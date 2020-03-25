 Skip to content
(MSN)   Malaysia's medical glove factories, which supply most of the world, are operating at half capacity just when they're most needed. That's bad. It's also an industry rife with labour abuses. That's also bad. There's no free frogurt   (msn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I have learned anything from movies, their productivity would increase if they could just stop the outburst of one hour continuous pan shots of silat/hammer fights on the production floor.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you read the article, you will agree with me that the company owners each need two bullets in the brain.
 
general tso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But are there sprinkles?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

August11: If you read the article, you will agree with me that the company owners each need two bullets in the brain.


I'm fine with just one and having the results be whatever.
/This is meant to be dark humor
//Please do not shoot factory owners
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe an encouraging speech for the workers?  Have someone TV famous make a speech for about 45 minutes in English and then the manager says in Malay "If you don't get your asses moving, he'll come back and yammer more!"  Gloves flying out of the factory.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
honestly we don't need gloves. Gloves are to protect the patient from the physician not the other way around (unless you are dealing with bodily fluids/blood draws). The virus actually lives longer on gloves than bare skin. If you touch your face with a gloved hand you are probably more likely to give yourself coronavirus. Washing hands is just as good.

Now good masks are needed. Although, personally, I'd be wearing a respirator at this point rather than a disposable mask.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The gloves also contain potassium benzoate.
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, but it's cursed!
 
