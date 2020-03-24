 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Malort to start producing hand sanitizer for Chicago hospitals. No word on whether it's any different from the original recipe   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
NSFWish,
Jeppson's Malort Unaired Commercial
Youtube q7s16ewP1RU
/"it tastes like an abortion clinic in Iceland"
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GRCooper: NSFWish,
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/q7s16ewP​1RU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] /"it tastes like an abortion clinic in Iceland"


YEAH!!!! That suff's good!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Malört gives drinkers the honor of sending their taste buds to Sweden, but with wormwood as carry on luggage
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Koval's doing this as well, but their regular offerings are excellent.
 
fredbox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had my first and hopefully last taste of Malort last summer.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sanitizes like an abortion clinic in Iceland!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I should be alarmed by how seamlessly distilleries can transition to the production of hand sanitizer.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anything can beat the virus, Malort is it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I feel like I should be alarmed by how seamlessly distilleries can transition to the production of hand sanitizer.


Not really. The aging step is one of the most important.

Also, Malort sounds like a deliriously drunk Frenchman shouting "death."
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this one will have more herbs and spices.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Ordinary hand sanitizer only lasts about 10 seconds before it evaporates.  Malort hand sanitizer will linger for 20 minutes and you'll wish you'd never used it.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Malort is like drinking whatever's left in the radiator of the burnt out wreck of a jeep in the middle of the desert because you're dying of thirst...except worse.
 
PunGent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've never heard of this stuff, but now I kind of want to try it...once, anyway.

Good on them for helping out in a crisis.
 
sir_nose
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My neighbor brought back a bottle of Malort from Chi-Town. Headline is truth.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Malort: like when your fingers overhang the toilet paper and you have a hangnail.

/kick your mouth in the balls
//tonight's the night you fight your dad
///it's not that bad you pussies
 
blondambition
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm sorry. I read that as Manafort.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My friends Tom and CJ started Malort Racing, with the company backing them (which just means they get a few cases of Malort and bring it to events to force on unsuspecting people. Their debut at the Mint 400 did not go well...

Malort Racing at The Mint
 
Slypork
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
