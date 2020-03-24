 Skip to content
(Fark)   Coronavirus just trademarked its name and needs good ideas for marketing: Official logo, slogan, catchphrase, product placements, spokesperson, other official merch: Toys, videogames, bumper stickers, sponsorships, the works. Let's get busy   (fark.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
COVID-19  Six feet away or six feet under.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Coronavirus. It'll take your breath away
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Coronavirus. Unless you're rich, you'll never know what hit you
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Made this the other day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
I'm not proud of this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkJohnson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Spokesdudes, Toretto and Holo-Brian

Fark user imageView Full Size

Slogan: "It's about having any virus you want, as long as it's Corona"
 
