Buckle up kids, the graph is taking off this week
    Scary  
7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hoodiowithtudio
55 minutes ago  
farking Baghdad Bob.
 
fusillade762
51 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: farking Baghdad Bob.


Bob hasn't told me 0.00001% of the lies Trump has.
 
jmr61
51 minutes ago  
LYING SCUM.

trump, his family and everyone who supports him are lying scum.
 
DoBeDoBeLurk
51 minutes ago  
YES, IT'S A TRAIN. GET THE FARK OFF THE TRACKS.
 
Pichu0102
48 minutes ago  
USA: 208 new deaths

https://coronavirus.1point3acres.com/​e​n

Feels like I just read a Fark article about passing 100 yesterday. And knowing efforts to slow this only show up about 14 days later...
 
jjorsett
46 minutes ago  
Trump says something, his enemies react with incoherent rage. Somebody change the channel, they just keep playing the same movie.
 
common sense is an oxymoron
41 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Trump says something, his enemies react with incoherent rage. Somebody change the channel, they just keep playing the same movie.


The outrage directed at Trump's horrendous mismanagement seems pretty coherent to me.  Maybe you're just unable to understand it.
 
Lance Robdon
39 minutes ago  
Clearly the above graph is proof of the bias that the nasty "doctors" and "scientists" have against the President. If only everyone believed in the greatness of America as much as he does, Covefevirus would disappear, Hillary would be in jail, and the Dow would be over 40,000.
 
Wobambo
39 minutes ago  
Anyone else debating telling their job to go fark itself for the next 2-4 weeks? Nicely, of course, but I'm not really sure I care if I get fired. My landlady has treated me like family for seven years and I have enough food for at least two weeks without leaving the apartment.
 
notgonnatellu
38 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: USA: 208 new deaths

https://coronavirus.1point3acres.com/e​n

Feels like I just read a Fark article about passing 100 yesterday. And knowing efforts to slow this only show up about 14 days later...


I'm smoked out so my doom metrics are off but Math in my head says that's like 3.5mil deaths in 8 days likely? Ok, I'll shut up now because that must be wrong. Someone sober count for me. Kthxbai.
 
r1niceboy
37 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Trump says something, his enemies react with incoherent rage. Somebody change the channel, they just keep playing the same movie.


Did we hurt your pookie? Someone give that man a hug
 
notgonnatellu
36 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: Pichu0102: USA: 208 new deaths

https://coronavirus.1point3acres.com/e​n

Feels like I just read a Fark article about passing 100 yesterday. And knowing efforts to slow this only show up about 14 days later...

I'm smoked out so my doom metrics are off but Math in my head says that's like 3.5mil deaths in 8 days likely? Ok, I'll shut up now because that must be wrong. Someone sober count for me. Kthxbai.


Yeah I'm way wrong scratch that
 
robodog
36 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: USA: 208 new deaths

https://coronavirus.1point3acres.com/e​n

Feels like I just read a Fark article about passing 100 yesterday. And knowing efforts to slow this only show up about 14 days later...


Ohio is starting to show results, we were doubling every 2 days but in the last 2 we've only gone up 50%, 14 days ago is when almost all the universities shut down in person classes and social distancing became a thing at work.

cleveland.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
35 minutes ago  
Doubles every 60 hours, and soon, that will be every 50 hours.
 
robodog
34 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Anyone else debating telling their job to go fark itself for the next 2-4 weeks? Nicely, of course, but I'm not really sure I care if I get fired. My landlady has treated me like family for seven years and I have enough food for at least two weeks without leaving the apartment.


Are you in a critical industry? If not you absolutely should tell them to go f themselves. I thought basically every state was in lockdown by now.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
31 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Trump says something, his enemies react with incoherent rage. Somebody change the channel, they just keep playing the same movie.


What flavor of kool-aid are they serving up for you people?
 
Wobambo
25 minutes ago  

robodog: Wobambo: Anyone else debating telling their job to go fark itself for the next 2-4 weeks? Nicely, of course, but I'm not really sure I care if I get fired. My landlady has treated me like family for seven years and I have enough food for at least two weeks without leaving the apartment.

Are you in a critical industry? If not you absolutely should tell them to go f themselves. I thought basically every state was in lockdown by now.


Hotel, which was deemed essential(ly bullshiat). Ironically, I was planning to switch jobs since my boss kicked a long term employee out instead of keeping her on for her two week notice and I hate my position there as night auditor. Then, this hit and I sure as shiat don't want to go around interviewing with people. Have a cough and shortness of breath now, so been out two days anyway. Getting in touch with a clinic tomorrow, but since the symptoms are minor I imagine/hope they'll just tell me to sit my ass home - no point potentially spreading it or catching it if I don't actually have it.
 
hammettman
24 minutes ago  

robodog: Wobambo: Anyone else debating telling their job to go fark itself for the next 2-4 weeks? Nicely, of course, but I'm not really sure I care if I get fired. My landlady has treated me like family for seven years and I have enough food for at least two weeks without leaving the apartment.

Are you in a critical industry? If not you absolutely should tell them to go f themselves. I thought basically every state was in lockdown by now.


Not even half are at shelter in place.
 
Mike_LowELL
23 minutes ago  
light at the end of the tunnel

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
22 minutes ago  

hammettman: robodog: Wobambo: Anyone else debating telling their job to go fark itself for the next 2-4 weeks? Nicely, of course, but I'm not really sure I care if I get fired. My landlady has treated me like family for seven years and I have enough food for at least two weeks without leaving the apartment.

Are you in a critical industry? If not you absolutely should tell them to go f themselves. I thought basically every state was in lockdown by now.

Not even half are at shelter in place.


Yeah, certain parts of the South are going to look really different this time next year.
 
robodog
22 minutes ago  

hammettman: robodog: Wobambo: Anyone else debating telling their job to go fark itself for the next 2-4 weeks? Nicely, of course, but I'm not really sure I care if I get fired. My landlady has treated me like family for seven years and I have enough food for at least two weeks without leaving the apartment.

Are you in a critical industry? If not you absolutely should tell them to go f themselves. I thought basically every state was in lockdown by now.

Not even half are at shelter in place.


Ugh, there are some critically stupid governors out there.
 
Devil's Advocaat
19 minutes ago  
John Burn-Murdoch at the FT is really worth a follow on Twitter.  His log scale graphs have been equal parts scary and illuminating.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
19 minutes ago  
But don said don't worry... it will go away like magic...
Meanwhile, really smart doctors are held hostage on stage behind a thick, viscous blob of orange goo.
Every time they try to make a scientific observation about measurable outcomes, they are intimidated by the surge of stupidity that eclipses them at the microphone.

Believe what ever you want, Americans, but do not believe anything Don Trump wants you to believe.
 
King Something
19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
19 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
17 minutes ago  
So...you say that a disease with a high degree of contagiousness while asymptomatic will really fark shiat up?
 
gregscott
16 minutes ago  
Tip: Call Grandma and Gramps. Have a nice conversation. Don't say goodbye, but let them know that you love them.
 
hissatsu
16 minutes ago  
This is outrageous! That graph is based on faulty data, and everybody should be ashamed for sharing it and believing it has any resemblance to reality. Here's the corrected graph with actual data and projection for the next few weeks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
15 minutes ago  
Cool.  Over the cliff we go.
 
1funguy
15 minutes ago  

hissatsu: This is outrageous! That graph is based on faulty data, and everybody should be ashamed for sharing it and believing it has any resemblance to reality. Here's the corrected graph with actual data and projection for the next few weeks.

[Fark user image image 850x296]


Don?
 
robodog
12 minutes ago  

Devil's Advocaat: John Burn-Murdoch at the FT is really worth a follow on Twitter.  His log scale graphs have been equal parts scary and illuminating.

[Fark user image image 425x309]

[Fark user image image 425x309]


You know what, I'd love to have the raw data for those and manipulate them to be percentage of population rather than flat number of cases, I think you'd see that China and the US response has been pretty damn good relative to their size.
 
hissatsu
11 minutes ago  

1funguy: hissatsu: This is outrageous! That graph is based on faulty data, and everybody should be ashamed for sharing it and believing it has any resemblance to reality. Here's the corrected graph with actual data and projection for the next few weeks.

[Fark user image image 850x296]

Don?


Shhh.... Don't say anything, I'm supposed to working on the Gina virus thing, not making crappy photoshops where I accidentally delete a layer and have Feb 26 right before April.
 
MechaPyx
10 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Trump says something, his enemies react with incoherent rage. Somebody change the channel, they just keep playing the same movie.


Maybe Trump should try doing his job for once instead of stroking his ego during a crisis.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
7 minutes ago  

Oysterman: [i.kym-cdn.com image 250x188]


Well, no.  Not all of us.

Just anywhere between 1-10% of us.  Depending on factors like age, pre-existing health conditions and level of care available, of course.  We're actually not sure yet, but it seems likely, based on what we've already seen overseas.

But on the bright side, your  (or your loved ones') sacrifice is for a good cause--namely, to get the US stock market back up.  Hopefully it will bring us comfort as we slowly and painfully drown in our own bodily fluids.
 
Herb Utsmelz
7 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Trump says something, his enemies react with incoherent rage. Somebody change the channel, they just keep playing the same movie.


The only coherent rage comes from Dumbo's detractors. I'm willing to bet you think his haters do it blindly.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
7 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
4 minutes ago  
Lies, we're only about a week away from getting back to work.

All is well!

All is well!
 
Devil's Advocaat
2 minutes ago  

robodog: Devil's Advocaat: John Burn-Murdoch at the FT is really worth a follow on Twitter.  His log scale graphs have been equal parts scary and illuminating.

[Fark user image image 425x309]

[Fark user image image 425x309]

You know what, I'd love to have the raw data for those and manipulate them to be percentage of population rather than flat number of cases, I think you'd see that China and the US response has been pretty damn good relative to their size.


Fark user imageView Full Size


ie. a virus spreads at ~same rate regardless of how big the petri dish is.
 
