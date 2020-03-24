 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Residents of St. Ives, Cornwall will deploy the legendary Black Beast of Aaarrrrggh on interlopers   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"This is a local beach, for local people, we'll have no trouble here"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Watch out for that one guy with seven wives. I don't think he gets the concept of social distancing.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Angry locals in towns and villages all over the UK have put up signs demanding that second home owners leave and return to their city properties amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Here's a photo for those of you who don't want to click on a Mail link:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
depalmaworks.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

/pass the wax
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So how many were going to St. Ives?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: So how many were going to St. Ives?


Just one.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 634x476]

"This is a local beach, for local people, we'll have no trouble here"
[Fark user image image 500x281]


And beaten right off the bat

Last one out turn off the loghts
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
While I've heard of the Black Beast of Aaaaarrrrrrrrrrggggh!! before, I must know: is it any relation to the East Anglian legend of Black Shuck?

/For those who give a fark...
 
Inaditch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I live in a small town that relies a lot on tourism. We're trying to send a similar message to visitors from the city.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thisispete: Watch out for that one guy with seven wives. I don't think he gets the concept of social distancing.


How you doing? Me, I'm exhausted.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Then they should never accept any of that "city money" either.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bloody peasants!
 
gar1013
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Burff: Then they should never accept any of that "city money" either.


I bet you'll later go on to complain about gentrification without seeing the irony.
 
