(The Journal (Ireland))   Ireland nationalizes all private hospitals to deal with the coronavirus outbreak and will treat patients for free   (thejournal.ie) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh hell yes.

"PRIVATE HOSPITALS WILL act as part of the public health system for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, the government has announced.

"there can be no room for public versus private when responding to the Covid-19 crisis.
"We must of course have equality of treatment, patients with this virus will be treated for free, and they'll be treated as part of a single, national hospital service."

"For the duration of this crisis the State will take control of all private hospital facilities and manage all of the resources for the common benefit of all of our people. There can be no room for public versus private when it comes to pandemic,"

They remember.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The UK did this a few days ago.

"Under the agreement, the independent sector will reallocate practically its entire national hospital capacity en bloc to the NHS," said health minister Matt Hancock. "It will be reimbursed, at cost, meaning no profit will be made for doing so."
The deal includes the provision of 8,000 hospital beds across England, nearly 1,200 more ventilators, more than 10,000 nurses, over 700 doctors and more than 8,000 other clinical staff.
In London, it includes more than 2,000 hospital beds and over 250 operating theaters and critical beds.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meanwhile, in America: "We need to bail out Trump hotels and the cruise line industry!"
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For descendants of families who emigrated during the potato famine, when's the cutoff for repatriation?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, sure, a rich country like Ireland can afford to do that, but a struggling country like the USA just can't pay for it.
 
Virtually_Human [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It must be nice to live in a functioning country.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

T Baggins: For descendants of families who emigrated during the potato famine, when's the cutoff for repatriation?


You have to have a grandparent born there to get on the Foreign Birth Register.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iron de havilland: T Baggins: For descendants of families who emigrated during the potato famine, when's the cutoff for repatriation?

You have to have a grandparent born there to get on the Foreign Birth Register.


We really need to burn down all the records again. We'll never have a good football team again until we can let anyone who claims they had an Irish granny play for us like the good old days.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: iron de havilland: T Baggins: For descendants of families who emigrated during the potato famine, when's the cutoff for repatriation?

You have to have a grandparent born there to get on the Foreign Birth Register.

We really need to burn down all the records again. We'll never have a good football team again until we can let anyone who claims they had an Irish granny play for us like the good old days.


But Dod Best chose to play for NI anyway...
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

T Baggins: For descendants of families who emigrated during the potato famine, when's the cutoff for repatriation?


Become a citizen by descent if one of your grandparents or great-grandparents was an Irish citizen. If one of your grandparents or great-grandparents was an Irish citizen, but neither of your parents was an Irish citizen, you may still be able to become an Irish citizen by descent.

The famine was mid 1800s, so if an ancestor was born in Ireland and left with their family during the famine it's doubtful they'd be the great grandparent of yours, unless you're nearing your sixties or older.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wish there was a reason to admire our own government at the federal level.  (._. )
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: I wish there was a reason to admire our own government at the federal level.  (._. )


Give it a few minutes...they'll pass a tax cut for the rich.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: lindalouwho: I wish there was a reason to admire our own government at the federal level.  (._. )

Give it a few minutes...they'll pass a tax cut for the rich.


*side eye*

I said admire, not despise.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like some commie blarney to me, Che O'Vara!
 
starsrift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Literal communism. That warms the cockles of my heart. "When the going gets tough, we stop mucking around and pretending that capitalism works."
 
