(Buzzfeed News) Kentucky 20-something dudebros who thought this is all a joke had a "coronavirus party." Guess what happened (buzzfeednews.com)
    Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear, novel coronavirus, coronavirus party  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We need a new word for people like this, and the "if I get it, I get it" spring breakers. A take on dudebro: dudecov...dudecoro? (close to "scro" too from Idiocracy

That's my suggestion
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Corodude? Covidiot ?
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
not enough.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We ought to be much better than that." Gov. Andy Beshear said.

You morons keep electing Mitch and Rand. Sorry, you're not better than that.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A bunch of Kentucky frat boys swapping bodily fluids, now there ain't nothing wrong with that, that's just gettin' to know each other.  Why do y'all hate freedom?
 
LionHound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So are we pretending that most of the Southern states haven't been openly engaging in one big "coronavirus party" for a couple of weeks now?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Third Man: A bunch of Kentucky frat boys swapping bodily fluids, now there ain't nothing wrong with that, that's just gettin' to know each other.  Why do y'all hate freedom?


It's not gay if you don't make eye contact
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

propasaurus: "We ought to be much better than that." Gov. Andy Beshear said.

You morons keep electing Mitch and Rand. Sorry, you're not better than that.


Beshear's been handling things relatively well, but he only go elected because Bevin is King Turd of shiat Mountain
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: The Third Man: A bunch of Kentucky frat boys swapping bodily fluids, now there ain't nothing wrong with that, that's just gettin' to know each other.  Why do y'all hate freedom?

It's not gay if you don't make eye contact


or kiss afterwards
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: They fixed the cable?


Don't be fatuous, cretinbob.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fine, you guys get medical treatment.  However the instant 'anyone' (even an 86 year old man with chronic bronchitis) comes to the hospital ... you're discharged (to jail as you've already probed you won't self isolate)
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This goes beyond the dumbass tag. This is pure 'Murica.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
since again, they are not going to let the gubment tell the what to do or how to live their lives as they complain about overreach or some shiat.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite a few idiot twentysomethings are going to find out the hard way that they had underlying medical conditions after all.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
womp womp
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DID THEY DIED??
 
Befuddled
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They all discovered their latent homosexuality and now many are engaged?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The wheels of Darwin turn slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeuroticRocker: We need a new word for people like this, and the "if I get it, I get it" spring breakers. A take on dudebro: dudecov...dudecoro? (close to "scro" too from Idiocracy

That's my suggestion


Coronascro
 
K.B.O. Winston
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cagey B: Quite a few idiot twentysomethings are going to find out the hard way that they had underlying medical conditions after all.


I'm glad we're not facing the 1918 pandemic but this makes me wish more schools covered the details of that era.  Maybe then they wouldn't blow off concerns with an 'I'm young!' quite so fast.

/who am I kidding?
//of course they would
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cagey B: Quite a few idiot twentysomethings are going to find out the hard way that they had underlying medical conditions after all.


And that vaping isn't harmless.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Play DoucheBro games, win DoucheBro prizes.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: not enough.


Well hold on there.

Beshear did not say when, where, or how many people attended what he called a "coronavirus party,"

This is just the first confirmed case.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The avalanche has already started. It is too late for the pebbles to vote.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You say...
 
Daraymann
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Beshear did not say when, where, or how many people attended what he called a "coronavirus party,""

Yep, he made this up.  I'm shocked, by golly!
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: You say...


I ONLY HEAR WHAT I WANT TO
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
BuzzFeed "news"?
Beshear did not say when, where, or how many people attended what he called a "coronavirus party,"
Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably a Grimm's Fairy Tale to reinforce the contagious nature of the virus and not an actual incident. One person positive after the party means they already had it when they went.

/The CDC has already stated that asymptomatic exposure is not a primary vector.
 
r0rw
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Without checking the article, just assuming it's white people, so this falls under irony... 
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Drew showed up and kicked their ass?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeuroticRocker: We need a new word for people like this, and the "if I get it, I get it" spring breakers. A take on dudebro: dudecov...dudecoro? (close to "scro" too from Idiocracy

That's my suggestion


Twats?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ukexpat: NeuroticRocker: We need a new word for people like this, and the "if I get it, I get it" spring breakers. A take on dudebro: dudecov...dudecoro? (close to "scro" too from Idiocracy

That's my suggestion

Twats?


Username checks out!
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

r0rw: Without checking the article, just assuming it's white people, so this falls under irony... [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x599]


A left handed crusader? Witchcraft!
 
Generation_D
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rand Paul and now these guys.

Starting to think maybe Kentucky doesn't have the sharpest tools in the shed.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: ukexpat: NeuroticRocker: We need a new word for people like this, and the "if I get it, I get it" spring breakers. A take on dudebro: dudecov...dudecoro? (close to "scro" too from Idiocracy

That's my suggestion

Twats?

Username checks out!


I was wavering between that and "wankers".
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bet they rolled coal too, just to stick it.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Someone was infected"

So, basically, nothing out of the ordinary?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They were drinking from a fountain that was pouring like an avalanche coming down a mountain...
Butthole Surfers - Pepper
Youtube CO8vBVUaKvk

and die a natural death they caught a nasty virus?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Give Kentucky 24 hours to eliminate everybody at that party and put the households of those people on hard Gitmo style lockdown.  Chain them to a wall if needed.  For as long as it takes to clear them without tests, since tests are needed for people who observed quarantine and didn't go to parties.

If in 24 hours Kentucky doesn't eliminate the parties, and imprison the households, nuke Kentucky.  We are in this together.  And anybody who isn't "in it" with us is the enemy and must be treated as if they are walking bio terror weapons.  They are actively trying to kill us all and are a mortal danger to us all.  We are morally justified in nuking Kentucky if they don't eliminate the threat.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know this is mean and evil, but I hope their parents/grandparents catch it from them.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
From the state that brought us Fark.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was just a prank, bro!
 
r0rw
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jerkstorebestseller: r0rw: Without checking the article, just assuming it's white people, so this falls under irony... [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x599]

A left handed crusader? Witchcraft!


It was reversed by the lens, oh wait that's even worse, oh no, the flames are rising to my roman nose!
 
wax_on
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: as well as local food service and bourbon companies that teamed up to make sanitizer for hospitals.

I want some of the 'sanitizer' the bourbon companies are making.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boojum2k: BuzzFeed "news"?
Beshear did not say when, where, or how many people attended what he called a "coronavirus party,"
[Fark user image 425x545]

Probably a Grimm's Fairy Tale to reinforce the contagious nature of the virus and not an actual incident. One person positive after the party means they already had it when they went.

/The CDC has already stated that asymptomatic exposure is not a primary vector.

BuzzFeed News

received a 2016 National Magazine Award in the category of Public Interest.[47] Other awards won by BuzzFeed journalists include 2014 and 2016 National Press Foundation awards,[48][49] 2015 Sidney Award,[50] 2017 British Journalism Award,[51] and 2018 George Polk Award.[52] In addition, Buzzfeed News staff were finalists for the 2017 and 2018 Pulitzer Prizes in International Reporting,[53][54] and 2016 and 2018 Online Journalism Awards.[55] Buzzfeed News was a finalist for the 2018 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.[56] BuzzFeed News is a member of the White House press corps.[57]
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know someone who still thinks this is some liberal plot to discredit Trump because they and no one in their facebook group personally knows anyone with Covid. They rant about how this is basically the flu, and all the libby libs are shutting everything to crash the economy to make Trump look bad. The fact that this must be one hell of a plot since basically the whole world is shutting down and even D2S is actually saying the governors who did the large shut downs did the right thing (for now) is lost on them. I mean to get the whole world and even Herr Orangeness in on the plot to discredit himself is something amazing. And this person is otherwise actually intelligent. I dont get it.
I point out all the flaws in their conspiracy theory (I mean seriously...the entire world wants to tank their economy just to fark with Trump? Fox news even recognizes the danger of this virus, ect) and all they can say is "Well I dont know....something isn't right about all this."
 
NevynFox
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hawaiijenno: Cagey B: Quite a few idiot twentysomethings are going to find out the hard way that they had underlying medical conditions after all.

And that vaping isn't harmless.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Avian douche flu?
 
