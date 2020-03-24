 Skip to content
(Billings Gazette)   Remington still has 700K masks - "we kind of overshot the hole on that one"   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
27
    More: Spiffy, Montana, Yellowstone National Park, Broadwater County, Montana, source of the masks, company's founders, state of Montana, Gallatin County, Montana, COVID-19 cases Monday  
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In that case, y'all might want to reach out to Andrew Cuomo since Donnie stiffed his state.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter, I still hate going to the dentist.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Good find subby.

On another note, why can't hospitals sterilize some of the used masks by putting them in heat and ultraviolet light and/or soaking them in some kind of cleaning chemical?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm so old that I remember when dentists wore neither masks nor gloves, and I'm not actually all that old. *shudder*
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm so old that I remember when dentists wore neither masks nor gloves, and I'm not actually all that old. *shudder*


Hell, I'm happy when my dentist wears a condom!
 
khitsicker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Good find subby.

On another note, why can't hospitals sterilize some of the used masks by putting them in heat and ultraviolet light and/or soaking them in some kind of cleaning chemical?


for the same reason the filters have to be so fine to catch microscopic particles the virus is riding on. lots of really tiny places that disinfectant and uv sterilization wont penetrate.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: In that case, y'all might want to reach out to Andrew Cuomo since Donnie stiffed his state.


Why? They probably need them in that area. NY isn't special.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Good find subby.

On another note, why can't hospitals sterilize some of the used masks by putting them in heat and ultraviolet light and/or soaking them in some kind of cleaning chemical?


Because the equipment is disposable and was never meant to be reused, and cannot stand up to repeated cleaning.
 
pdieten
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"One hospital couldn't wait for the shipment and sent an employee to Billings to load the several cartons of masks into a horse trailer."

Things really are a little different in the west, aren't they.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He was our dentist when we lived in Billings. Seemed like a nice guy.

Looks like that was a pretty good assessment.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pdieten: "One hospital couldn't wait for the shipment and sent an employee to Billings to load the several cartons of masks into a horse trailer."

Things really are a little different in the west, aren't they.


They don't call them Montana Moving Vans for nothing. Fairly sure my horses account for less than 50% of my horse trailer's usage.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm so old that I remember when dentists wore neither masks nor gloves, and I'm not actually all that old. *shudder*

Hell, I'm happy when my dentist wears a condom!



I saw that video!

/ Next time arch your back more.
// Yeah that's it, crown me baby, crown me.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fake. The writers down at Minitrue are going to have to do better than that. No real person is actually named Remington Townsend. And what sort of fake name is Montana? Stealing from a Disney show. TskTsk.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I own a sales rep firm. We've dabbled in medical supplies in the past when a buyer has asked us to bird dog a product for them, but what's going on right now with every scammer in the galaxy having masks for sale is straight out of the farkin' cantina scene from Star Wars. Total hive of scum and villainy. Our buyers are using us to vet these losers and I feel like drowning myself in hand sanitizer after almost every call. We have found a couple reputable factories that aren't out to gouge anyone, thankfully.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had a dental appointment a few weeks ago.  My hygienist was having a conversation with me about what was playing on the tv hanging over me.

"They are blowing this all out of proportion.  It isn't as bad as the pig flu or the bird flu.  There are only a few infections in Washington."

"There was one identified in our state.  We aren't testing and have no idea how many people are infected.  It is more wide spread than either of those."

*scrape scrape scrape*

"I'm gong to a wedding in Florida next week."

"You might wa---"

*scrape scrape scrap*

"My thirteen year old keeps making a big deal about this.  He seems to be blowing it out of proportion."

"Well, he's ri--"

*scrape scrape scrape*

"OK, you are all set!"

"Thank you.  Uh..  Good luck with your trip."
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Chuck87: Good find subby.

On another note, why can't hospitals sterilize some of the used masks by putting them in heat and ultraviolet light and/or soaking them in some kind of cleaning chemical?

for the same reason the filters have to be so fine to catch microscopic particles the virus is riding on. lots of really tiny places that disinfectant and uv sterilization wont penetrate.


What about the plastic face shields? Seems like those could be easily cleaned.
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: pdieten: "One hospital couldn't wait for the shipment and sent an employee to Billings to load the several cartons of masks into a horse trailer."

Things really are a little different in the west, aren't they.

They don't call them Montana Moving Vans for nothing. Fairly sure my horses account for less than 50% of my horse trailer's usage.


Saw Hutterires loading up theirs at Costco today with their bulk purchases.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Chuck87: Good find subby.

On another note, why can't hospitals sterilize some of the used masks by putting them in heat and ultraviolet light and/or soaking them in some kind of cleaning chemical?

for the same reason the filters have to be so fine to catch microscopic particles the virus is riding on. lots of really tiny places that disinfectant and uv sterilization wont penetrate.


I have seen a suggestion that this virus is quite heat-sensitive, and that dry heat above 60C would inactivate it without degrading the filters much. It would need more supporting data than "some guy on Twitter" but if it does work it would be easy to improvise some system to treat everyone's mask between shifts.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: hubiestubert: In that case, y'all might want to reach out to Andrew Cuomo since Donnie stiffed his state.

Why? They probably need them in that area. NY isn't special.


Electoral college rules: their lungs are worth more than NY lungs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did you happen to also order a shipping container of nitrous oxide cylinders?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: BlazeTrailer: The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm so old that I remember when dentists wore neither masks nor gloves, and I'm not actually all that old. *shudder*

Hell, I'm happy when my dentist wears a condom!


I saw that video!

/ Next time arch your back more.
// Yeah that's it, crown me baby, crown me.


user name checks out..
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: BlazeTrailer: The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm so old that I remember when dentists wore neither masks nor gloves, and I'm not actually all that old. *shudder*

Hell, I'm happy when my dentist wears a condom!


I saw that video!

/ Next time arch your back more.
// Yeah that's it, crown me baby, crown me.


"Root canal"
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm so old that I remember when dentists wore neither masks nor gloves, and I'm not actually all that old. *shudder*


Yeah, do you remember that dentist who gave HIV to a number of his patients?
 
wax_on
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The owner of the company my wife works for, Zenni Optical, panic bought about 700k masks from China when the outbreak was starting there. Now they're donating them to hospitals around the country. They put a web form up a few days ago and I think they're mostly gone now.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Fake. The writers down at Minitrue are going to have to do better than that. No real person is actually named Remington Townsend. And what sort of fake name is Montana? Stealing from a Disney show. TskTsk.


I once heard a Brit say that Wyoming sounds more like a verb than a state name and ask "How does one 'Wyom?'"
 
