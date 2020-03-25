 Skip to content
(Forbes)   The USS Roosevelt, reporting for duty *cough*   (forbes.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Royal Navy, Chief of Naval Operations, Navy, United States Navy, Navy ships, Ship, Crane, Key background  
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TLDR: Ships that docked at port in asia the week before shiat went sideways are probably farked
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy

i.insider.comView Full Size


promised the virus will be done by Easter.
I've no reason to doubt him.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: This guy

[i.insider.com image 850x637]

promised the virus will be done by Easter.
I've no reason to doubt him.


It probably will be
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This never happened when Obama was President...
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of those NASA roller thingies that move at 1mm every century are we going to need to make to take the USS Theodore Roosevelt to Georgia for a placebo?
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
FYI, its a warship & if one sailor gets a disease they all get it & yes it picked up in the last liberty port.

"Social Distancing" doesn't work in berthing on a warship.......:-( ....k/dar
 
Bslim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Damn, what's gonna happen when this thing hits one of the subs?
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DAR: FYI, its a warship & if one sailor gets a disease they all get it & yes it picked up in the last liberty port.

"Social Distancing" doesn't work in berthing on a warship.......:-( ....k/dar


Do enlisted hot rack on a ship like this?  I ask out of ignorance, but have to imagine that the answer is probably yes.  I know they do on subs.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Speak softly and carry a big sick.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bslim: Damn, what's gonna happen when this thing hits one of the subs?


The Hunt For COVID-19 until October?
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: Do enlisted hot rack on a ship like this?


nope, lots of room on bird farms......20 years in the Navy & never had to hot rack with anyone...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: This never happened when Obama was President...


Not to this degree, no. Obama would have had a better handle on it from the first signs of trouble out of Wuhan when it first got out of the lab near the market place as reported early on. Things would have been mobilized as best they could have been assuming the GOP didn't try to put the breaks on a response even though they would have. Still Obama more than proved he could get things done even with a GOP House and Senate when they acted like jerks.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bslim: Damn, what's gonna happen when this thing hits one of the subs?


So long as it stays away from the hoagies and grinders, we're OK....
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: This never happened when Obama was President...


Churches are closed, gun stores going out of business, government spending at an all time high, and now death panels in every hospital thanks Hillary!
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As long as the USS Nathan James is unaffected, there is hope.

staticr1.blastingcdn.comView Full Size


Seriously, none of the farkwits surrounding Trump foresaw this coming? Did they miss 5 seasons of The Last Ship?
 
schecter [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
fwiw.....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DAR: SN1987a goes boom: Do enlisted hot rack on a ship like this?

nope, lots of room on bird farms......20 years in the Navy & never had to hot rack with anyone...


Lmao@bird farms.  That's a new one to me.
 
chozo13
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: DAR: FYI, its a warship & if one sailor gets a disease they all get it & yes it picked up in the last liberty port.

"Social Distancing" doesn't work in berthing on a warship.......:-( ....k/dar

Do enlisted hot rack on a ship like this?  I ask out of ignorance, but have to imagine that the answer is probably yes.  I know they do on subs.


Nope, rack space isn't as much of an issue on a carrier compared to a sub. I think our squadron shared a 180 man berth.

/spent some time on that ship back in '03-'04.
//had roaches as big as quail eggs.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

schecter: fwiw.....


[Fark user image 400x250]


Well, that close is almost as bad as hot bunking. It will be interesting to see how many on the Roosevelt get sick.

Also, I feel bad for the enlisted folk. Their toilets (okay, head) appears to be a sealed room. Do they just pee/poop off the side of the ship?
 
