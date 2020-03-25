 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Long time Farker runs the Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans. They're in need of donations to buy more food and hire more workers to help feed people during this crisis. Donation info in link, every little bit helps   (secure2.convio.net) divider line
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We know who you are - good on you for doing this in every single crisis.
Good luck and stay safe.
 
Austin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can you remove me from your mailing list? I gave some money years ago when I was in the French Quarter and I get at least one piece of mail a month from Second Harvest.
 
Austin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And I only gave money because one of your goons asked me if I wanted a free beanie. I said yes, then she started guilting my mother into giving a few twenties after she already gave us the beanie. Stop preying on tourists!
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Austin: And I only gave money because one of your goons asked me if I wanted a free beanie. I said yes, then she started guilting my mother into giving a few twenties after she already gave us the beanie. Stop preying on tourists!


Choose your battles. This is not the place.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Austin: And I only gave money because one of your goons asked me if I wanted a free beanie. I said yes, then she started guilting my mother into giving a few twenties after she already gave us the beanie. Stop preying on tourists!


I live in Oregon and have never met the person IRL who runs Second Harvest, nor have I ever been to New Orleans. I donate whenever possible because they do good work. I also donate whenever possible to my local food bank because again, they do good work too and I feel it's the right thing to do.

I understand if you don't want to donate, but no one is making you do so.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Setp SIL runs a food pantry. You people do good work.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Already done, brother

Keep on keeping on!!!!
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Austin: Can you remove me from your mailing list? I gave some money years ago when I was in the French Quarter and I get at least one piece of mail a month from Second Harvest.


My goodness, one piece of junk mail a month?

However do you survive such hardship in your life?

Should we start a Go-fund me page to pay for your mental health treatments for your anguish and hardship?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think of Rafi every time I get a mailer.
 
