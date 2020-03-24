 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   Why are people still going on cruises   (bloomberg.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thats next level dumbassery. For everyone involved, including the crew
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stupid people gonna stupid.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let'em Crash
Youtube ESzxGYDkwG8
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homo spaiens are a stupid, panicky species.
 
K3rberos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're probably practically giving away tickets.  How could you pass up a deal like that?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many of them secretly hope they get quarantined on the ship, which would delay their arrival back to their normal/boring lives.

/Cruises aren't my thing.
//Was supposed to have a big trip in May.
///99% chance I will cancel it.
////Can do it up until the end of April.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they're all stooped moronic idiot Drumph supporters.
He said everything is under control, so I'll believe him.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could ask this question years ago when we were already getting boats quarantined at the dock due to outbreaks of stuff not as lethal as Carona.

This SHOULD be the nail in the coffin for a dying industry but people just KEEP ON KEEPING ON.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Because they're all stooped moronic idiot Drumph supporters.
He said everything is under control, so I'll believe him.



Drink!
 
nytmare
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I bought these tickets 6 months ago, they're not refundable, and I'll be damned if I'm going to let them go to waste.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Before they can dock at the end of their cruise, make them sit offshore for 40 days. This was the original quarantine protocol from the days of the Black Death.
No one gets sick in 40 days, they get to dock.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Got a cruise brochure in the mail today. It did give me a good laugh before I tossed it in the recycling bin.

But seriously, why? Why would you go on a cruise? I mean, even if you don't die from coronavirus, being quarantined in a tiny cabin for days is not a fun vacation.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Why did anyone ever go on cruises in the first place?
 
godxam
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

nytmare: I bought these tickets 6 months ago, they're not refundable, and I'll be damned if I'm going to let them go to waste.


yeah, that thinking, and playing the odds.

But really, odds are someone on the ship is going to get ill, and you would end up in quarantine in your room the whole trip.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

K3rberos: They're probably practically giving away tickets.  How could you pass up a deal like that?


Or not offering refunds or reschedules? I honestly don't know but people get crazy if they think they're wasting money. They'll take the cruise just to spite the cruise line for not offering refunds.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who goes?  Fox news viewers
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
News flash!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They're virus aficionados?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cruise lines are known for non refundable packages. They get their money up front and that can't be canceled easily for days or weeks before sailing; there has to be a shut down of ports, medical emergency etc. Other wise it's "welcome aboard'.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll tell you why:

People are still offering them.

Or at least they were, whenever that one left port.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People still believe in all-protective bubbles.

And they might be right if they never touch land, contact any other ships except by radio and radar, and are completely air-tight bubbles where everybody who enters the bubble is tested and virus-free a couple of weeks before the trip and quarantined on board immediately at the first sign of contagious disease.

It is doubtful if cruise ships are that safe and secure, that well vetted and guarded. But so long as the virus is fairly rare or only recovered people with antibodies go on cruises, this might work better than say, tourism that brings you into contact with non-passengers and crew members.
 
ghost_who_walks [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nytmare: I bought these tickets 6 months ago, they're not refundable, and I'll be damned if I'm going to let them go to waste.


Spent Cost fallacy at play. With a little bit of I Can't Happen To Me/Surely They Would Have Cancelled It If It Was That Bad in there as well.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


So...not this ship's first time at the rodeo:
On 24 June 2018, the  U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 73 people became ill on Zaandam due to an outbreak of norovirus. The ship was on a voyage from Seattle, Washington to Alaska at the time.

As for the current pandemic
In March Zaandam became stranded off the coast of Chile after being denied entry to ports since 14 March. Of the 1,829 people (1,243 passengers, 586 crew) aboard, 13 passengers and 29 crew members have fallen ill with "flu-like symptoms."As of 24 March, the vessel was sailing for Port Everglades, Florida hoping to dock on 30 March. The total of sick persons aboard had risen to 77 as of 24 March.
 
petec
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I wonder how many of them secretly hope they get quarantined on the ship, which would delay their arrival back to their normal/boring lives.

/Cruises aren't my thing.
//Was supposed to have a big trip in May.
///99% chance I will cancel it.
////Can do it up until the end of April.


I was supposed to be in St Thomas this week, on a sailboat with 5 people, and we cancelled. A week ago I was thinking it's not going to get that bad, and if I have to lock down, why not St Thomas?
/glad we didn't go
//still sucks
///it snowed yesterday
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who's going to bail out cruise lines? Nobody. But there will be plenty of need for prison hulks and hospital ships I imagine after the current "war" is turned around and being "won".
 
dbaggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Why did anyone ever go on cruises in the first place?


Cruises were fun.  you eat well, go to bed at night after dance club or casino, wake up in a new town.  Some superficial travel, some superficial socializing.  I liked the ports of call.  We had fun on them and sometimes the prices were great.

Now, they'll need to rethink the industry.
 
whidbey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cruises attract the lowest common dumberators.
 
db2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ready the torpedoes.
 
orbister
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because being cooped up in closely packed small apartments has worked so well in Northern Italy?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: SloppyFrenchKisser: Because they're all stooped moronic idiot Drumph supporters.
He said everything is under control, so I'll believe him.


Drink!


Oh, I'm drinking.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ships are such hotspots for contagion.  Partly it is the density.  To maximize profits the interpersonal space is minimized.   There is just no way to practice physical distancing at the appropriate level on a ship with the current economics.

but no bailout for them.  They are not a Trump hotel, or a business that brings customers to a Trump hotel, and no allies in the current cabinet.
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I wonder how many of them secretly hope they get quarantined on the ship, which would delay their arrival back to their normal/boring lives.

/Cruises aren't my thing.
//Was supposed to have a big trip in May.
///99% chance I will cancel it.
////Can do it up until the end of April.


So at the end of April you expect a travel company to have any money left to refund you.

/That's a bold move Cotton...
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I suppose "guests" and "staterooms" certainly sounds more elegant than "passengers" and cabins".

And a crew of 586 for 1,243 guests? How does the cruise stay afloat profitable?
 
groupthink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The view is 360 degrees of absolutely nothing.

Former Navy vet.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Better still, why are companies still running cruises??
 
dbaggins
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: I suppose "guests" and "staterooms" certainly sounds more elegant than "passengers" and cabins".

And a crew of 586 for 1,243 guests? How does the cruise stay afloat profitable?


Those crew are barely paid.    International waters and loose ship registration rules.  Those crew have almost no rights and make pennies.  In their home countries the income is still appreciable.
 
keldaria [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dbaggins: nytmare: I bought these tickets 6 months ago, they're not refundable, and I'll be damned if I'm going to let them go to waste.

yeah, that thinking, and playing the odds.

But really, odds are someone on the ship is going to get ill, and you would end up in quarantine in your room the whole trip.


This.

If it was just about worrying about me getting sick, I might be tempted to travel and risk it by acting like a hypochondriac while I take the trip. But the risk of being quarantined in your room because someone on your ship got sick is way way too high to consider cruises at this time. Even considering other potential trips, I wouldn't want to risk catching Covid-19 and then being that guy on the plane home at the end.

At the end of the day it's not just about you staying healthy it's about everyone potentially around you too. That for me is where it just becomes too risky. Not just that I might get sick, but that I might unknowingly and unconsciously get others sick. So I'm planting my ass right here at home until this thing blows over. After it does though, I'll probably be looking to grab a cheap flight somewhere while everyone else is still shell shocked.
 
dbeshear
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nytmare: I bought these tickets 6 months ago, they're not refundable, and I'll be damned if I'm going to let them go to waste.


... EVEN IF IT KILLS ME!

FIFY
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NEVER will I ever go on a cruise. Those things are floating plague ships. If someone is crazy enough to chance going on a cruise then I say let Darwin take his course.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Because some people are farking morons.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Get on a cruise ship now and you bloody well stay there until it is proven disease free.

Of course someone will come down with corona virus, which means nearly everyone will get it. So you can stay on board until you are either over the virus, or dead.

Put that in the small print of the ticket agreement.
 
petec
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: I suppose "guests" and "staterooms" certainly sounds more elegant than "passengers" and cabins".

And a crew of 586 for 1,243 guests? How does the cruise stay afloat profitable?


You think paying pax get small cabins?
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I wonder how many of them secretly hope they get quarantined on the ship, which would delay their arrival back to their normal/boring lives.

/Cruises aren't my thing.
//Was supposed to have a big trip in May.
///99% chance I will cancel it.
////Can do it up until the end of April.


I'm trying to imagine the 1% scenario playing in your head.

"Oh snap, Trump was right! Vaxxed and ready to go!"
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I need to go down the marina and steal a large house boat that some rich schmuck hasn't had time to board in 6 months.   Stock that son of a biatch up with as much food and fuel as it can carry and float away.

/ Not really, but it certainly seems safer than interacting with humans
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People paid thousands of dollars to go on a cruise, a year in advance and didn't buy cancellation insurance, or their insurance wouldn't accept COVID-19 as an excuse.

So, they do what others said above and hope for the best, or believe that it won't happen to them.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dbaggins: The Dog Ate My Homework: Why did anyone ever go on cruises in the first place?

Cruises were fun.  you eat well, go to bed at night after dance club or casino, wake up in a new town.  Some superficial travel, some superficial socializing.  I liked the ports of call.  We had fun on them and sometimes the prices were great.

Now, they'll need to rethink the industry.


Cruise lines survived two world wars and Spanish flu.
 
petec
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I need to go down the marina and steal a large house boat that some rich schmuck hasn't had time to board in 6 months.   Stock that son of a biatch up with as much food and fuel as it can carry and float away.

/ Not really, but it certainly seems safer than interacting with humans


username checks out
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We had a co-worker go on a cruise about two weeks ago because they offered her $200/person off the total cost.  (The other option was a no-cost transfer to a later cruise)  She decided that was enough incentive

She wasn't happy when the rest of the department asked that she work from home when she got back
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: We had a co-worker go on a cruise about two weeks ago because they offered her $200/person off the total cost.  (The other option was a no-cost transfer to a later cruise)  She decided that was enough incentive

She wasn't happy when the rest of the department asked that she work from home when she got back


Pretty much every ship is going to have someone with COVID-19 symptoms.  Which means every ship will be a floating quarantine in your cabin.  Only the highest paying folks will have a balcony.  Most will not even have a port window.     They might as well usher you on to the ship into your room and seal it from the outside until the cruise is over.  There is no activity on a ship where appropriate physical distancing can be accomplished.  So, lockdown in you cabin is the good outcome.
 
