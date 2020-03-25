 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Los Angeles will shut off power and water to non-essential businesses that won't close
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is sensible, businesses need to shut.

But we also need emergency direct funding (not loans/debt) for small businesses.  Like today.

They can't be open though.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: But we also need emergency direct funding (not loans/debt) for small businesses.  Like today.


That will not happen. Low/no interest loans? Maybe.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, negative reinforcement.  Bad dog!  No water for you until you stop pissing on the carpet!
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish more places would do this. Roommate works at rentacenter (rent to own electronics, furniture, appliances, etc), and they are staying open company-wide, across like 10+ states, most of which are in lockdown mode.

He's ok with it, getting paid to literally sit in the office and do absolutely nothing, because they can't. But... Still open, paying all their employees while getting nothing in revenue... Great idea dipshiats.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. And bring on the rolling black outs. Suck Frozen food hoarders. Hahahha
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And churches and golf courses are still packed.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: And churches and golf courses are still packed.



Well....at least it's easier to practice social distancing at a golf course.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm tired and the world seems to have gone crazy.  I'm scared because I have people I love.  I'm scared because what I've worked for, forever, seems like it went up in smoke.

I felt all this until the sun came out today.  I walked outside and the shine....oh man.

Now let's go out and buy the rest of the world while the price is low.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: Wish more places would do this. Roommate works at rentacenter (rent to own electronics, furniture, appliances, etc), and they are staying open company-wide, across like 10+ states, most of which are in lockdown mode.

He's ok with it, getting paid to literally sit in the office and do absolutely nothing, because they can't. But... Still open, paying all their employees while getting nothing in revenue... Great idea dipshiats.


? They should. Just send them home, but still paid them. If every single company did this, we could change the out of this virus.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Godscrack: And churches and golf courses are still packed.


Well....at least it's easier to practice social distancing at a golf course.


Really restrict it to twosomes or singles no carts make them walk, you easily stay 6 feet apart under normal play. I can't see why not. Online payments only, there would have to be no interact.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh hey, it's the "STATISTS" guy
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It's fine. People in CA are probably used to having no water or power. It's just part of living in a third world country.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Godscrack: And churches and golf courses are still packed.


Well....at least it's easier to practice social distancing at a golf course.


Are ppl willing to pay alone? Did that ever happen in the past
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This should apply to houses owned by MAGAts who go walking around too.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Godscrack: And churches and golf courses are still packed.


Well....at least it's easier to practice social distancing at a golf course.





Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes. At least.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: The_Sponge: Godscrack: And churches and golf courses are still packed.


Well....at least it's easier to practice social distancing at a golf course.

Really restrict it to twosomes or singles no carts make them walk, you easily stay 6 feet apart under normal play. I can't see why not. Online payments only, there would have to be no interact.


If only. LOL. We're not that smart. And that isn't cost effective
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 151: Wish more places would do this. Roommate works at rentacenter (rent to own electronics, furniture, appliances, etc), and they are staying open company-wide, across like 10+ states, most of which are in lockdown mode.

He's ok with it, getting paid to literally sit in the office and do absolutely nothing, because they can't. But... Still open, paying all their employees while getting nothing in revenue... Great idea dipshiats.

? They should. Just send them home, but still paid them. If every single company did this, we could change the out of this virus.


That would tank their stock price.  Can't have that.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

outtatowner: Umm, your post screams the question:

How many shotgun shells can you legally shove in?


Phrasing!
 
geduld
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The_Sponge: .

I'm glad I'm stocked up...the situation at my local shop was crazy.....all shotguns sold out, bulk ammo purchases only, and only 4 people allowed inside at a time.

ROFLMAO.
I don't/didn't stock up on anything or hoard a single thing and I don't have a gun.
Why? Because bad things happen. I'm 46. So I've seen it happen. Been broke most of my life. Had win falls here and there. Meh. Nothing ever makes you make it to tomorrow. Nothing. You do or you don't. Nothing helped or didn't help. Seen it personally. It's all just luck.

That said.
I look forward to reading stories of people shooting each other over this or that. It's coming and it's going to be some interesting reading. Meh. Some will die some won't. May the odds be with them.


Who ate the last can of Beefaroni????? Blammmmo.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

downstairs: The_Sponge: I'm glad I'm stocked up...the situation at my local shop was crazy.....all shotguns sold out, bulk ammo purchases only, and only 4 people allowed inside at a time.

Genuinely curious... why do you need to stock up on ammo during a pandemic?  Or need more guns?

/Hint: there's not actually going to be a zombie infestation


To go next door and murder ppl for their supplies, obviously.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: You made fun of the "idiot kids" from a school shooting for taking on political gun control advocacy roles. You also felt the need to make fun of their looks.

I remember because I pointed out someone with your profile pic had no room to talk.

And no, they aren't non-essential because I said so. School buses aren't yellow because I say so. They are yellow because they are yellow.

Now I know what you are about to say, "smacks, you have to make the argument that these stores are non-essential". The problem there is you didn't do the same when you say they are essential. So no, I don't have to take on an argument burden you refuse to.

Anyone who thinks guns are essential in this crisis already have one, and plenty of ammo.

Anyone who claims they need one for home defense but doesn't have their house turned into a fortress is a liar or an idiot.

However essential and important you may think guns are, the stores themselves, during a pandemic of this nature, are not.

Ok, your turn, chief. Demonstrate how essential going to a gun store or range is in March of 2020 through April or May of 2020.

We'll all wait with bated breath.



Oh noes!  I made fun of your hero David Hogg.  And I never made fun of him due to that experience, I did it because of his ignorant opinions.

The ugly dude with the hottie? Make fun of that old profile pic all you want....it's not me.

Here is why gun stores are essential:

Because they are related to an important Constitutional right.

Unfortunately, Washington doesn't think so:

https://mynorthwest.com/1785577/rantz​-​gun-rights-restricted-coronavirus-shut​down-washington/
 
Mussel Shoals
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: The_Sponge: Godscrack: And churches and golf courses are still packed.


Well....at least it's easier to practice social distancing at a golf course.

Really restrict it to twosomes or singles no carts make them walk, you easily stay 6 feet apart under normal play. I can't see why not. Online payments only, there would have to be no interact.


What...no golf cart cocktail service? That's not golf.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Klyukva: outtatowner: Umm, your post screams the question:

How many shotgun shells can you legally shove in?

Phrasing!


Anything is an anal bead if you are brave enough.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

downstairs: mrsleep: Smackledorfer:
//Guns are non-essential

I beg to differ...
https://www.nbc29.com/2020/03/18/covid​-precaution-charlottesville-police-won​t-physically-respond-non-emergency-cal​ls/
https://www.policeone.com/coronavirus-​covid-19/articles/mich-police-not-phys​ically-responding-to-some-calls-to-avo​id-covid-19-8QZkvHYkj5lAFy9Y/
https://www.wlky.com/article/lmpd-will​-stop-responding-to-certain-calls-amid​-coronavirus-outbreak-covid19/31704539​#

When seconds count, the cops probably ain't coming.

None of those cuts to responses from law enforcement involve emergency situations that would involve guns.

They're for non-emergency calls.


A "non-emergency call" can turn into a dangerous situation rather quickly.  There is nothing that removes the threat of escalation even for minor issues such as vandalism, noise complaints, or thefts.  How many times have we seen police shootings occur when a relatively minor situation goes sideways.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Godscrack: The_Sponge: Godscrack: And churches and golf courses are still packed.


Well....at least it's easier to practice social distancing at a golf course.

[Fark user image image 640x390]

Yes. At least.


That thing is the ugliest thing I've seen in 46 years
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: You say that while at the same time jails and prisons are releasing inmates early.


The people being released are in three categories:
1. People with less than 30 days remaining on a sentence,
2. People who are arrested for non-violent stuff (and shouldn't be held, period), and;
3. People who are held in pre-trial detention for non-violent stuff (and shouldn't be held, period) and simply can't make bail (and shouldn't be held, period).

None of this will cause any increase of home invasions.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

downstairs: The_Sponge: I'm glad I'm stocked up...the situation at my local shop was crazy.....all shotguns sold out, bulk ammo purchases only, and only 4 people allowed inside at a time.

Genuinely curious... why do you need to stock up on ammo during a pandemic?  Or need more guns?

/Hint: there's not actually going to be a zombie infestation



Honestly.....I didn't stock up at all....have more than enough at home.

I just decided to swing by since I had seen lines outside for a few days in a row....so I talked with the guys in line for a bit, and they told me about the 4 people inside at a time policy.

So I left after a short while....was just there due to my curious nature.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Klyukva: outtatowner: Umm, your post screams the question:

How many shotgun shells can you legally shove in?

Phrasing!

Anything is an anal bead if you are brave enough.


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💩💩💩💩😔
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Godscrack: The_Sponge: Godscrack: And churches and golf courses are still packed.


Well....at least it's easier to practice social distancing at a golf course.

[Fark user image image 640x390]

Yes. At least.

That thing is the ugliest thing I've seen in 46 years



Heh.

Also, the hat looks like one from Bushwood Country Club.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Yeah....and they considered gun stores to be "non essential".  Way to push an agenda, jerks.



In these times is a gun is seen ass essential by someone, i'd have to assume someone has acts of violence planned.

Water is running, electricity is on, food can be bought in stores where there are no raiders camped out waiting to kill and gut you.
So kinda looks like guns and ammo  are actually non-essential, provided you live in the civilized world anyway.

I'm a say as soon as guns and ammo are essential we'll all know instantly. cause there's no more centralized authority system to make them not be essential for normal day to day life among civilized peoples.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Daedalus27: .

You say that while at the same time jails and prisons are releasing inmates early.  Furthermore law enforcement services are being cut back as they suffer infections and quarantines reducing staffing from those exposed meaning service calls take longer to respond to. For instance, in Los Angeles there are roughly 9,000 LAPD, 10,000 LA Sheriff's, and say another few thousand officers in independent departments to police more than 10 million people.  It is already low ratio of law enforcement to citizens compared with many large urban areas and when officers stop showing up for work it will mean you are on your own for public safety issues. In ordinary times a firearm may not be essential to you, but when you need help and no one is responding you can talk about how non-essential it is.

ROFLMAO.
You think crime works in a certain way.
Hahahha . I should not laugh. It is sad you think crime works like that.

Hahahaha.
No.

There might be a up tick in store break ins. Meh.
There will not be an uptick in home invasions.
Home invasions are caused by insider information and or having a specific reason to invade. so again there will not be any uptick.

The real factual uptick in crime is going to be rape, murder and domestic disturbances. and the guns will be in the middle of all those said crimes.
Idiot.


Assuming your assumptions are correct, some of those rape and domestic violence victims you are referring to sure may wish they had the means to stop their attacker when the police are a half hour out. More criminals on the street and less law enforcement enforcing order means more crime of all types and people should have the means to defend themselves if they wish. No one is saying you have to have a firearm, it is your choice, but they should have the option if they wish to exercise their right.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

downstairs: why do you need to stock up on ammo during a pandemic?


I'm getting toilet paper somehow.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm curious how many alarm systems will be set off by a power cut.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Oh noes!  I made fun of your hero David Hogg.


So you admit you did exactly what I accused you of. That's a step forward. Amusing you somehow think accusing him of being hero is some kind of comeback though.

The_Sponge: And I never made fun of him due to that experience


I didn't say you did. Of course, that experience is why he has such "ignorant opinions". But man, even if he is wrong, if you can't understand why a teenager who had their school shot up might not like guns... you're an idiot. If you can understand it, and you make fun of them (and their looks) you're a piece of shiat.

The_Sponge: The ugly dude with the hottie? Make fun of that old profile pic all you want....it's not me.


Sure. That's why the very next time I saw you post you removed the pic.

The_Sponge: Because they are related to an important Constitutional right.


Gee, I wonder why you aren't able to actually explain why gun stores operating during pandemics is essential to a community.  Oh, no I don't. You know they aren't. I explained why, and you dodged.

The constitution is important, as are our rights protected by it. That is not the same as one of the rights being essential during a temporary emergency. Furthermore, if you care so much about rights why single out guns? I don't see you mentioning the right to assemble. You're just another silly conservative who claims they care about rights but only care about the ones your NRA and other talking heads tell you to care about.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: waxbeans: Godscrack: The_Sponge: Godscrack: And churches and golf courses are still packed.


Well....at least it's easier to practice social distancing at a golf course.

[Fark user image image 640x390]

Yes. At least.

That thing is the ugliest thing I've seen in 46 years


Heh.

Also, the hat looks like one from Bushwood Country Club.

[Fark user image 360x480]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trocadero: The_Sponge: waxbeans: Godscrack: The_Sponge: Godscrack: And churches and golf courses are still packed.


Well....at least it's easier to practice social distancing at a golf course.

[Fark user image image 640x390]

Yes. At least.

That thing is the ugliest thing I've seen in 46 years


Heh.

Also, the hat looks like one from Bushwood Country Club.

[Fark user image 360x480]

[media1.tenor.com image 400x222] [View Full Size image _x_]



*Fist Bump*
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Daedalus27: You say that while at the same time jails and prisons are releasing inmates early.

The people being released are in three categories:
1. People with less than 30 days remaining on a sentence,
2. People who are arrested for non-violent stuff (and shouldn't be held, period), and;
3. People who are held in pre-trial detention for non-violent stuff (and shouldn't be held, period) and simply can't make bail (and shouldn't be held, period).

None of this will cause any increase of home invasions.


Home invasions are a very small portion of all offenses generally so if there is any increase it would be small.  As for the type of criminal released, depending on your jurisdiction the categories released vary.  In California they only look at the last conviction when assessing the risk and release eligibility so the individual could have previous burglaries, robberies, assaults, firearms offenses on their record but if they just got picked up on a petty theft or possession of drugs, they are assessed as a non-violent. Moving these individuals into the present environment where employment and housing is unavailable, law enforcement is triaging calls and lacking personnel is a recipe for further crime of all categories in my mind.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: downstairs: mrsleep: Smackledorfer:
//Guns are non-essential

I beg to differ...
https://www.nbc29.com/2020/03/18/covid​-precaution-charlottesville-police-won​t-physically-respond-non-emergency-cal​ls/
https://www.policeone.com/coronavirus-​covid-19/articles/mich-police-not-phys​ically-responding-to-some-calls-to-avo​id-covid-19-8QZkvHYkj5lAFy9Y/
https://www.wlky.com/article/lmpd-will​-stop-responding-to-certain-calls-amid​-coronavirus-outbreak-covid19/31704539​#

When seconds count, the cops probably ain't coming.

None of those cuts to responses from law enforcement involve emergency situations that would involve guns.

They're for non-emergency calls.

A "non-emergency call" can turn into a dangerous situation rather quickly.  There is nothing that removes the threat of escalation even for minor issues such as vandalism, noise complaints, or thefts.  How many times have we seen police shootings occur when a relatively minor situation goes sideways.


The most telling aspect of this string of discussion was that the person who begged to differ with me ignored my third slashy.

///If I was worried about being attacked I'd have reinforced doors and barred windows, a 24/7 motion detection system with alarms sent to me, etc.

A lot of gun rights folks claim self-defense, particularly home defense, is their primary reason for owning and wanting guns. That is never born out by their actual behaviors and other purchases. They don't have massive security systems. They haven't fortified their lives. They aren't vigilant 24/7 for such things. They want guns because they like guns. I've got longarms and pistols in my home, so I get that. But to pretend you went out and bought a gun because you want you and your family protect at night when you haven't taken other, cheaper and more effective, steps like barring your windows and reinforcing your doors... its bullshiat. Or, if it isn't actually bullshiat and you truly do fear home invasion, you picked the stupidest way to address it possible.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrsleep: When seconds count, the cops probably ain't coming.


Why a gun? 

I can probably get the same point across with my crossbow. And worry less about hitting someone else if I miss.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Yeah....and they considered gun stores to be "non essential".  Way to push an agenda, jerks.


Hahahahahahhahahahahhahhahha!
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: But to pretend you went out and bought a gun because you want you and your family protect at night when you haven't taken other, cheaper and more effective, steps like barring your windows and reinforcing your doors... its bullshiat.


A cop will tell you that the most effective home invasion deterrent is a dog anyway.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not saying to use this, but if you do, make sure to bypass your smart meter.  (no, do NOT follow my advice)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey pal....here's that pic I used to have in my profile.  If you really think it's me, maybe you're more ignorant than I thought.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Learn to swim.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: to pretend you went out and bought a gun because you want you and your family protect at night when you haven't taken other, cheaper and more effective, steps like barring your windows and reinforcing your doors


A gun is a couple hundred dollars. Fortifying a house is thousands.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Peki: Smackledorfer: But to pretend you went out and bought a gun because you want you and your family protect at night when you haven't taken other, cheaper and more effective, steps like barring your windows and reinforcing your doors... its bullshiat.

A cop will tell you that the most effective home invasion deterrent is a dog anyway.


I believe it. Even a small dog makes a burglary a bigger pain in the ass.

I don't even lock my doors. I don't need to outrun the bear, just the neighbors around the corner with another 1000 square feet of home that obviously has better shiat to steal :)
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some folks in L.A. are prepared.
The Omega Man My favorite scene
Youtube R4sPM8ugSWc
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Hey pal....here's that pic I used to have in my profile.  If you really think it's me, maybe you're more ignorant than I thought.

[Fark user image image 485x480]


Congrats on winning the lottery!

The point isn't that your an ugly, fat piece of shiat. I look like frigging Sloth from Goonies.

The point is you are such an asshole, and so obsessed with conservative douchery, and so bad at defending your own pet stances on that douchery, that you made fun of a teenager. A teenager who was a survivor of tragedy. A teenager adult enough to try to move past that tragedy and prevent future ones*. And instead of even being capable of explaining how said teenager (I think it was Hogg iirc) was wrong on the issues, you mocked his looks. You insulted a teenager's looks** because you are such a little snowflake about your conservative talking points.

You act the same when Greta talks about global warming. You don't make a cogent argument against taking actions x, y, or z, you just make fun of her. You whine about how entitled you are to your lifestyle.

It's tired and it's stupid. And I apologize to the rest of the thread for helping you derail it.

*Even if his stance is wrong, you gotta respect a kid for caring about the world and wanting to improve it.
**Most teens are goofy looking, particularly to other age groups
 
thy crotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Hey pal....here's that pic I used to have in my profile.  If you really think it's me, maybe you're more ignorant than I thought.

[Fark user image 485x480]


which one are you?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: downstairs: why do you need to stock up on ammo during a pandemic?

I'm getting toilet paper somehow.


Considerate panic buyers
Youtube GZCPMar4H1U
 
