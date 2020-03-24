 Skip to content
(Cincinnati Enquirer)   Kentucky mayor: Listen up, dipshiats. This is serious. It's a big farking deal   (cincinnati.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He has  got my vote for president in 2020, if we have an election and if I'm not dead.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cool Hand Luke (1967) - The Captain's speech " What we've got here is failure to communicate"
Youtube 452XjnaHr1A
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I made the mistake of clicking through to the Facebook group and immediately had to question my stance against eugenics.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But Rush Limbaugh says it's all a big hoax. Who am I to believe, some elitist egghead mayor or the winner of the Medal of Freedom??
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: But Rush Limbaugh says it's all a big hoax. Who am I to believe, some elitist egghead mayor or the winner of the Medal of Freedom??


Ignore that fool.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: But Rush Limbaugh says it's all a big hoax. Who am I to believe, some elitist egghead mayor or the winner of the Medal of Freedom??


I want the next President to take it back, even if Limbaugh is dead. Especially if Limbaugh is dead.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Be responsible. If you don't, then screw you."

It's like a modern day Bill Shakespeare.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But the orangutan at Mar-a-Lago told me a miracle would occur and in 15 days everything would go back to normal?  I already booked a cruise for people that like wearing red hats!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
LOL! I like that guy.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Corn_Fed: But Rush Limbaugh says it's all a big hoax. Who am I to believe, some elitist egghead mayor or the winner of the Medal of Freedom??

I want the next President to take it back, even if Limbaugh is dead. Especially if Limbaugh is dead.


I want Limbaugh to live just long enough to see it rescinded, myself.

Of course I also wanna see an investigation that removes most of trump's judicial nominees after hes jailed for the thousands of crimes hes been committing for decades.


/ Pretty sure I'm dreaming
 
Artist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Corn_Fed: But Rush Limbaugh says it's all a big hoax. Who am I to believe, some elitist egghead mayor or the winner of the Medal of Freedom??

I want the next President to take it back, even if Limbaugh is dead. Especially if Limbaugh is dead.


Nope, take it back while he's alive. Abusing Freedom of Speech has consequences.
 
tasteme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Be responsible. If you don't, then screw you," he wrote.

ok, boomer
 
Artist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Corn_Fed: But Rush Limbaugh says it's all a big hoax. Who am I to believe, some elitist egghead mayor or the winner of the Medal of Freedom??

I want the next President to take it back, even if Limbaugh is dead. Especially if Limbaugh is dead.

I want Limbaugh to live just long enough to see it rescinded, myself.

Of course I also wanna see an investigation that removes most of trump's judicial nominees after hes jailed for the thousands of crimes hes been committing for decades.


/ Pretty sure I'm dreaming


Seems that a number of the nominees aren't qualified for their posistions-much like Trump* having only the best people, they won't last, especially as the Bar Association starts taking a closer look at 'em.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
the best way to get through to people is in the language they speak.
 
AgtSmithReloaded
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"But mah liberties!!!  I have the right to be criminally irresponsible!  Also mah OTHER Lord and Savior, the great and powerful President Trump, said he wants us back to normal by Easter, which must mean this really is just an overhyped hoax.  After all, if it was really THAT bad, we'd have zombies runnin' around, and we don't got no zombies, do we?  No, sir.  So, you ain't tellin' ME what to do!  But, I'll take that $1000 check we're s'posed t' get!  'Murica!!!  MAGA forevah!!!"
 
inglixthemad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/okay it's early
 
