(CBS News)   Spring-Breaker apologizes for comments about Coronavirus that made him a meme   (cbsnews.com) divider line
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a little douche
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, son.  Now that's an apology.  I'm impressed

capt_sensible: Still a little douche


Everybody does douchey stuff.  I give credit to him for stepping up the way he did.  It's refreshing to read a real apology and a plan to do better rather than the "sorry not sorry" we've become accustomed to hearing.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Damn, son.  Now that's an apology.  I'm impressed

capt_sensible: Still a little douche

Everybody does douchey stuff.  I give credit to him for stepping up the way he did.  It's refreshing to read a real apology and a plan to do better rather than the "sorry not sorry" we've become accustomed to hearing.


I was fully expecting the whole 'sorry you're offended', honestly. There's hope for this one.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let's hope his corrected perspective is contagious.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's.... A real apology? Nice. Good job meme boy.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On the one hand, it sounds like someone else wrote this for him, like a lawyer or a parent.

On the other hand, you know this kid got his ass kicked when he got home.  And whether or not he or someone else wrote this really doesn't matter.  He probably got the point and hopefully other people will take this as a warning.

If I met 20-something me I would beat the shiat out of him too.  Good on him.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm glad social media wasn't a thing when I was in college.  I was a drunk ass 4 nights a week.  I'd be apologizing for stuff to this day.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's a level of stupidity which, even at that age, is unforgivable.

He didn't reach that level. Good on him for apologizing and apparently learning a bit.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So you're saying you DON'T want to go to the Jose Cuervo island until you die or become immune to the virus?
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

His father wasn't too bright either.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I give him credit for saying "I apologize for my insensitive comment" and not the faux apology "I am sorry people took offense to my comments"
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good on you, kid. Seriously.
 
Juc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Too late!
Youtube GSB8p9OlZ5g
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I came in here expecting to roast him mercilessly for being an unmitigated douche, but that actually has the sound of a real apology to it.
 
Ant
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those people are smrt
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
admitting you have a problem is always the first step.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn.  That was a pretty good apology.

So, I guess I'll find another thread or something.
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: There's a level of stupidity which, even at that age, is unforgivable.

He didn't reach that level. Good on him for apologizing and apparently learning a bit.


I don't know, the collective IQ of all of those shown on that video probably doesn't reach room temperature.
 
Abox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It wasn't so much what he said but what a deeb poster boy he looked saying it.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Way to go and show your weakness kid. No way you are going to be successful in life. You had everything going for you, and now you will probably receive only about six MAGA / KAG hats in the mail. And those will be from the people who don't know how to read and didn't know what those little letters spelled.
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
An actual apology?  Good for him.  Quite a few of our high-profile folks could learn a farking lesson from this kid.

/said some stupid shiat when I was that age
//thank goodness we didn't have ubiquitous recording devices everywhere
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I'm glad social media wasn't a thing when I was in college.  I was a drunk ass 4 nights a week.  I'd be apologizing for stuff to this day.


Earl?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: Still a little douche


If you adjust for the fact that he is 19 years (a baseline 19 year old starts off at 'massengill' on the douche factor, just by default), he is actually pretty self aware  A better apology, or at least acknowledgement of insensitivity, than we have ever seen from trump.
 
Lorax
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That was an incredibly well-written and sincere apology that his parents wrote for him. Hopefully, he may internalize at least some of it.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: capt_sensible: Still a little douche

If you adjust for the fact that he is 19 years (a baseline 19 year old starts off at 'massengill' on the douche factor, just by default), he is actually pretty self aware  A better apology, or at least acknowledgement of insensitivity, than we have ever seen from trump.


Oh, c'mon, you know his mom wrote it.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
not bad, kid.
brady sluder is a tough starting point to recover from.
 
Cormee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good for him, sounds sincere.

Also, why the fark do news articles that contain embedded social media posts, repeat the entire farking post, verbatim
 
mottsnil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Damn, son.  Now that's an apology.  I'm impressed

capt_sensible: Still a little douche

Everybody does douchey stuff.  I give credit to him for stepping up the way he did.  It's refreshing to read a real apology and a plan to do better rather than the "sorry not sorry" we've become accustomed to hearing.


Absolutely. Regret I could only smart this once.
 
KamikazeCraig
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: Still a little douche


Everyone was a little douche at some point at that age. Kudos to you for holding on to that quality to this day!

/judgmental hypocrisy for the win!
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I blew all my lottery winnings on hookers and blow and now I realize that was stupid and now I want to invest the winnings instead.  I'm sorry.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: Still a little douche


Pretty much.

You have to get farked pretty hard by the big black dildo of stupidity to look scientific fact in the eye and say "Nah, fark all that".
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Too late. douchebro

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Apology accepted.

/not bad
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cormee: Good for him, sounds sincere.

Also, why the fark do news articles that contain embedded social media posts, repeat the entire farking post, verbatim


I think I can answer this. It's for visually impaired people who use screen reader apps. Those apps can't read text off a screen grab, so a lot of folks try to add text descriptions to images. Sometimes that results in double the text.
 
