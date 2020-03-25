 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Quarantined porn stars admit to having to fine tune their naughty bits with 'lots of masturbating' in coronavirus lockdown (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Giggity, Pornographic actor, Pornography, John Lennon, YouTube, Actor, Porn stars, YouTube video, Deadmau5  
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today, I feel like a porn star.  The difference being that they will probably perform again someday
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
possible nsfw content on page

I find it hard to believe that an article about masturbating porn stars would have NSFW content in it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xanadian: possible nsfw content on page

I find it hard to believe that an article about masturbating porn stars would have NSFW content in it.


They talk about the benefits of being in a union, lots of employers would fire you if they heard about it.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That Angela White sure looks like Mr. Ed to me.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does she watch her own videos while doing it?

/dnrtfa
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why?  Does porn star junk have a shelf life that everyone else's doesn't?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I click. I read. I disappoint
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: I click. I read. I disappoint


But how was the article?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No they're not.

Consider that many adult film stars have little sex off the clock even in normal times, and that few people find the prospect of serious illness or death sexually arousing.

The stars of the other Hollywood are probably spending their days sheltering-in-place much as the rest of us are: loafing around, refreshing news websites compulsively, streaming TV shows, clearing a backlog of household chores, drinking, arguing with spouses who suddenly are with them 24/7, hoping and praying that this will be over soon so they can go back to work---and that they don't fall deathly ill themselves.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: That Angela White sure looks like Mr. Ed to me.


So you jerk off to horses? Weird.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Callous: Why?  Does porn star junk have a shelf life that everyone else's doesn't?


It's like one of those old dodgy cars that once it stops you had to spend 30 minutes getting it back on again so you keep it on idle constantly.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Part of me wishes I could have sheltered in place with a house full of porn star ladies. Another part of me is glad for all the peace and quiet I have right now.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Callous: Why?  Does porn star junk have a shelf life that everyone else's doesn't?


Mine is stored on a shelf
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Go on...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MikeyFuccon: No they're not.

Consider that many adult film stars have little sex off the clock even in normal times, and that few people find the prospect of serious illness or death sexually arousing.

The stars of the other Hollywood are probably spending their days sheltering-in-place much as the rest of us are: loafing around, refreshing news websites compulsively, streaming TV shows, clearing a backlog of household chores, drinking, arguing with spouses who suddenly are with them 24/7, hoping and praying that this will be over soon so they can go back to work---and that they don't fall deathly ill themselves.


Yup, definitely not compulsively masturbating.
 
