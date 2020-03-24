 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Welcome aboard flight 183 to Springfield. Please take a moment to look to your right and to your left and get acquainted with your fellow future hospital patients
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why are people still flying? FFS people.. vector points.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Every last one of them is a walking bio terror weapon and should be treated like they are.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe you need to get home, or get to a person in danger, but that still seems like an awful lot of people flying.

airplane and airports are not places where you can manage physical distancing requirements.   San Jose airport had a bunch of TSA agents test positive.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sno man: Why are people still flying? FFS people.. vector points.


Because most Americans never mentally mature past the point of bratty preteen.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If this were a disease that you could catch by this kind of behavior but not spread otherwise, I'd be all for these people to deal with the risk to their own safety. Unfortunately, this is as contagious, if not more contagious, than the common cold, so whatever they catch on the plane is going to spread far and wide, and given the high mortality rate of the disease, they're making the decision to raise the risk to everyone.

Flights should be grounded. That's it. If you need to travel, take a car, and camp in it rather than stay at a hotel. Don't put anyone else at risk, and don't put yourself at risk while you're at it.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is stupid, the airports should be shut down right now.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just wash your hands five time a day and you're golden. Keep flying and buy airline stocks. Your 401k will be up 80% by November.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
CSB.  My CNN addicted boss flew to the UK and back to prove to ??? that all of this was a hoax conjured up by Republicans to get a second term for Trump.  Two weeks  later and the left wing nutter is still clinging to that.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm surprised gas stations don't have an attendant out there wiping down pump screens and handles after every customer.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If we are asking bars and restaurants and theaters to close, then we need to wind down air travel.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Springfield Springfield (Let's Go Crazy, Broadway Style)
Youtube PshxGXH0xRc
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Flights are INSANELY cheap. I wasn't thinking about them, but saw a meme about how low they are and I looked I could fly from JFK to LAX for $70 as of last night.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some folks just don't have a choice.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If this were a disease that you could catch by this kind of behavior but not spread otherwise, I'd be all for these people to deal with the risk to their own safety. Unfortunately, this is as contagious, if not more contagious, than the common cold, so whatever they catch on the plane is going to spread far and wide, and given the high mortality rate of the disease, they're making the decision to raise the risk to everyone.

Flights should be grounded. That's it. If you need to travel, take a car, and camp in it rather than stay at a hotel. Don't put anyone else at risk, and don't put yourself at risk while you're at it.


Sorry Timmy. We found a donor kidney in Pittsburgh but all flights were cancelled. It should still be good after sitting in a car for 42 hours. Maybe with some onions.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: We Ate the Necco Wafers: If this were a disease that you could catch by this kind of behavior but not spread otherwise, I'd be all for these people to deal with the risk to their own safety. Unfortunately, this is as contagious, if not more contagious, than the common cold, so whatever they catch on the plane is going to spread far and wide, and given the high mortality rate of the disease, they're making the decision to raise the risk to everyone.

Flights should be grounded. That's it. If you need to travel, take a car, and camp in it rather than stay at a hotel. Don't put anyone else at risk, and don't put yourself at risk while you're at it.

Sorry Timmy. We found a donor kidney in Pittsburgh but all flights were cancelled. It should still be good after sitting in a car for 42 hours. Maybe with some onions.


Is Timmy's life worth the deaths of hundreds?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm only flying to Brockton, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: CSB.  My CNN addicted boss flew to the UK and back to prove to ??? that all of this was a hoax conjured up by Republicans to get a second term for Trump.  Two weeks  later and the left wing nutter is still clinging to that.


Whoever funny'd this should feel bad. Making fun of the slow kid is not cool
 
groupthink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I finally agree with Trump. Churches should be packed on Easter. Make sure to bring grandma and grandpa along with you.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: We Ate the Necco Wafers: If this were a disease that you could catch by this kind of behavior but not spread otherwise, I'd be all for these people to deal with the risk to their own safety. Unfortunately, this is as contagious, if not more contagious, than the common cold, so whatever they catch on the plane is going to spread far and wide, and given the high mortality rate of the disease, they're making the decision to raise the risk to everyone.

Flights should be grounded. That's it. If you need to travel, take a car, and camp in it rather than stay at a hotel. Don't put anyone else at risk, and don't put yourself at risk while you're at it.

Sorry Timmy. We found a donor kidney in Pittsburgh but all flights were cancelled. It should still be good after sitting in a car for 42 hours. Maybe with some onions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: We Ate the Necco Wafers: If this were a disease that you could catch by this kind of behavior but not spread otherwise, I'd be all for these people to deal with the risk to their own safety. Unfortunately, this is as contagious, if not more contagious, than the common cold, so whatever they catch on the plane is going to spread far and wide, and given the high mortality rate of the disease, they're making the decision to raise the risk to everyone.

Flights should be grounded. That's it. If you need to travel, take a car, and camp in it rather than stay at a hotel. Don't put anyone else at risk, and don't put yourself at risk while you're at it.

Sorry Timmy. We found a donor kidney in Pittsburgh but all flights were cancelled. It should still be good after sitting in a car for 42 hours. Maybe with some onions.


Pretty sure we could ban commercial flights, but leave medical flights going, police helicopters, Coast Guard, etc.

/thought we were shutting down domestic air travel soon anyway?  coulda sworn I just read something about it
//found out my Bermuda sail is definitely off :(
///First World problem
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No flight into any Springfield is numbered 183.
 
henryhill
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Sean VasDeferens: CSB.  My CNN addicted boss flew to the UK and back to prove to ??? that all of this was a hoax conjured up by Republicans to get a second term for Trump.  Two weeks  later and the left wing nutter is still clinging to that.

Whoever funny'd this should feel bad. Making fun of the slow kid is not cool


What if the slow kid is slow by choice?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: I'm only flying to Brockton, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook


I'm headed to Dublin, Dundee and Humberside.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
55% of Americans approve of Trump's response to the Coronavirus. I guarantee another 5%-10% either don't care or think this is being blown out of proportion.
If the world doesn't end by Sunday, you will see business owners defying state mandates and attempting to reopen. People want their money.
Hell, my dental patients give me sarcastic "What? Are you afraid of the Coronavirus or something?" response when we call to reschedule them. And we're mandated to close until May 8th.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PunGent: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: We Ate the Necco Wafers: If this were a disease that you could catch by this kind of behavior but not spread otherwise, I'd be all for these people to deal with the risk to their own safety. Unfortunately, this is as contagious, if not more contagious, than the common cold, so whatever they catch on the plane is going to spread far and wide, and given the high mortality rate of the disease, they're making the decision to raise the risk to everyone.

Flights should be grounded. That's it. If you need to travel, take a car, and camp in it rather than stay at a hotel. Don't put anyone else at risk, and don't put yourself at risk while you're at it.

Sorry Timmy. We found a donor kidney in Pittsburgh but all flights were cancelled. It should still be good after sitting in a car for 42 hours. Maybe with some onions.

Pretty sure we could ban commercial flights, but leave medical flights going, police helicopters, Coast Guard, etc.

/thought we were shutting down domestic air travel soon anyway?  coulda sworn I just read something about it
//found out my Bermuda sail is definitely off :(
///First World problem


I think about half of transported organs use commercial flights.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: We Ate the Necco Wafers: If this were a disease that you could catch by this kind of behavior but not spread otherwise, I'd be all for these people to deal with the risk to their own safety. Unfortunately, this is as contagious, if not more contagious, than the common cold, so whatever they catch on the plane is going to spread far and wide, and given the high mortality rate of the disease, they're making the decision to raise the risk to everyone.

Flights should be grounded. That's it. If you need to travel, take a car, and camp in it rather than stay at a hotel. Don't put anyone else at risk, and don't put yourself at risk while you're at it.

Sorry Timmy. We found a donor kidney in Pittsburgh but all flights were cancelled. It should still be good after sitting in a car for 42 hours. Maybe with some onions.

Is Timmy's life worth the deaths of hundreds?


Depends on how good he does in Tampa.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PunGent: /thought we were shutting down domestic air travel soon anyway?  coulda sworn I just read something about it


The Airlines are rapidly doing so of their own accord. They're losing money hand over fist moving mostly empty aircraft around - doubly so since the more lucrative international market is all but gone now.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: PunGent: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: We Ate the Necco Wafers: If this were a disease that you could catch by this kind of behavior but not spread otherwise, I'd be all for these people to deal with the risk to their own safety. Unfortunately, this is as contagious, if not more contagious, than the common cold, so whatever they catch on the plane is going to spread far and wide, and given the high mortality rate of the disease, they're making the decision to raise the risk to everyone.

Flights should be grounded. That's it. If you need to travel, take a car, and camp in it rather than stay at a hotel. Don't put anyone else at risk, and don't put yourself at risk while you're at it.

Sorry Timmy. We found a donor kidney in Pittsburgh but all flights were cancelled. It should still be good after sitting in a car for 42 hours. Maybe with some onions.

Pretty sure we could ban commercial flights, but leave medical flights going, police helicopters, Coast Guard, etc.

/thought we were shutting down domestic air travel soon anyway?  coulda sworn I just read something about it
//found out my Bermuda sail is definitely off :(
///First World problem

I think about half of transported organs use commercial flights.


It's whatever gets it there fastest. If that's a commercial flight, that's what they use.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuffy: Some folks just don't have a choice.


What did people do before airplanes?  If they didn't have a choice did they just suddenly rise up into the air and fly at 500 mph?  Or quantum tunnel to their destination?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: stuffy: Some folks just don't have a choice.

What did people do before airplanes?  If they didn't have a choice did they just suddenly rise up into the air and fly at 500 mph?  Or quantum tunnel to their destination?


Duh, helicopters dude.  Didn't you read Brave New World?   It was written like 100 years ago bro.  Everyone had their own.
 
trialpha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: CSB.  My CNN addicted boss flew to the UK and back to prove to ??? that all of this was a hoax conjured up by Republicans to get a second term for Trump.  Two weeks  later and the left wing nutter is still clinging to that.


Kind of weird, since the Republicans believe it's all a Democratic hoax.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: stuffy: Some folks just don't have a choice.

What did people do before airplanes?  If they didn't have a choice did they just suddenly rise up into the air and fly at 500 mph?  Or quantum tunnel to their destination?


They could be like my father and stuck in New Zealand trying to get home for the last 2 weeks. Thousands trying to get home few flights not going through countries not on a travel ban. He's been there 6 weeks now trying to get home for 2 supposed to be finally flying out today. Then to LAX then he needs to get across the country.
 
vgss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
middlewaytao
sno man: Why are people still flying? FFS people.. vector points.

Because most Americans never mentally mature past the point of bratty preteen.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Weeeeeeee!
 
fark account name
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuffy: Some folks just don't have a choice.


Flying home because your University closed.
Flying back to be with family.
etc.
etc.
There are real reasons to fly.  And at least according to the CDC, there's no special risk.

Because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes, most viruses and other germs do not spread easily. Although the risk of infection on an airplane is low, try to avoid contact with sick passengers and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
For more information: Exposure Risk During Travel
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: AmbassadorBooze: stuffy: Some folks just don't have a choice.

What did people do before airplanes?  If they didn't have a choice did they just suddenly rise up into the air and fly at 500 mph?  Or quantum tunnel to their destination?

They could be like my father and stuck in New Zealand trying to get home for the last 2 weeks. Thousands trying to get home few flights not going through countries not on a travel ban. He's been there 6 weeks now trying to get home for 2 supposed to be finally flying out today. Then to LAX then he needs to get across the country.


So why doesn't he quantum tunnel?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Flights should be grounded. That's it. If you need to travel, take a car, and camp in it rather than stay at a hotel. Don't put anyone else at risk, and don't put yourself at risk while you're at it.

Sorry Timmy. We found a donor kidney in Pittsburgh but all flights were cancelled. It should still be good after sitting in a car for 42 hours. Maybe with some onions.


I have this wild idea where organs or even really any package could be flown in aircraft without passengers. To convey it's nation-wide coverage, we could call the service United Express or Federal Parcel Service.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Just wash your hands five time a day and you're golden. Keep flying and buy airline stocks. Your 401k will be up 80% by November.


You can't be serious.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: CSB.  My CNN addicted boss flew to the UK and back to prove to ??? that all of this was a hoax conjured up by Republicans to get a second term for Trump.  Two weeks  later and the left wing nutter is still clinging to that.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's almost like 0.1% of the population have an actual need to travel somewhere. Mostly home, since half the country shut down over a 1 week period, and not everyone was in their living room when that happened...

/ Lets gloss over the 90% reduction in air travel over the past three weeks, and harass the last 10% that need to fly.
// "Lulz, go be home somewhere else, Vector."
/// "We're trying, dammit!"
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm surprised gas stations don't have an attendant out there wiping down pump screens and handles after every customer.


Is it New Jersey that still won't allow you pumping your own gas?   This is the one time that might be useful.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: We Ate the Necco Wafers: If this were a disease that you could catch by this kind of behavior but not spread otherwise, I'd be all for these people to deal with the risk to their own safety. Unfortunately, this is as contagious, if not more contagious, than the common cold, so whatever they catch on the plane is going to spread far and wide, and given the high mortality rate of the disease, they're making the decision to raise the risk to everyone.

Flights should be grounded. That's it. If you need to travel, take a car, and camp in it rather than stay at a hotel. Don't put anyone else at risk, and don't put yourself at risk while you're at it.

Sorry Timmy. We found a donor kidney in Pittsburgh but all flights were cancelled. It should still be good after sitting in a car for 42 hours. Maybe with some onions.


Smaller plane for the courtier only?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: We Ate the Necco Wafers: If this were a disease that you could catch by this kind of behavior but not spread otherwise, I'd be all for these people to deal with the risk to their own safety. Unfortunately, this is as contagious, if not more contagious, than the common cold, so whatever they catch on the plane is going to spread far and wide, and given the high mortality rate of the disease, they're making the decision to raise the risk to everyone.

Flights should be grounded. That's it. If you need to travel, take a car, and camp in it rather than stay at a hotel. Don't put anyone else at risk, and don't put yourself at risk while you're at it.

Sorry Timmy. We found a donor kidney in Pittsburgh but all flights were cancelled. It should still be good after sitting in a car for 42 hours. Maybe with some onions.

Smaller plane for the courtier only?


*courier.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fark account name: Flying home because your University closed.


Flying back because Falwell's Liberty U is back open.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LouisZepher: Smaller plane for the courtier only?


Aisle seat, if you please, m'lady.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marshmallow Jones: AmbassadorBooze: stuffy: Some folks just don't have a choice.

What did people do before airplanes?  If they didn't have a choice did they just suddenly rise up into the air and fly at 500 mph?  Or quantum tunnel to their destination?

Duh, helicopters dude.  Didn't you read Brave New World?   It was written like 100 years ago bro.  Everyone had their own.


If this were brave new world, you'd be an Omega.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AquaTatanka: SurelyShirley: Just wash your hands five time a day and you're golden. Keep flying and buy airline stocks. Your 401k will be up 80% by November.

You can't be serious.


probably just Shirley
 
