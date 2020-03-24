 Skip to content
(My San Antonio)   Some religious communities are doing baptisms via Zoom. Much safer than the circumcisions taking place on Snapchat   (mysanantonio.com) divider line
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Snipchat?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid's head keeps bleeding from smashing it on the phone.  I think I'm doing it wrong.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Snipchat?


Brisbook.
 
12349876
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The L Ron Hubbard "ceremonies" are on Chaturbate.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GardenWeasel: Snipchat?

Brisbook.


TipTok?
 
NickBob78
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I teach for an IBEW  electrical training center. We started using Zoom to teach our apprentices this week.  It works well. I still don't know how we will deal with the hands on stuff but we can knock out a lot of academic learning for now.  Interesting times for sure.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

12349876: The L Ron Hubbard "ceremonies" are on Chaturbate.


Hay i tried the detox, back in the 90s. So flim flam?
 
PirateKing
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's the Omegle confessional that has me a bit concerned.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I am sure I got baptized on PeopleLink...
 
realmolo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GardenWeasel: Snipchat?

Brisbook.

TipTok?


Foresquare?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NickBob78: I teach for an IBEW  electrical training center. We started using Zoom to teach our apprentices this week.  It works well. I still don't know how we will deal with the hands on stuff but we can knock out a lot of academic learning for now.  Interesting times for sure.


There are ways

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Lesson one, checking the main is shutoff
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

realmolo: cloudofdust: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GardenWeasel: Snipchat?

Brisbook.

TipTok?

Foresquare?


MohelSpace?
 
