(YouTube) Video If social distancing wasn't bad enough, now you can wash your hands to Baby Sharks new song   (youtube.com) divider line
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't need a cartoon shark to tell me to wash my hands if I got doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo all over them.
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HootyMagoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No I farking well won't.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I feel like it's missing a 'doo' and instead they just have an empty quarter note after each line.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Baby Shark is the name of my AC/DC cover band.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am so happy I am not sheltering in place with a 4, 6, and 8 year old in the house.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Baby Shark (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli)
Youtube POdbe-_bYbs
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think I'd rather have Coronavirus than watch theft video
 
EL EM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rubbish, I'm using the narwhals song.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I think I'd rather have Coronavirus than watch theft video


That video*. Dammit. I've had too much to drink tonight. Forcing my business to shut down is bad for my health.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If this becomes a thing, I'll voluntarily sacrifice myself for the economy.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does it end with "Ashes, ashes, we all fall down"?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That song is going to be responsible for a lot of murder-suicides in the coming weeks. \
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Had somehow managed to not be exposed to Baby Shark (except by throwaway references) until just now.
Bad Subby, bad.  Bad me for clicking, but mostly bad Subby.
 
tasteme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Does it end with "Ashes, ashes, we all fall down"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
