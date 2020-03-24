 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Not all heroes wear capes. Medical superheroes wear masks, and this is what masks are doing to their faces. Please stay home so they can be safe
    Hero, Health care, Healthcare workers, Health care provider, Protection, Patient, extreme shortage of masks, number of hours, front lines  
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Their road is long, with many a winding turn.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGl80​I​KIrrI

Thank you to all the helpers.
 
Spicy_McHaggus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Im just thankful I have a few days off to rest my face before flying out to my new job. Will make for some good stories at least.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hereby declare this to be viral!
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just a heads up, aside from the masks, the isolation gowns we have to wear while dealing with patients are basically plastic, as in saran wrap plastic, and it tends to lead to a lot of overheating in a very short time, which does no ones mood any good as they're very uncomfortable. at least for me. I find myself having to remain mute a lot during my shifts, otherwise I'd take people's heads off. But for all that, thank God we haven't run short, yet.
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I feel for them.  I used to work in a clean room.  I swear, the masks and hoods deformed my face.  It would barely return to normal by the time I had to return to work.

But then, during the middle ages it used to be worse.

askideas.comView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Just a heads up, aside from the masks, the isolation gowns we have to wear while dealing with patients are basically plastic, as in saran wrap plastic, and it tends to lead to a lot of overheating in a very short time, which does no ones mood any good as they're very uncomfortable. at least for me. I find myself having to remain mute a lot during my shifts, otherwise I'd take people's heads off. But for all that, thank God we haven't run short, yet.


just wanted to say thanks.

/not sick (yet?)
//hope to never have to see one of those gowns.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yep.

Had to shave my beard off, and the bridge of my nose is raw from my mask.  Goggles practically saw a hole in your cheekbones after about 3-4 hours.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This isn't a place to whine and I know it, but I just gotta say, I'm farking exhausted and it's to even reached its peak.  Two weeks straight working 12s barely able to breathe through a mask all day.

Please...stay home.  We cannot keep this shiat up forever.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They really need to update the design of that equipment so it doesn't injure the wearer.  Yikes, but more importantly, thank you isn't enough to all of the healthcare workers out there.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And what scares the FARK out of me, is that my job is in the "essential business" category, so leaving the house each morning & being out in public....damn...I can't even!

Gloves, wipes, social distancing, tons of soap & water & N95 masks are on their way to the shop for all of us...I just hope it's enough!  0_o
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: They really need to update the design of that equipment so it doesn't injure the wearer.  Yikes, but more importantly, thank you isn't enough to all of the healthcare workers out there.


It has to basically form an airtight seal or it's pointless.

They were never intended to be worn for 8-10 hours at a time.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: They really need to update the design of that equipment so it doesn't injure the wearer.  Yikes, but more importantly, thank you isn't enough to all of the healthcare workers out there.


I'm not really sure that's possible.  It wouldn't be effective without being tightly sealed against the skin and there are probably practical limits on making the contact surface wider, I would think.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: This isn't a place to whine and I know it, but I just gotta say, I'm farking exhausted and it's to even reached its peak.  Two weeks straight working 12s barely able to breathe through a mask all day.

Please...stay home.  We cannot keep this shiat up forever.


As far as I am concerned, you can farking whine all you want here. You deserve to. Thank you for your work. Thank you for fighting this. If I ever meet you I'll buy you a drink or 10.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: The more you eat the more you fart: This isn't a place to whine and I know it, but I just gotta say, I'm farking exhausted and it's to even reached its peak.  Two weeks straight working 12s barely able to breathe through a mask all day.

Please...stay home.  We cannot keep this shiat up forever.

As far as I am concerned, you can farking whine all you want here. You deserve to. Thank you for your work. Thank you for fighting this. If I ever meet you I'll buy you a drink or 10.


Thanks.  Right now, I'd settle for a full night's sleep and a home cooked meal.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: This isn't a place to whine and I know it, but I just gotta say, I'm farking exhausted and it's to even reached its peak.  Two weeks straight working 12s barely able to breathe through a mask all day.

Please...stay home.  We cannot keep this shiat up forever.


You know if drugs was legal and people could order any script in the mail with out a doctor, people would stay home. I'm down to die at home, but it calls for drugs and medicine. But ..... think of the kids and jailing the black and brown. Meh.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One of my sisters is a trauma RN.  I don't like thinking of it that she mostly deals with young adults who thought they were driving gods and turned into squash.  But so far that's reality.

Yes, I check in once a day.  I tell her to not respond unless there's news.  She is pulling 14 hour shifts six days a week.

The nursing shortage that started in WWI has yet to be properly addressed.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SR117Nighthawk: And what scares the FARK out of me, is that my job is in the "essential business" category, so leaving the house each morning & being out in public....damn...I can't even!

Gloves, wipes, social distancing, tons of soap & water & N95 masks are on their way to the shop for all of us...I just hope it's enough!  0_o


Wipe, the cell, steering wheel, door knobs to doors, cars, freezer case, car door inside and out, noobs in in car, blinkers, allllll of that. Hit the house before and after work. Wash hands before cooking, before eating, wipe down things from the store. No produce. Only touch face during washing it.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: ParallelUniverseParking: The more you eat the more you fart: This isn't a place to whine and I know it, but I just gotta say, I'm farking exhausted and it's to even reached its peak.  Two weeks straight working 12s barely able to breathe through a mask all day.

Please...stay home.  We cannot keep this shiat up forever.

As far as I am concerned, you can farking whine all you want here. You deserve to. Thank you for your work. Thank you for fighting this. If I ever meet you I'll buy you a drink or 10.

Thanks.  Right now, I'd settle for a full night's sleep and a home cooked meal.


One of the perks of working in the ER at this point, at least where I am, is people are delivering more food than the staff can stuff down their maws, leading to a lot of it being thrown away or supplementing the meagre hospital meals we're offering to the patient, that's if they have an appetite.
 
