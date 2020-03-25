 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 40 Sacramento)   COVID comes for Cheetos   (fox40.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1273 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 1:01 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was hoping this meant that Trump got Corona
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong Cheeto. Try again, 2300 miles east.
 
King Something
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
comes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is f*cking ridiculous. 80% of us are going to get it, so EVERY food plant/factory is going to have someone there with it. So is every single food plant and factory going to shut down now? Is it time to hoard the entire grocery store now?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Things are serious now.  Trump can no longer get his tanning lotion
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I was hoping this meant that Trump got Corona


I think most of us were.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: This is f*cking ridiculous. 80% of us are going to get it, so EVERY food plant/factory is going to have someone there with it. So is every single food plant and factory going to shut down now? Is it time to hoard the entire grocery store now?


?????? So let sick people contaminate everything??????????

It's time to have paid sick leave for allllllllll jobs.
It's time to do a health check at the start of every shift.

I swear the people in change are idiots for not doing the above, 40 years ago.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: This is f*cking ridiculous. 80% of us are going to get it, so EVERY food plant/factory is going to have someone there with it. So is every single food plant and factory going to shut down now? Is it time to hoard the entire grocery store now?


You would think that some bright-eyed boy out there would decide that some things  - our food supply chain, maybe - is important, and that the workers in it should be tested and isolated if sick.

But no. It seems that the majority of the tests they did were done with no thought or reason behind them besides getting their test numbers up.
 
Scoobie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They'll be back by Easter
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Someone guard the Mountain Dew.  The neckbeards are going to rampage
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ocd002
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We need testing for everyone still working even if they have no symptoms. Especially store and restaurant workers.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: This is f*cking ridiculous. 80% of us are going to get it, so EVERY food plant/factory is going to have someone there with it. So is every single food plant and factory going to shut down now? Is it time to hoard the entire grocery store now?


Take a deep breath.
Try to relax.
The panic will subside.

Now google "flatten the curve" and act like an adult.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Someone guard the Mountain Dew.  The neckbeards are going to rampage


shiat, a couple in Kentucky or something were trying to buy like 50 cases or something last week.

Maybe they were onto something.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I was hoping this meant that Trump got Corona


Trump and his inner circle are immune via prophylaxis.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well damn. They goes my quarantine hobby of watching porno and eating Cheetos.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ocd002: We need testing for everyone still working even if they have no symptoms. Especially store and restaurant workers.


Winner winner chicken dinner


And yet, no one had done/ said this.

This should have been down long before lock downs and border shut downs. It should have stand when Italy melted
 
Hachitori
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I said nothing when they closed the Waffle Houses because I don't like waffles.... then they closed the Cheetos factory....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: bhcompy: Someone guard the Mountain Dew.  The neckbeards are going to rampage

shiat, a couple in Kentucky or something were trying to buy like 50 cases or something last week.

Maybe they were onto something.


Why would any of that product not be tainted ?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Someone guard the Mountain Dew.  The neckbeards are going to rampage


And those people in Appalachia need their mouthwash.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Boy, he's gonna be pissed!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

/but w/ Cheetos
 
shiny dagmar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Huh. So it really is Dangerously Cheesy.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: This is f*cking ridiculous. 80% of us are going to get it, so EVERY food plant/factory is going to have someone there with it. So is every single food plant and factory going to shut down now? Is it time to hoard the entire grocery store now?


We'll then, might as well infect everyone then so the plant is knocked out of commission for a whole month while they recover.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a stoner I say, duuuude...
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well that is sad, but as long as we still have these I'm good. They're the Rolls Royce of cheezies:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrparks: Walker: This is f*cking ridiculous. 80% of us are going to get it, so EVERY food plant/factory is going to have someone there with it. So is every single food plant and factory going to shut down now? Is it time to hoard the entire grocery store now?

You would think that some bright-eyed boy out there would decide that some things  - our food supply chain, maybe - is important, and that the workers in it should be tested and isolated if sick.

But no. It seems that the majority of the tests they did were done with no thought or reason behind them besides getting their test numbers up.


The reasoning behind who got the test so far is pretty clear. The people who got tested had enough money to elbow everyone else out of the way.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Whelp, we were planning on phasing out human workers anyway, so..."
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Glitchwerks: bhcompy: Someone guard the Mountain Dew.  The neckbeards are going to rampage

shiat, a couple in Kentucky or something were trying to buy like 50 cases or something last week.

Maybe they were onto something.

Why would any of that product not be tainted ?


Coronavirus does not generally transmit via food.

Calm the fark down everyone
 
Trayal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Damnit, Subby.

/+1
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.