(Gizmodo)   Cocaine Hippos may be some help to Colombia's ecosystems   (earther.gizmodo.com) divider line
21
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phygz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cocaine Hippos is the name of my alt-jazz Fleetwood Mac tribute band.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are now estimated to be 80 of them, all descendants of the original four.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is fine", Colombia hippo edition.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If an extinct species has been gone long enough, the ecosystem has moved on without it. The niche it once filled doesn't necessarily exist anymore, and is at least does not need to be filled anymore. Introducing a new species which fills that niche thousands of years later is not (necessarily) a good thing, nor does the study cited suggest it is, and may in fact be a bad thing. Especially when that species is one of the deadliest animals on Earth.
 
Last Tango In Toboso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the hippos hungry? Maybe we could get a game going
 
Last Tango In Toboso
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Frankly, I hope that when humans are extinct or devolved or hiding in refugia from marauding vampiric aliens, that the cocaine hippos are still going strong. In 20 million years, some intelligent species might "Wtf" at how hippos came to live on that continent and I find that idea fun.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

dryknife: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 240x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


See.  If we only had tails we wouldn't have this trouble with toilet paper to deal with.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
There are several plants, avocados included, in South and Central America that haven't yet realized that the native megafauna has been gone a few thousand years. It's an interesting if unintentional experiment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That headline had me thinking Lizzo was hoarding cocaine.

/sorry not sorry
 
gojirast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

phygz: Cocaine Hippos is the name of my alt-jazz Fleetwood Mac tribute band.

/ tiny fist and all that
// was going to call it my Lizzo/Fleetwood Mac mashup band.
/// or maybe something to do with Belushi.
 
gojirast
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lycanth: There are now estimated to be 80 of them, all descendants of the original four.


So pretty much the same as 'Bama hippos would turn out.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gojirast: lycanth: There are now estimated to be 80 of them, all descendants of the original four.

So pretty much the same as 'Bama hippos would turn out.


In Bama those hippos would be BBQ.
 
ongbok
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lycanth: There are now estimated to be 80 of them, all descendants of the original four.


Those hippos like to fark and fark and fark some more.

/How does hippo taste?
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: gojirast: lycanth: There are now estimated to be 80 of them, all descendants of the original four.

So pretty much the same as 'Bama hippos would turn out.

In Bama those hippos would be BBQ.


Which style? (Yes, I'm trying to start an argument).
 
Iczer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lycanth: Tom_Slick: gojirast: lycanth: There are now estimated to be 80 of them, all descendants of the original four.

So pretty much the same as 'Bama hippos would turn out.

In Bama those hippos would be BBQ.

Which style? (Yes, I'm trying to start an argument).


Memphis.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DrWhy: lycanth: Tom_Slick: gojirast: lycanth: There are now estimated to be 80 of them, all descendants of the original four.

So pretty much the same as 'Bama hippos would turn out.

In Bama those hippos would be BBQ.

Which style? (Yes, I'm trying to start an argument).

Memphis.


Mustard sauce
 
NobleHam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lycanth: Tom_Slick: gojirast: lycanth: There are now estimated to be 80 of them, all descendants of the original four.

So pretty much the same as 'Bama hippos would turn out.

In Bama those hippos would be BBQ.

Which style? (Yes, I'm trying to start an argument).


I feel like Kalua Hippo would be pretty tasty. I know, it's not quite barbecue, but it's a similar principle.
 
