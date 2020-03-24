 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SB Nation)   We're the FBI and we just want to help you stay fit and healthy and under surveillance. You got a problem with that fat citizen?   (sbnation.com) divider line
21
    More: Creepy, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI Physical Fitness Test app, Personal trainers, FBI website, daily physical fitness, full FBI Physical Fitness Test, device's accelerometer, fine print  
•       •       •

1067 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2020 at 7:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No thanks, I already have an app called
天花板和尚看着你手淫

So, I'm good.
Or so 约翰·杜 tells me.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These jeans do NOT make my ass look big!

/Do they?
 
RogermcAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to every app ever.  Odd that people don't have a problem when it is the Chinese government.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why people are cool with giving every other corporation the same access and information and that it's somehow worse when the government does it.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: These jeans do NOT make my ass look big!

/Do they?


Username checks out.  Mostly.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DubtodaIll: I don't know why people are cool with giving every other corporation the same access and information and that it's somehow worse when the government does it.


Can't get 2 for 1 chicken sandwich coupons from the DMV.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: Welcome to every app ever.  Odd that people don't have a problem when it is the Chinese government.


If you're getting a product for free, You are the product being sold.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ceiling Feds are watching your yoga pants.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks.  Tony Horton and his German Potato soup forever!
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: These jeans do NOT make my ass look big!

/Do they?


Thinks to self *Big asses are what people want now. They weren't when I was young. But these days women actually get butt implants for bigger asses.*

So you want your ass to look big, right?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This implies they don't already have the ability to access this on every device. I'm actually comforted by this.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to exercise my right to remain unfit and unhealthy.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: I don't know why people are cool with giving every other corporation the same access and information and that it's somehow worse when the government does it.


Because Facebook cant bash in your door, shoot your dog, kick you in the nuts, steal everything that isnt nailed down, drag you off to jail, charge you with resisting and assault (for hitting the agent in the foot with your nuts) and anything else they want to, lock you up in a room, and throw away the room.

At least not yet anyways...
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well like it or not, this ass just derailed the thread.

/Leaves with a self-satisfied grunt.
 
King Something
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: This implies they don't already have the ability to access this on every device. I'm actually comforted by this.


Anyone who downloads this app is necessarily giving the FBI express and unambiguous permission to snoop around their phones without a warrant.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nidiot: PainInTheASP: These jeans do NOT make my ass look big!

/Do they?

Thinks to self *Big asses are what people want now. They weren't when I was young. But these days women actually get butt implants for bigger asses.*

So you want your ass to look big, right?


I really hate the fat ass trend.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

King Something: Russ1642: This implies they don't already have the ability to access this on every device. I'm actually comforted by this.

Anyone who downloads this app is necessarily giving the FBI express and unambiguous permission to snoop around their phones without a warrant.


There's probably an actual warrant on page 14312 of the fine print.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If DARE taught me anything, it made me paranoid to voluntarily give the government any information.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

King Something: Russ1642: This implies they don't already have the ability to access this on every device. I'm actually comforted by this.

Anyone who downloads this app is necessarily giving the FBI express and unambiguous permission to snoop around their phones without a warrant.


Hear me out.
Say one of America's finest boys in blue take your phone and lock you up. No warrant, just because they can. And they doooo.
Then, while you have an alibi, being locked up and nursing a broken collarbone, they drop kiddy pr0n on your phone, then charge you.

And you call Saul. And Saul asks you what that little FBI thing on the phone is, and then, well, you're probably farked anyway, because the FBI didn't entrap you to do anything.

But it could happen.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well now I just want to create a profile on a burner phone of someone named donald trump who loves speed and watching hookers pee on each other.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: DubtodaIll: I don't know why people are cool with giving every other corporation the same access and information and that it's somehow worse when the government does it.

Because Facebook cant bash in your door, shoot your dog, kick you in the nuts, steal everything that isnt nailed down, drag you off to jail, charge you with resisting and assault (for hitting the agent in the foot with your nuts) and anything else they want to, lock you up in a room, and throw away the room.

At least not yet anyways...


maybe theyre so good at it that you never even hear a rumor of it
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.