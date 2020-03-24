 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Dot)   In the best self-pawn this week, Trump retweets Dr. Fauci's facepalm. Fark facepalm tag rendered redundant   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
31
    More: Facepalm, Comedy, Laughter, Donald Trump, Humor, President of the United States, video of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Humour, Journalist Laura Martnez  
•       •       •

1867 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2020 at 5:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mongo only pawn I recognize.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He never actually wanted to be President.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick! Somebody slip a letter of resignation into his pile of papers to sign while he's still in such an agreeable mood!
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stolen
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kenneth Snow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Dotard Donnie

When chickens come home to roost

You'll get a pot pie.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I"m pretty sure it was intentional. My guess is it'll be used as an excuse to fire him for lack of professionalism.
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot.

I thought W was an idiot.

Trump is making W look like a Mensa member.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure his kids are grateful that he never had any interest in helping them with school related science projects.

"Honey, I'm busy declaring bankruptcy again, go ask the maid to help you. Oh and remember those illegals don't speak English."
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is there a thread for todays white house press conference?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Supadope: Idiot.

I thought W was an idiot.

Trump is making W look like a Mensa member.


W was more just naive and probably near average intelligence, surrounded by utterly evil people.  Trump is easily one of the dumbest motherfarkers in the country, plus the malignant narcissism, and purely evil.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No live moron thread?
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: stolen
[Fark user image 680x324]


I think the ability to clear out not only all stores but also online retailers of toilet paper is literally amazing. I honestly didn't think it possible. Trump is like the world's shiattiest super villain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His followers on Facebook claim that the doctor was trying to cover up a grin of happiness over the fact that the president was finally speaking the truth about the deep state.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Supadope: Idiot.

I thought W was an idiot.

Trump is making W look like a Mensa member.


I would honestly rather have John McAfee as president. Yes, that one.

fm.cnbc.comView Full Size
 
Timmy the Tumor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
self pawn?
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Supadope: Idiot.

I thought W was an idiot.

Trump is making W look like a Mensa member.

W was more just naive and probably near average intelligence, surrounded by utterly evil people.  Trump is easily one of the dumbest motherfarkers in the country, plus the malignant narcissism, and purely evil.


Yep
 
Running Wild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeuroticRocker: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 400x270]


I think Trump is what Bob sees when he looks in a mirror.
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: Supadope: Idiot.

I thought W was an idiot.

Trump is making W look like a Mensa member.

I would honestly rather have John McAfee as president. Yes, that one.

[fm.cnbc.com image 530x298]


Those interviews he did with Wired were riveting. Insane, but riveting.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His followers know that this is a secret message.  Trump is telling them he has been replaced with a robot programmed to act like an idiot to make his followers look like fools! They're too smart though.  They'll get that robot impeached so the real Trump will be let out of the cell they're keeping him under Comet Pizza.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Supadope: Idiot.

I thought W was an idiot.

Trump is making W look like a Mensa member.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Luse: Supadope: Idiot.

I thought W was an idiot.

Trump is making W look like a Mensa member.

I would honestly rather have John McAfee as president. Yes, that one.

[fm.cnbc.com image 530x298]


Him or Gary Busey. I'd rather have a guy with a bird hat in the White House than Trump and whatever the fark he has on his head.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But that would be the 10,000th thing to suggest the leader of our crippled and failing country is an imbecile.  So, confetti drop?
 
philodough
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pounddawg: stolen
[Fark user image image 680x324]


Heh, that's a good one.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phishrace: Luse: Supadope: Idiot.

I thought W was an idiot.

Trump is making W look like a Mensa member.

I would honestly rather have John McAfee as president. Yes, that one.

[fm.cnbc.com image 530x298]

Him or Gary Busey. I'd rather have a guy with a bird hat in the White House than Trump and whatever the fark he has on his head.

[i.redd.it image 693x1500]


Yeah, but I don't think Gary's running. John on the other hand is!
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.