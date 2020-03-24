 Skip to content
(Londonist)   Sometimes you just need a tugboat putting down the Thames blaring "Always Look on the Bright side of Life"   (londonist.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tommorow the tug needs to blast "London calling"
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vera Lynn is still available to sing 'We'll meet again'.
I sh*t thee not - she's 103 years old.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In the song everyone is literally in the midst of being crucified so.... no?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: In the song everyone is literally in the midst of being crucified so.... no?


Yeah, not quite as tone deaf as this, but close. (SFW YouTube clip)
 
probesport
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't be silly chumps.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My brain transposed two characters in headline and gave a very odd mental image.

78.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: weddingsinger: In the song everyone is literally in the midst of being crucified so.... no?

Yeah, not quite as tone deaf as this, but close. (SFW YouTube clip)


thatsthejoke.jpg

"Always Look On the Bright Side of Life" is the most popular song for funerals in GB.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Galaxie 500 - Tugboat (1988)
Youtube YTBuM0AHTX8
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Vera Lynn is still available to sing 'We'll meet again'.
I sh*t thee not - she's 103 years old.


Does anyone here remember Vera Lynn?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: FarkinNortherner: weddingsinger: In the song everyone is literally in the midst of being crucified so.... no?

Yeah, not quite as tone deaf as this, but close. (SFW YouTube clip)

thatsthejoke.jpg

"Always Look On the Bright Side of Life" is the most popular song for funerals in GB.


Often sung by the losing side during a soccer match.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: oldfarthenry: Vera Lynn is still available to sing 'We'll meet again'.
I sh*t thee not - she's 103 years old.

Does anyone here remember Vera Lynn?


Only by association

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A little while ago, someone drove past my house, going maybe 5 mph while blaring "Enter Sandman". That was a bit creepy.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Life's a piece of shiat
When you look at it
Life's a laugh and death's a joke, it's true
You'll see it's all a show
Keep 'em laughing as you go
Just remember that the last laugh is on you
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I took a boat on the Thames while visiting London a couple of months ago. I was a bit concerned about this leg of the trip:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Iggie: A little while ago, someone drove past my house, going maybe 5 mph while blaring "Enter Sandman". That was a bit creepy.


like this?

The Floppotron: Metallica - Enter Sandman
Youtube 8Hot4j97Mbk
 
Bob's Your Uncle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, there's the Blitz spirit for you.  Made me smile.  ;)  I agree on "London Calling" as the next selection, with a possible followup of Cliff Richard's "Young Ones".

/burn
//Burn
///BURN
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: Iggie: A little while ago, someone drove past my house, going maybe 5 mph while blaring "Enter Sandman". That was a bit creepy.

like this?


Okay, that was pretty fricking cool.  Thanks!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Limeliters - Through Children's Eyes - Stay On The Sunny Side
Youtube r6-a7maxSTI


This might have been a bit better.
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Iggie: A little while ago, someone drove past my house, going maybe 5 mph while blaring "Enter Sandman". That was a bit creepy.


I was thinking it would be cool for an American version of this and that was the song and band I was thinking of. A tug cruising around the SF bay with Enter Sandman cranked. That would be awesome.

Music sounds better over water. There should be more floating concerts (which they kind of do at Clear Lake/ Konocti).
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One of my favorite pieces of naval history is the crew of the HMS Sheffield sang "Always look on the Bright Side of Life" during the evacuation while she was sinking during the Falklands war.
 
