(Denver Post)   Buried treasure 4, living treasure hunters 0   (denverpost.com) divider line
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

"Too late I realize me kids are me only real treasure."
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They had a copy of Fenn's book in their vehicle. They brought a few candy bars and a couple of bottles of water along as they traversed into remote terrain near the northwest boundary of the park. "

Ah, your standard issue American idiots, half-assing like they know what they're doing and then reality hits.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a good way to spend the coronapocapalse
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adblock-fail.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tried to read the article. Gave up when another ad popped up after I had already cleared the screen four times.
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of the treasure but not anywhere close. Any Farkers who've hunted for it?
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "They had a copy of Fenn's book in their vehicle. They brought a few candy bars and a couple of bottles of water along as they traversed into remote terrain near the northwest boundary of the park. "

Ah, your standard issue American idiots, half-assing like they know what they're doing and then reality hits.


Do idiots still get charged the costs for their rescue?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
And as the search got underway, authorities quickly realized that the same men had been rescued from the Wild Mountain area just two weeks before,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"And as the search got underway, authorities quickly realized that the same men had been rescued from the Wild Mountain area just two weeks before,..."

This wasn't even the first time that these two idiots had to be rescued.  Authorities should have waited a few more hours and let nature take its course.
 
70Ford
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

veale728: Tried to read the article. Gave up when another ad popped up after I had already cleared the screen four times.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/sea​r​ch-for-forrest-fenn-e2-80-99s-alleged-​treasure-leads-to-death-in-remote-area​-of-colorado/ar-BB11EP1W
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"What happened was tragic," Fenn said in an email Tuesday to The Denver Post. "My heart and prayers go out to the family and friends."

If he really cared and didn't want anyone else to die he'd confess and say he made the whole thing up, but those sweet book sales.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kerr Avon: Bslim: "They had a copy of Fenn's book in their vehicle. They brought a few candy bars and a couple of bottles of water along as they traversed into remote terrain near the northwest boundary of the park. "

Ah, your standard issue American idiots, half-assing like they know what they're doing and then reality hits.

Do idiots still get charged the costs for their rescue?


Colorado idiots get free rescues if they have a hunting or fishing license. I get lost several times at the beginning of each fiscal year just to blow through the county S&R budget. Its pretty fun.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hlehmann: "And as the search got underway, authorities quickly realized that the same men had been rescued from the Wild Mountain area just two weeks before,..."

This wasn't even the first time that these two idiots had to be rescued.  Authorities should have waited a few more hours and let nature take its course.


Brilliant statement, indeed!
Rooting for both to die. The vultures should have been able to pick both men's carcasses clean, right?
I'll bet you are heavily booked as a motivational speaker and are widely known as a compassionate and loving individual.
 
adj_m
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
living treasure hunters, as opposed to?
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: hlehmann: "And as the search got underway, authorities quickly realized that the same men had been rescued from the Wild Mountain area just two weeks before,..."

This wasn't even the first time that these two idiots had to be rescued.  Authorities should have waited a few more hours and let nature take its course.

Brilliant statement, indeed!
Rooting for both to die. The vultures should have been able to pick both men's carcasses clean, right?
I'll bet you are heavily booked as a motivational speaker and are widely known as a compassionate and loving individual.


These two jokers are in their 50s and 60s respectively. (Well, one of them is no longer.) This was the second recorded incident of their idiocy that required emergency rescue.
 
