know, actual deadly pandemics. The joke is supposed to be that the military knows something they're not telling us.


I think everyone knows it at this point they just don't want to say it, New York is going to make the death rates in Italy look tiny in a week or two.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Moving down the checklist of obvious things to happen in a global pandemic, next one will be building cremation buildings

It is rather odd how people dont just understand that some of this is a guarantee in the life of a species. We lucked out by having a tiny ass fatality rate for our pandemic. Imagine what it would be like if it was something like the plague (which has up to 50% mortality rate)
 
Iowan73
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Good place for Trump's next campaign rally. He can show off his amazing accomplishments.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Iowan73: Good place for Trump's next campaign rally. He can show off his amazing accomplishments.


Put some gold filigree on those tents.  Luxurious!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: These headlines are usually surrounding conspiracy moments like Jade Helm, not, you know, actual deadly pandemics. The joke is supposed to be that the military knows something they're not telling us.


New York City has 14,000+ infections (1/4 of the US total). And we are early in the curve, that number will be climbing fast.

Hospitals are going to be overwhelmed and there will be a body count. It isn't a secret.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Florida, Michigan, Louisiana and Georgia giving each other nervous glances over whose turn it is next.


It's Florida. New York and NJ keeps flying down trying to get out.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KiefKommando: JerseyTim: These headlines are usually surrounding conspiracy moments like Jade Helm, not, you know, actual deadly pandemics. The joke is supposed to be that the military knows something they're not telling us.

I think everyone knows it at this point they just don't want to say it, New York is going to make the death rates in Italy look tiny in a week or two.


We may do better. SO FAR the US death rate is lower than Italy was at this point (11-14 days ago).

/ We also may not do better
 
Dinodork
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: These headlines are usually surrounding conspiracy moments like Jade Helm, not, you know, actual deadly pandemics. The joke is supposed to be that the military knows something they're not telling us.


Many morgues were having a tough enough time keeping up during the Opioid crisis, and commonly used reefer trucks in the parking lot as overflow storage. I fully expect to see this widespread in a week or so.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: We lucked out by having a tiny ass fatality rate for our pandemic. Imagine what it would be like if it was something like the plague (which has up to 50% mortality rate)


Smallpox averaged 30% (10-75%, depending on type), leaving 1/3rd of survivors blind.
Measles was the devastating one -- airborne and it killed 20-75% of newly-exposed populations.
Humanity survived a wild ride in the 15th and 16th centuries.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dinodork: JerseyTim: These headlines are usually surrounding conspiracy moments like Jade Helm, not, you know, actual deadly pandemics. The joke is supposed to be that the military knows something they're not telling us.

Many morgues were having a tough enough time keeping up during the Opioid crisis, and commonly used reefer trucks in the parking lot as overflow storage. I fully expect to see this widespread in a week or so.


Yeah. Too many people keep thinking that all other health issues have been put aside. We have, thanks to profit oriented medicine, a system built to handle the regular caseload with as little slack as possible.

And now, here comes Covid-19 to take up all the slack, and then all the beds. You have ANYTHING else? Suck it up, buttercup. Oh, don't miss your next insurance payment or your coverage is gone.
 
Bruce the Deuce [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I should buy a reefer truck.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Moving down the checklist of obvious things to happen in a global pandemic, next one will be building cremation buildings

It is rather odd how people dont just understand that some of this is a guarantee in the life of a species. We lucked out by having a tiny ass fatality rate for our pandemic. Imagine what it would be like if it was something like the plague (which has up to 50% mortality rate)


Diseases like plague and Ebola are much better understood now and outbreaks can be quickly identified and contained. It kills too many people too quickly to spread widely anymore because as soon as we see it crop up we jump on it immediately.

This is different. It has a high mortality rate compared to other common disease like flu, but not so high that it rips up a population so quickly that it mutes its own spread. Plus, since people don't see it killing at the rate of plague or ebola, they don't treat it seriously which helps it keep spreading.

It will be interesting to see how many people have to fall ill or die before it's "scary enough" to get people to stop being assholes about it.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaytkay: JerseyTim: These headlines are usually surrounding conspiracy moments like Jade Helm, not, you know, actual deadly pandemics. The joke is supposed to be that the military knows something they're not telling us.

New York City has 14,000+ infections (1/4 of the US total). And we are early in the curve, that number will be climbing fast.

Hospitals are going to be overwhelmed and there will be a body count. It isn't a secret.


Correct. If anything, building a makeshift morgue is expected.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Its just the flu bro!

Anti-vaxxers and its just the flu bro UNITE with the flat earthers and the reptilians control the world crowd to create a black hole of stupid that will kill off humanity
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Diseases like plague and Ebola are much better understood now and outbreaks can be quickly identified and contained. It kills too many people too quickly to spread widely anymore because as soon as we see it crop up we jump on it immediately.


Plague, like rabies, is also pretty trivial to treat if you catch it before it converts into a full-blown case.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Cubansaltyballs: Florida, Michigan, Louisiana and Georgia giving each other nervous glances over whose turn it is next.

It's Florida. New York and NJ keeps flying down trying to get out.


Florida has a Republican governor, which means he is resisting mitigation. The old people are gonna die in droves.
Please excuse my schadenfreude when The Villages goes down. 130,000 Trump lovers living off government checks while yammering "keep gummint hands off my Medicare!"
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Intrepid00: Cubansaltyballs: Florida, Michigan, Louisiana and Georgia giving each other nervous glances over whose turn it is next.

It's Florida. New York and NJ keeps flying down trying to get out.

Florida has a Republican governor, which means he is resisting mitigation. The old people are gonna die in droves.
Please excuse my schadenfreude when The Villages goes down. 130,000 Trump lovers living off government checks while yammering "keep gummint hands off my Medicare!"


Too bad its only like 10-20% deadly for the old and sick and not like 80%
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skozlaw: It has a high mortality rate compared to other common disease like flu


Some flu. Some flu strains still pack a wallop.

\we do have a better handle on how to deal with influenza, though
\\we never previously bothered to work up vaccines for coronaviruses; the common four are benign and MERS and SARS were too small-scale to finish development
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Florida has a Republican governor, which means he is resisting mitigation.


Does it? And yet Ohio has a Republican and Michigan has a Democrat.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Please excuse my schadenfreude when The Villages goes down.


Three Stooges Syndrome may save them.

\those folks have everything
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's the right thing to do but it is terrifying. Are they putting up mobile hospitals yet?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: jaytkay: Florida has a Republican governor, which means he is resisting mitigation.

Does it? And yet Ohio has a Republican and Michigan has a Democrat.


And they both have stay at home orders. Do you want a gold star or something for naming two states, Sparky?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Never been happier to live in a flyover state.
 
PunGent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skozlaw: lifeslammer: Moving down the checklist of obvious things to happen in a global pandemic, next one will be building cremation buildings

It is rather odd how people dont just understand that some of this is a guarantee in the life of a species. We lucked out by having a tiny ass fatality rate for our pandemic. Imagine what it would be like if it was something like the plague (which has up to 50% mortality rate)

Diseases like plague and Ebola are much better understood now and outbreaks can be quickly identified and contained. It kills too many people too quickly to spread widely anymore because as soon as we see it crop up we jump on it immediately.

This is different. It has a high mortality rate compared to other common disease like flu, but not so high that it rips up a population so quickly that it mutes its own spread. Plus, since people don't see it killing at the rate of plague or ebola, they don't treat it seriously which helps it keep spreading.

It will be interesting to see how many people have to fall ill or die before it's "scary enough" to get people to stop being assholes about it.


Unfortunately, I'd think it'd have to hit 99% mortality for THAT to happen.  Pretty sure there were practicing assholes back in Black Death times.

"Hmm, that woman's husband just died and she's at the cemetery...to me, that says "take whatever's left in her hut."
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: skozlaw: Diseases like plague and Ebola are much better understood now and outbreaks can be quickly identified and contained. It kills too many people too quickly to spread widely anymore because as soon as we see it crop up we jump on it immediately.

Plague, like rabies, is also pretty trivial to treat if you catch it before it converts into a full-blown case.


But even when treated it still rocks on with at 10-15% kill rate
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, you CAN worry, but it will still be there.
 
Totally Sharky Complete
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But wait. I thought only Trump supporters are the only ones who are going to die, not in blue cities where the infection and death rates are the highest despite being smart.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: jaytkay: Intrepid00: Cubansaltyballs: Florida, Michigan, Louisiana and Georgia giving each other nervous glances over whose turn it is next.

It's Florida. New York and NJ keeps flying down trying to get out.

Florida has a Republican governor, which means he is resisting mitigation. The old people are gonna die in droves.
Please excuse my schadenfreude when The Villages goes down. 130,000 Trump lovers living off government checks while yammering "keep gummint hands off my Medicare!"

Too bad its only like 10-20% deadly for the old and sick and not like 80%


What a ghoul you are.
 
Mateorabi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skozlaw: This is different. It has a high mortality rate compared to other common disease like flu, but not so high that it rips up a population so quickly that it mutes its own spread. Plus, since people don't see it killing at the rate of plague or ebola, they don't treat it seriously which helps it keep spreading.


Don't forget that compared to other common maladies this one is contagious for a good period prior to symptoms. That's making it much easier to spread and much harder to detect and contact-chain to get ahead of it. Particularly without a good and available test for it so symptoms are the only detection method.

If I were playing Pandemic2 this would hit the sweet spot for early game until I got into Madagascar.
 
