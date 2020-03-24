 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Declaring Florida a disaster area would be redundant   (local10.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said there is no problem or reason to close down anything so this sounds like a welfare queen asking for money for nothing important. DeSantis should wait and ask again after Easter because his dear leader said everything will be fine by then.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I wonder if Trump will respond, "What you want, Ron, is to send everybody back to work, and send all the olds back to bingo. It will be a perfect outcome; you'll see.
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What we need is a time slot at Publix to keep the senior citizens OUT.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, Ron, Trump will save the cruise ships.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arkansized: What we need is a time slot at Publix to keep the senior citizens OUT.


It used to be overnight but many stores near me have lost those hours (even prior to pandemic).  I really miss having hours where i could navigate a store without unsupervised children running around in every aisle while mom checks her coupons.   They are also the ones touching everything on the farking shelves.
 
Bazzlex001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until he finds out every state in a disaster area.
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if anyone in Florida is thinking twice now about voting for an idiot.  Probably not.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arkansized: What we need is a time slot at Publix to keep the senior citizens OUT.


Wat?
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happens, happens.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: I wonder if anyone in Florida is thinking twice now about voting for an idiot. Probably not.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a Floridian, and TFA just reminded me that we are going to still be in the midst of this shiat when the hurricanes start hitting. They used to come sometimes strong, sometimes weak... but the last few years with the warmer oceans, they will surely be category 5s right and left. We're going to have to keep the curve flat until December.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just got the phone call

"Sir, Waffle House is closing."
"Which one?"
"ALL OF THEM."
"Oh dear god..."
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Don't worry, Ron, Trump will save the cruise ships.


I'd say that how they are able to operate now, based out of any country they want, makes them pretty high on the totem pole for the people that "matter".  I bet my third nut "we" will let this complete leisure enterprise be shut down.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: I wonder if anyone in Florida is thinking twice now about voting for an idiot.  Probably not.


I remember not voting for this guy. Of course, the guy I voted for... https://www.dailymail.co.uk/ne​ws/artic​le-8134995/Inside-hotel-room-married-F​lorida-Dem-Andrew-Gillum-overdosed-mal​e-escort.html

Anyway, Trump needs to win Florida and Desantis ran on an all Trump campaign. His commercials... well, judge for yourself:
Ron DeSantis has released an ad indoctrinating his children into Trumpism
Youtube z1YP_zZJFXs


I think the piece of shiat will send us some cash.
 
OptimisticCynicism
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: arkansized: What we need is a time slot at Publix to keep the senior citizens OUT.

It used to be overnight but many stores near me have lost those hours (even prior to pandemic).  I really miss having hours where i could navigate a store without unsupervised children running around in every aisle while mom checks her coupons.   They are also the ones touching everything on the farking shelves.


Miss this too.


I'm oddly callous about Florida begging for special help on this. Of all the bad outbreaks, Florida seems like it really did a shiat job of treating it seriously at the state and local levels.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's all save Mar-a-Lago.

C'mon, you're only a lottery ticket away from being a member.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arkansized: What we need is a time slot at Publix to keep the senior citizens OUT.


As someone with an elderly parent in Florida, I cannot tell you how many times I've been asked if we have Publix near where I live because they are the best.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday's numbers:

Disease: COVID-19
Virus: SARS-CoV-2, commonly called "Coronavirus"

CFRCase Fatality Rate = (Deaths / Total confirmed Cases)
DDR= Deaths / (Deaths+Recoveries)

yyyymmdd-   CFR   | DDR
2020-02-22*  3.13%| 9.60%
2020-02-23*  3.12%| 9.49%
2020-02-24*  3.37%| 8.94%
2020-02-25*  3.67%| 8.82%
2020-02-26*  3.41%| 7.85%
2020-02-27*  3.44%| 7.28%
2020-02-28*  3.42%| 6.88%
2020-02-29*  3.42%| 6.60%
2020-03-01*  3.43%| 6.32%
2020-03-02*  3.43%| 6.10%
2020-03-03*  3.43%| 5.94%
2020-03-04*  3.45%| 5.81%
2020-03-05*  3.44%| 5.76%
2020-03-06*  3.42%| 5.73%
2020-03-07*  3.38%| 5.65%
2020-03-08*  3.48%| 5.81%
2020-03-09*  3.53%| 5.93%
2020-03-10*  3.60%| 6.12%
2020-03-11*  3.67%| 6.44%
2020-03-12*  3.68%| 6.46%
2020-03-13^  3.72%| 7.10%
2020-03-14^  3.73%| 7.14%
2020-03-15^  3.84%| 7.73%
2020-03-16^  3.93%| 8.24%
2020-03-17^  4.03%| 8.80%
2020-03-18^  4.09%| 9.47%
2020-03-19^  4.08%| 10.20%
2020-03-20^  4.13%| 11.04%
2020-03-21^  4.24%| 12.00%
2020-03-22^  4.34%| 12.92%
2020-03-23^  4.34%| 13.92%
2020-03-24^  4.47%| 14.77%

*Calculations represent totals at 20:00 CST posted on gisanddata map website, which is approximately after the bulk new figure postings each day.

^Calculations represent totals at approx. 23:00 CST posted on worldometers website.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: I'm a Floridian, and TFA just reminded me that we are going to still be in the midst of this shiat when the hurricanes start hitting. They used to come sometimes strong, sometimes weak... but the last few years with the warmer oceans, they will surely be category 5s right and left. We're going to have to keep the curve flat until December.


Solution :  beachfront quarantine zones
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only time a Floridian should ever receive federal funding is to help them move out of Florida. Outside of that, you assholes have already bilked way more than your share of taxpayer money.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptimisticCynicism: AquaTatanka: arkansized: What we need is a time slot at Publix to keep the senior citizens OUT.

It used to be overnight but many stores near me have lost those hours (even prior to pandemic).  I really miss having hours where i could navigate a store without unsupervised children running around in every aisle while mom checks her coupons.   They are also the ones touching everything on the farking shelves.

Miss this too.


I'm oddly callous about Florida begging for special help on this. Of all the bad outbreaks, Florida seems like it really did a shiat job of treating it seriously at the state and local levels.


for a state so reliant on tourism, you'd think they would be more prepared.  They are already more vulnerable with large numbers of people constantly coming and going.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeast No 7: Let's all save Mar-a-Lago.

C'mon, you're only a lottery ticket away from being a member.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I used you to make these.
 
deeproy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


It's Cuba's problem. They're better at this kinda stuff anyway.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Alas, Babylon
 
LittleSmitty
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

arkansized: What we need is a time slot at Publix to keep the senior citizens OUT.


Old folks love them some Publix. My MIL loves Publix.

You want to know a secret? Winn Dixie on Friday morning. Yeah, Publix has a better selection, but my local Winn Dixie only has a handful of people at 8:00 am on Friday morning, where Publix is full of people at the same time. I imagine Friday morning is probably not your best time to shop, but my schedule is weird and I find that 8:00 Friday morning beats the snot out of Publix at any given time.

Just my 2 cents
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Yeast No 7: Let's all save Mar-a-Lago.

C'mon, you're only a lottery ticket away from being a member.

[Fark user image 425x206]

I used you to make these.


Thanks?

I'm pretty sure you know that my penis doesn't have that many pot holes.

Well, meth. Your memory may be spotty.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: He just got the phone call

"Sir, Waffle House is closing."
"Which one?"
"ALL OF THEM."
"Oh dear god..."


365 so far.  I have a link in the queue.
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LittleSmitty: arkansized: What we need is a time slot at Publix to keep the senior citizens OUT.

Old folks love them some Publix. My MIL loves Publix.

You want to know a secret? Winn Dixie on Friday morning. Yeah, Publix has a better selection, but my local Winn Dixie only has a handful of people at 8:00 am on Friday morning, where Publix is full of people at the same time. I imagine Friday morning is probably not your best time to shop, but my schedule is weird and I find that 8:00 Friday morning beats the snot out of Publix at any given time.

Just my 2 cents


In highlands co. givin' it a try.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So here's a good question for all y'all: where are all the emergencies?

Because I drive to work, stop at the store, drive home, and I'm not seeing it. I see my county rocking along like it ever did.

I want everyone to take a big step back from this and just think about this in your heart of hearts for one second: we shut down our entire country, cut ourselves off, and surrendered all our rights...Because we were told it was for the greater good, based on no evidence. Based on a handful of deaths and scary projections.

If Americans had been this freaked out over Sandy Hook, there wouldn't be a gun left in the US today. All that's standing between us and loss of habeas corpus and martial law right now is a handful of Representatives and Senators.

Now I know everyone is going to attack me for not valuing lives etc., so all I'll say to finish is this: 85% of Fark decries the TSA security theater, and yet the number of Americans directly killed by COVID since the lockdown went into effect is still not one-third the number of people who died on 9/11.

Theater.
 
neongoats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So here's a good question for all y'all: where are all the emergencies?

Because I drive to work, stop at the store, drive home, and I'm not seeing it. I see my county rocking along like it ever did.

I want everyone to take a big step back from this and just think about this in your heart of hearts for one second: we shut down our entire country, cut ourselves off, and surrendered all our rights...Because we were told it was for the greater good, based on no evidence. Based on a handful of deaths and scary projections.

If Americans had been this freaked out over Sandy Hook, there wouldn't be a gun left in the US today. All that's standing between us and loss of habeas corpus and martial law right now is a handful of Representatives and Senators.

Now I know everyone is going to attack me for not valuing lives etc., so all I'll say to finish is this: 85% of Fark decries the TSA security theater, and yet the number of Americans directly killed by COVID since the lockdown went into effect is still not one-third the number of people who died on 9/11.

Theater.


So what you're saying is that you have the attention span of a gnat. We're all of like 4 days into most states taking it half seriously. And we're seeing the disastrous results of not taking it seriously in NYC right now.

But yeah it's a bunch of theater. A hoax even! Christ on a farking bicycle.
 
emtwo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So here's a good question for all y'all: where are all the emergencies?

Because I drive to work, stop at the store, drive home, and I'm not seeing it. I see my county rocking along like it ever did.

I want everyone to take a big step back from this and just think about this in your heart of hearts for one second: we shut down our entire country, cut ourselves off, and surrendered all our rights...Because we were told it was for the greater good, based on no evidence. Based on a handful of deaths and scary projections.

If Americans had been this freaked out over Sandy Hook, there wouldn't be a gun left in the US today. All that's standing between us and loss of habeas corpus and martial law right now is a handful of Representatives and Senators.

Now I know everyone is going to attack me for not valuing lives etc., so all I'll say to finish is this: 85% of Fark decries the TSA security theater, and yet the number of Americans directly killed by COVID since the lockdown went into effect is still not one-third the number of people who died on 9/11.

Theater.


You:
"This is all theater! You hear me? Theater! You guys are losing your heads over nothing. What ever happened to reason and common sense?"

Also You:
"We shut down our entire country, killed our economy, and gave up ALL of our rights! There's no scientific evidence that COVID-19 exists! This is clearly just a trick to get us to give up our guns!"

Theater is what was promised us, and theater is what you've given. Bravo, good sir!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PorkSword
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LittleSmitty: arkansized: What we need is a time slot at Publix to keep the senior citizens OUT.

Old folks love them some Publix. My MIL loves Publix.

You want to know a secret? Winn Dixie on Friday morning. Yeah, Publix has a better selection, but my local Winn Dixie only has a handful of people at 8:00 am on Friday morning, where Publix is full of people at the same time. I imagine Friday morning is probably not your best time to shop, but my schedule is weird and I find that 8:00 Friday morning beats the snot out of Publix at any given time.

Just my 2 cents


Winning Dixie is a goddamn piece of shiat. And you know it.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So here's a good question for all y'all: where are all the emergencies?

Because I drive to work, stop at the store, drive home, and I'm not seeing it. I see my county rocking along like it ever did.

I want everyone to take a big step back from this and just think about this in your heart of hearts for one second: we shut down our entire country, cut ourselves off, and surrendered all our rights...Because we were told it was for the greater good, based on no evidence. Based on a handful of deaths and scary projections.

If Americans had been this freaked out over Sandy Hook, there wouldn't be a gun left in the US today. All that's standing between us and loss of habeas corpus and martial law right now is a handful of Representatives and Senators.

Now I know everyone is going to attack me for not valuing lives etc., so all I'll say to finish is this: 85% of Fark decries the TSA security theater, and yet the number of Americans directly killed by COVID since the lockdown went into effect is still not one-third the number of people who died on 9/11.

Theater.


I'll ask my friend that. When she finally comes home from another shift in a bubblesuit, before she starts doing all her normal work treating oncology patients, the  goes back in to bubblesuit-drafted in the morning. I mean, her toddler daughter can wait another day or two for some time with her, I guess.

Or my other friend, who is watching a regular patient circle the drain in the ICU... but feels lucky cuz he got a bed. And her other infected patients probably won't.

Or my other friend who runs a rural low-income clinic, but I havent heard from her in two weeks, so I'll have to get back to you.

Or my better half, who's had a trainee and multiple patients test positive, but she's trying to escape the world for a few minutes and not think about the ramifications of being late to the infected party with all the protective gear gone and resources consumed, before she spends another few hours doing remote care management, then tries to sleep but doesn't, then goes back into her clinic in the morning to see more patients, a good 20% of whom will die from this... and only that few if we believe the bullshiat undercount data.

And this is in a well-resourced, well-educated state.  Crowded and international, yes, but reacted earlier than FL. So, you know, good luck.

Of course, anecdotes aren't data, but you asked.

I have stronger words I'd like to use, but I wouldn't want to be uncivil.

Of course, the best possible outcome is that 4-12 weeks, you get to shout "I TOLD YOU IT WAS NOTHING!" at everyone. I sure hope I get to hear that.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So here's a good question for all y'all: where are all the emergencies?

Because I drive to work, stop at the store, drive home, and I'm not seeing it. I see my county rocking along like it ever did.

I want everyone to take a big step back from this and just think about this in your heart of hearts for one second: we shut down our entire country, cut ourselves off, and surrendered all our rights...Because we were told it was for the greater good, based on no evidence. Based on a handful of deaths and scary projections.

If Americans had been this freaked out over Sandy Hook, there wouldn't be a gun left in the US today. All that's standing between us and loss of habeas corpus and martial law right now is a handful of Representatives and Senators.

Now I know everyone is going to attack me for not valuing lives etc., so all I'll say to finish is this: 85% of Fark decries the TSA security theater, and yet the number of Americans directly killed by COVID since the lockdown went into effect is still not one-third the number of people who died on 9/11.

Theater.


Wow.
I've never seen you derp like this before.
So the Chinese government, the Italian government, the Spanish government, the British government, the Australian government and all of those that are following are what, stupid? Want the economy to tank? Doing this for the lulz?
Please answer.

/And bringing guns into this was a great touch.
//Do global warming next!
///and yes, many governments will probably use this for a power grab/surveillance
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So here's a good question for all y'all: where are all the emergencies?

Because I drive to work, stop at the store, drive home, and I'm not seeing it. I see my county rocking along like it ever did.

I want everyone to take a big step back from this and just think about this in your heart of hearts for one second: we shut down our entire country, cut ourselves off, and surrendered all our rights...Because we were told it was for the greater good, based on no evidence. Based on a handful of deaths and scary projections.

If Americans had been this freaked out over Sandy Hook, there wouldn't be a gun left in the US today. All that's standing between us and loss of habeas corpus and martial law right now is a handful of Representatives and Senators.

Now I know everyone is going to attack me for not valuing lives etc., so all I'll say to finish is this: 85% of Fark decries the TSA security theater, and yet the number of Americans directly killed by COVID since the lockdown went into effect is still not one-third the number of people who died on 9/11.

Theater.


This post has been formally declared a federal disaster area.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: < snip shockingly awful derp >

This post has been formally declared a federal disaster area.


Thanks for the response that actually made me laugh!
 
neongoats
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So here's a good question for all y'all: where are all the emergencies?

Because I drive to work, stop at the store, drive home, and I'm not seeing it. I see my county rocking along like it ever did.

I want everyone to take a big step back from this and just think about this in your heart of hearts for one second: we shut down our entire country, cut ourselves off, and surrendered all our rights...Because we were told it was for the greater good, based on no evidence. Based on a handful of deaths and scary projections.

If Americans had been this freaked out over Sandy Hook, there wouldn't be a gun left in the US today. All that's standing between us and loss of habeas corpus and martial law right now is a handful of Representatives and Senators.

Now I know everyone is going to attack me for not valuing lives etc., so all I'll say to finish is this: 85% of Fark decries the TSA security theater, and yet the number of Americans directly killed by COVID since the lockdown went into effect is still not one-third the number of people who died on 9/11.

Theater.


I notice you're not over in the exhausted medical staff thread telling them that they're all lying and this shiat is a big bunch of theater. Jesus farking christ.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think a better term would be "Sacrifice Zone."
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bought everything was fine just a few days ago when he didn't close any of the beaches.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SFSailor: JulieAzel626: < snip shockingly awful derp >

This post has been formally declared a federal disaster area.

Thanks for the response that actually made me laugh!


It sounds like you needed the laugh.    I hope you and yours stay safe.
 
