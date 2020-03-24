 Skip to content
(Some Narrator)   Grab your favorite beverage and curl up on the couch at 6 PM Pacific/9PM Eastern for short stories told live to your earholes by TFarker and professional narrator Cyclometh   (voxman.net) divider line
3
3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey kids. Tonight is going to be another selection from I, Robot, but after that I think we'll go to something more traditional. I'm thinking something from Mark Twain for the next session on Thursday.

In any case, the stream will be on Twitch and YouTube, with links posted in the page linked at the top, and of course right here. Hope you can join us!
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stream Link thingees:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watc​h?v=76m71g​7gYM0
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/voxmanv​o

YouTube direct embed:

Audiobook Narrator Corey Snow reads short stories to you during the #covid19 #quarantine!
Youtube 76m71g7gYM0
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Awesome! I've been reading bedtime stories to everyone on Facebook, ma'self, and then chucking them on the Tube of You. Cheers man :)

...you got a way, WAY better voice.
 
