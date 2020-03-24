 Skip to content
(Great Falls Tribune)   "No...HE is your father." Darth Vader-mask-wearing judge as he uses the Force to grant Star Wars-obsessed boy's adoption to new parents. Lightsaber battle ensues in court room   (greatfallstribune.com) divider line
    More: Sappy, Foster care, Darth Vader, Adoption, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Family, Foster care adoption, 12-year-old Alex Reyes, Judge Greg Pinski  
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The age of twelve is a bit older than I figured but hey, if it makes him happy I'm all for it. Good on his adoptive parents obviously but also good on the judge for doing something a touch out of the ordinary.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn. That dust blew all the way here from Montana.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it went fine until...
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adorable *cough cough cough*
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge then leaned over and said, "By the way, dude. Crushin' on your sister? Not cool."
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Damn. That dust blew all the way here from Montana.


It just reached Arkansas.  That is one hell of a dust storm, isn't it?
 
Calvin Butterball
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Adorable *cough cough cough*


Quarantined. Go to and *stay* at the moisture farm on Tatooine.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: The age of twelve is a bit older than I figured but hey, if it makes him happy I'm all for it. Good on his adoptive parents obviously but also good on the judge for doing something a touch out of the ordinary.


Cut to the scene where they find he is covid positive and they send him back for being defective
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Unobtanium: Damn. That dust blew all the way here from Montana.

It just reached Arkansas.  That is one hell of a dust storm, isn't it?


Farking north wind blew the dust into Louisiana.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: The age of twelve is a bit older than I figured but hey, if it makes him happy I'm all for it. Good on his adoptive parents obviously but also good on the judge for doing something a touch out of the ordinary.


Family court judges presiding over adoptions are pretty awesome about it.

/dusty
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calvin Butterball: TorpedoOrca: Adorable *cough cough cough*

Quarantined. Go to and *stay* at the moisture farm on Tatooine.


Whatever, they've got smoking hot ladies there

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ aunt by marriage! It's not tabooine on Tatooine
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I know it's for kids and all, but the whole Skywalker clan is not known for healthy familial relationships.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: The age of twelve is a bit older than I figured but hey, if it makes him happy I'm all for it. Good on his adoptive parents obviously but also good on the judge for doing something a touch out of the ordinary.


Something about being 12 and certain movies.

I clearly remember being 12.  Mind in the gutter, trying to impress the girls (got laughed at so much but didn't care), the first girl I kissed...

...and I saw "Hook" in the cinema, and suddenly I was a kid all over again!
 
PhoenixFarker
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Unobtanium: Damn. That dust blew all the way here from Montana.

It just reached Arkansas.  That is one hell of a dust storm, isn't it?


It'shiat Arizona now. Quite a storm.
 
PhoenixFarker
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Unobtanium: Damn. That dust blew all the way here from Montana.

It just reached Arkansas.  That is one hell of a dust storm, isn't it?

It'shiat Arizona now. Quite a storm.


It's *hit* Arizona now . . .

/Use the preview, Luke.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Unobtanium: Damn. That dust blew all the way here from Montana.

It just reached Arkansas.  That is one hell of a dust storm, isn't it?

It'shiat Arizona now. Quite a storm.


And crap, you'd think the pile of humidity hovering over the great lakes would lesson the affects. It did the opposite here in Wisconsin. More like needing a towel for my whole face. Sinuses draining like mad, too.
 
Calvin Butterball
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Calvin Butterball: TorpedoOrca: Adorable *cough cough cough*

Quarantined. Go to and *stay* at the moisture farm on Tatooine.

Whatever, they've got smoking hot ladies there

[Fark user image 425x238]

/ aunt by marriage! It's not tabooine on Tatooine


You magnificent bastard. I'm mad I can only "funny" this once.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That is so far beyond canon that the judge should be impeached or dunked in a river or whatever it takes to make them not judge anymore.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Petey4335: WoodyHayes: The age of twelve is a bit older than I figured but hey, if it makes him happy I'm all for it. Good on his adoptive parents obviously but also good on the judge for doing something a touch out of the ordinary.

Family court judges presiding over adoptions are pretty awesome about it.

/dusty


I would think that must be one of the more joyful aspects of working in the justice system
 
alienated
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thanks, subby.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: PhoenixFarker: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Unobtanium: Damn. That dust blew all the way here from Montana.

It just reached Arkansas.  That is one hell of a dust storm, isn't it?

It'shiat Arizona now. Quite a storm.

It's *hit* Arizona now . . .

/Use the preview, Luke.


A turd as large and dry as Arizona is gonna make my anus look like a baked lasagna by the time I finish grunting it out.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This adoption is the worst Star Wars movie yet. JJ/Rian/Howard should be ashamed of himself!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sweet story subby thanks.
 
