(Yahoo)   Dr. Fauci, paging Dr. Fauci
27
    Facepalm, Infectious disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Disease, Infection, notable example, President Donald Trump, infectious disease expert, Donald Trump  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ruh roh
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He ded yo.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THERE HE IS. I can take a breath now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dr. Fine, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Fine.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: [Fark user image 850x329]


Stalin was a Democrat.
 
Invincible
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"He doesn't not agree." My brain naturally filtered this as an obvious typo. But it isn't, he really said this.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The White House announced Dr. Fauci has been removed from his post and will be permanently replaced by Dr. Lysenko.
 
Ecliptic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Begoggle: Barfmaker: [Fark user image 850x329]

Stalin was a Democrat.

And Hitler was a Republican. What's your point?
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"He's a good man. I like Dr. Fauci," Trump said. "He's not here because we weren't discussing" issues that he is best at addressing, the president said.

Issues like how to handle a farking pandemic? I'm pretty sure that's not true.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's probably busy hoarding ventilators.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pack them churches Easter Sunday. At least Trump went with more then the original 15 day death spread That gives us about an additional week.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The perfect tag applied, I might say..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
portnoyd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The White House announced Dr. Fauci has been removed from his post and will be permanently replaced by Dr. Lysenko.


I read that as Dr Matthew Lesko and honestly at this point, it wouldn't surprise me if that happened.

/freeeeeeee
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ecliptic: Begoggle: Barfmaker: [Fark user image 850x329]

Stalin was a Democrat.

And Hitler was a Republican. What's your point?


Saddam Hussein was a Whig.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: THERE HE IS. I can take a breath now.

[Fark user image 425x372]


Yep, he was certainly there and TFA is really a non-story made to get clicks.

Gotta say it makes me chuckle every time i see him touch his face.  this was from tonight's ~5ish press conference.

scontent.fatl1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size


scontent.fatl1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: darkhorse23: THERE HE IS. I can take a breath now.

[Fark user image 425x372]

Yep, he was certainly there and TFA is really a non-story made to get clicks.

Gotta say it makes me chuckle every time i see him touch his face.  this was from tonight's ~5ish press conference.

[scontent.fatl1-2.fna.fbcdn.net image 358x418]

[scontent.fatl1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 362x389]


You, uh, understand that just touching your face doesn't by itself cause any particular problems, right?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: darkhorse23: THERE HE IS. I can take a breath now.

[Fark user image 425x372]

Yep, he was certainly there and TFA is really a non-story made to get clicks.

Gotta say it makes me chuckle every time i see him touch his face.  this was from tonight's ~5ish press conference.

[scontent.fatl1-2.fna.fbcdn.net image 358x418]

[scontent.fatl1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 362x389]


That's the look of a man who is desperately biting his tongue.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tiny Tony? Grouchy Fauci?

/Via con Dios, amigo
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stolen from another Farker
Fark user imageView Full Size


Because it's good advice.
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry there were meant to be 2 images there

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The White House announced Dr. Fauci has been removed from his post and will be permanently replaced by Dr. Lysenko.


I was going to say Dr. Rivera.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dammitbobby
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gojirast: Super Chronic: The White House announced Dr. Fauci has been removed from his post and will be permanently replaced by Dr. Lysenko.

I was going to say Dr. Rivera.

[Fark user image image 850x480]


"Hi, Dr. Nick!"
 
Bondith
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Ecliptic: Begoggle: Barfmaker: [Fark user image 850x329]

Stalin was a Democrat.

And Hitler was a Republican. What's your point?

Saddam Hussein was a Whig.


Idi Amin was a Bull Moose.
 
King Something
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bondith: Chemlight Battery: Ecliptic: Begoggle: Barfmaker: [Fark user image 850x329]

Stalin was a Democrat.

And Hitler was a Republican. What's your point?

Saddam Hussein was a Whig.

Idi Amin was a Bull Moose.


King Zog was a.... um....

....

....

....

....a member of whatever political party ran Monica Moorehead in 2000.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

