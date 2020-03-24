 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Cops are literally blowing people off the beaches in Brazil with helicopters   (boingboing.net) divider line
16
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's an all new kind of Brazilian blowout
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Heck of a machine gun for "police", to protect and serve with
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rude!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's f'ing stupid.  If there's six people on the beach in a 300 yard span, that's pretty effective social distancing.  Cops are just being assholes.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The US should do the same, but with A10s.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was expecting a Florida-like beach full of people, instead I see two couples walking at 10x the social distance.

Not worth the gas.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: That's f'ing stupid.  If there's six people on the beach in a 300 yard span, that's pretty effective social distancing.  Cops are just being assholes.


I thought so too, but on second thoughts if they let a few couples who knows how many will follow shortly.

Kinda hard to put a firm red line in situations like these.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
RUN FROM DA CHOPPA!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bullies kicking sand in your face. In the meantime, there's an epidemic in the inner city and your president says not to worry about it.
 
lurkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Too expensive.
Launch day-old chum from speedboats.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: That's f'ing stupid.  If there's six people on the beach in a 300 yard span, that's pretty effective social distancing.  Cops are just being assholes.


Foo, I get you. It's just how humans function. In an extreme situation like this everywhere that has the possibility of social gathering needs to be blocked.
Otherwise, if you don't draw the line (in the sand, it seems), people will be flocking back.
And out of such a large population, even a small percentage out of Brazilians is a lot.
 
JNowe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

foo monkey: That's f'ing stupid.  If there's six people on the beach in a 300 yard span, that's pretty effective social distancing.  Cops are just being assholes.


6 Brazilians is a lot of people.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lurkey: Too expensive.
Launch day-old chum from speedboats.


Police fire boats have water cannons on them

And with the quality of the water they would be using, people would run fast
 
dinwv
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: That's f'ing stupid.  If there's six people on the beach in a 300 yard span, that's pretty effective social distancing.  Cops are just being assholes.


NOOO!   They wouldn't do That, would they?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
John McClane in National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon
Youtube DN6feERzbo8
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A sensible response to social distance in a police state. But now everyone is a few streets back and farking.
 
