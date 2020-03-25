 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sad and Useless)   "Corn Teen" is the new "Bone Apple Teeth"   (sadanduseless.com) divider line
47
    More: Amusing, Humans, 2003 singles, lot of these people, COVID-19 Coronavirus, folks, tweets, only plague, sense of smug superiority  
•       •       •

1890 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2020 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Corn teen is the name of my Lil Nas X Death Metal boy band
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's time for a kudata.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
call de amberlamps
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Corn Teen" sounds like something that might exist on the darker side of the internet.

/(shudder)
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm need to go find some stories of heroism and intellectual achievement now, because after reading that I don't feel like human race deserves to get through this.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a corn teen may look like.

I'd spend some time in it.
 
ifarkthereforiam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that one of the categories on Porn hub?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, it's not a quarantine unless it comes from the quarantine region of France;  Otherwise, it's just a sparkling isolation.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to think this isn't real and some sort of joke, but people really are this ignorant.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I'm need to go find some stories of heroism and intellectual achievement now, because after reading that I don't feel like human race deserves to get through this.



Habitual Cynic: Actually, it's not a quarantine unless it comes from the quarantine region of France;  Otherwise, it's just a sparkling isolation.


Okay, you've restored my faith in humanity. Thanks!
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna have me some corn teen on the cob for supper tonight
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boredom is the province of the boring.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this one of those moran/core things where people are dogpiling on one idiot?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corn teens? Huh. Guess no one remembers Captain Cornelius...

villagevoice.comView Full Size
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so last week.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

/Like, literally.
/One of my cousins posted something like this last week.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: call de amberlamps


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This corn teen is a blessing in the skies!
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My (step) grandson thought it was the granolavirus. He's six.
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Habitual Cynic: Actually, it's not a quarantine unless it comes from the quarantine region of France;  Otherwise, it's just a sparkling isolation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could it be that all these people are using voice-to-text and have unrecognizable dialects?
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pox on the hideous individual that coined the term corn teen.

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 565x848]


Or maybe....
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was bone apple tea.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd better go to the corn store - I'm all out of corn.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifarkthereforiam: Isn't that one of the categories on Porn hub?


Close:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair how many of us needed to spell Quarantine daily. Then again how hard is it to proof your spell checker.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
A few years ago our Accounts Payable person got sick and one of her co-workers sent out an office-wide memo warning us that she had "ammonia" and would not be in for at lease a week. She was genuinely surprised when told it was spelled "pneumonia".
 
probesport
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Country girls make do.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

sno man: it's time for a kudata.


Kudata my Lord, kudata
Kudata my Lord, kudata
Kudata my Lord, kudata
Oh Lord, kudata
 
GalFriday [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: My (step) grandson thought it was the granolavirus. He's six.


This is what I am calling it from now on.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The one with the sleeping kid looks like she's using the kid's word for it.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The corn teens are starting to get kinda creepy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reserved for people who go into corn teens.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Could it be that all these people are using voice-to-text and have unrecognizable dialects?


Or it's a self deprecating meme used by those with unrecognizable dialects, a meme that confounds those to which it's just now become privy.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Corn teens? Huh. Guess no one remembers Captain Cornelius...

[villagevoice.com image 850x430]


He traveled to Earth's dimension to escape this guy. He is a real mother shucker.

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Those are some bonified stupid people.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just use a dictionary. Walla!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: [Fark user image 300x168]
Reserved for people who go into corn teens.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sum ppl think there smrt but there stupid.  I could of told u that.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here in Nebraska, the first job for most young people is detasseling corn.  From today forward, I will only refer to them as "corn teens."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My gf made this. ♥❤
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Curse of The Weggy Board
Youtube 15nNY7uofNw
 
mom_dropped_me
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
buncha' farkers commented in that article. from the comments: "i'm corn teened with dognuts and some good smelln colon"
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The headline should really read Corn Teen is the new Athetits.

/Fark did pretty much this same exact thing just the other day .
/Yes , people certainly are stupid
/ But this too is an already existing meme
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.