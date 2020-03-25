 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Beachcombers can find little treasures now and then. Of course, sometimes, something big comes along   (wbtv.com) divider line
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only if Relic doesn't get there first.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a bunch of junk...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"It's convered in sharp edged sea things."

I hope their munitions expert is better than their aquatic life expert.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"sharp edged sea things" - Huh. So that's what they're called.

/the wonders never cease
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whales to explode?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It won't explode...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks like they're not having a blast.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: "It's convered in sharp edged sea things."

I hope their munitions expert is better than their aquatic life expert.


He'll probably just read the side of it and then throw it on the cart.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"sharp edged sea things"  like can tabs - judging by the picture.

I also like how someone was brave enough (or maybe they saw the big letters that say "INERT") to clear off the lettering at the top.
 
nanim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ftfa: 'The barrier islands of North Carolina have a history of collecting mines, torpedoes and military ordnance lost at sea.'

Say what?  There's *that* much of this off the coast?  Where's the Scary tag?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So it's a big round metal thing covered with sharp edges sea things.

Good to know.
 
nursetim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nanim: ftfa: 'The barrier islands of North Carolina have a history of collecting mines, torpedoes and military ordnance lost at sea.'

Say what?  There's *that* much of this off the coast?  Where's the Scary tag?


There's a nuclear bomb somewhere off the coast of Georgia.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Sharp edged sea things" brought to you by
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA:"Our best guess is that it is some kind of anti-submarine target... If you go have a peek, remember to practice social distancing."

If my friend was like "Hey, let's go get a closer look at what looks like a giant bomb over there!" you bet your ass I'd practice social distancing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
