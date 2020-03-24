 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Coronavirus, coronavirus, and, unfortunately, more coronavirus are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, March 15-21: Late Night TV Host Cribs Edition   (fark.com) divider line
13
    More: Cool, Login, Cascading Style Sheets, Comment, Cobbler, Fark Weird News Quiz, Food, Hard Version of this week, Covid life  
•       •       •

262 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 24 Mar 2020 at 5:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the fascinating ways that our society is adapting to the new normal is how people whose job it is to be on TV have still have found ways to keep in touch with their audiences. Nothing displays this better than the late-night talk show hosts. Several are involving their families, while others are showcasing their homes and backyards. Most are leaving bloopers in because why not?

You learn interesting things about the hosts you've watched for years when you see their actual homes, and for the ones I've seen, they all fit perfectly. Stephen Colbert has a beautiful home in the suburbs with a huge bathtub (that he broadcast from) and a firepit outside.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Trevor Noah has a perfectly stereotypical bachelor pad in downtown, where he tapes sitting on his couch.

thesundaily.myView Full Size


Seth Myers seems to be bucking the trend and tapes from his... hallway? Seriously? And he doesn't even have like decorations and stuff, it just looks like a normal person's second floor hallway going to the upstairs rooms.

cdn1.thr.comView Full Size


The most surprising one had to be Jimmy Fallon, who has an actual slide built into his house leading from upstairs to the living room for his daughters (and him too, probably).

media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size


It's interesting to watch these hosts done super-low budget on cheap webcams (and iPads). There's no studio lighting, no professional makeup, no band playing along, interviews via Skype, and most of all, no audience to feed off of. It's just pure raw talent for the ones that have it.

And all of those I've listed above are doing all of this free on YouTube right now, so definitely check it out.

Also, I apologize for so many coronavirus questions this week, but it was literally all that was in the news. I tried to focus on the weirdest ones instead of the serious ones, so I hope you guys enjoy.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well let's see how my fat fingers do this week.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not bad a'tall.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I might go the distance!  Well, top 10 maybe.  Or not. You know, I actually probably won't.  Never mind, I was never here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This was probably the highest I've scored on these types of quizzes. I chalk it up to not having to hide my screen anytime someone catches me in the middle of websurfing.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OMG first time I made the list.  Probably for the same reason as Ate the Necco Wafers, lots of sitting-around time.  Sloth power!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The easy quiz can go fark itself in the ass.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Billy Bathsalt: OMG first time I made the list.  Probably for the same reason as Ate the Necco Wafers, lots of sitting-around time.  Sloth power!


Woo! High Five!
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Billy Bathsalt: OMG first time I made the list.  Probably for the same reason as Ate the Necco Wafers, lots of sitting-around time.  Sloth power!

Woo! High Five!


Lucky day I submitted a whole lot of those headlines so I knew most of the answers. I guess I'm a cheater 😉
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The easy quiz can go fark itself in the ass.


Careful man, you'll hurt its feelings.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The easy quiz can go fark itself in the ass.


I think that, more often than not, I do better on the hard quiz than the easy.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The easy quiz can go fark itself in the ass.

Careful man, you'll hurt its feelings.


It's hurting my feelings. No one ever cares about MY feelings!
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
11 out of 11.  Definitely spending too much time on Fark.  Get me a life, please.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.