(NPR)   Nobody expects the Spanish dereliction   (npr.org) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Florida, take notice, this is what is coming for you
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called for the nationalization of all privately owned nursing homes, just as he had previously called for the nationalization of private hospitals, to help ensure better access as well as adequate staff and equipment. "

Another for-profit healthcare success story.
 
neongoats
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Florida, take notice, this is what is coming for you


Came to say this. We're going to be seeing this in Florida and Arizona soon.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
any word on francisco franco?

/this is a horror
 
BlackPete
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And Trump wants to ease off on social distancing by Easter?

There's going to be a LOT of stories like these in the USA soon. Hopefully most governors will hold their ground and tell him to fark off.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
completely normal. i mean every year you hear of senior living facilities being abandoned and scores of dead bodies being found due to the flu. liberalo hoaxarama.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stonks will dive on Easter
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hum. His took longer to happen than I would never expected.
 
whidbey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought England had National Health.  Can't these rich people get tested for free?
 
Sophont
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How shiatty are Spanish care workers treated compared to American ones? I can't imagine they're treated worse. And I can't see Americans doing little else if they're forced to expose themselves to the dying for $9/hr.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

No love for Texas?

Texas Lt. Governor on Tucker Carlson:  (He) said the elderly population, who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said are more at risk for COVID-19, can take care of themselves and suggested that grandparents wouldn't want to sacrifice their grandchildren's economic future.

Remember those "Death Panels" that the Repubs said Obamacare would force us into?  Those dastardly things that would sacrifice Nana and Poppop to provide care for the rest of us?  Turns out it's okay, if we're talking about keeping our businesses happy and in the black.  Who knew?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In other news, poorly paid people aren't going to risk their lives for their charges.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I didn't realize Stephen Miller was a farker, marking posts as "funny" in saying that this horror will happen to the US.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Never mind, being able to pay is the real Death Panel, so not sure why the worry. Same thing with the death tax. Only a slight few was ever subject to it. WTH
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sweet mother of...

Find out who was in charge, line them up, and hand rifles to their loved ones.

I don't care how bad shiat gets, you don't abandon the helpless.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnny queso: any word on francisco franco?


Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead.
 
